YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
7.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$194 M
Holdings in Top 10
85.7%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.88%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WFPCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|5.9%
|13.3%
|95.35%
|1 Yr
|7.1%
|-42.5%
|14.6%
|37.67%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-17.8%
|9.0%
|17.35%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.7%
|9.7%
|96.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|5.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WFPCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-57.8%
|-11.3%
|2.78%
|2021
|4.6%
|-2.8%
|8.1%
|23.90%
|2020
|3.7%
|0.7%
|4.6%
|31.44%
|2019
|N/A
|1.2%
|5.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|WFPCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFPCCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|194 M
|1.42 M
|79.7 B
|66.21%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|2
|563
|36.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|166 M
|818 K
|78.7 B
|70.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|85.67%
|39.9%
|100.0%
|41.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPCCX % Rank
|Bonds
|46.41%
|3.48%
|61.62%
|1.37%
|Stocks
|43.36%
|0.00%
|85.16%
|98.63%
|Other
|5.66%
|-0.81%
|15.54%
|4.11%
|Cash
|4.09%
|-8.83%
|37.73%
|39.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.96%
|23.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|70.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPCCX % Rank
|Technology
|20.01%
|13.82%
|23.99%
|25.35%
|Financial Services
|13.99%
|12.97%
|18.89%
|77.42%
|Healthcare
|11.54%
|10.82%
|14.66%
|85.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.41%
|8.03%
|13.37%
|35.94%
|Industrials
|10.07%
|8.97%
|12.33%
|57.60%
|Real Estate
|8.63%
|1.86%
|10.12%
|11.98%
|Communication Services
|7.58%
|5.69%
|10.14%
|31.34%
|Consumer Defense
|6.02%
|4.76%
|11.08%
|80.18%
|Basic Materials
|4.27%
|3.15%
|6.92%
|76.04%
|Energy
|3.86%
|2.39%
|6.52%
|72.81%
|Utilities
|2.62%
|1.89%
|8.17%
|63.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPCCX % Rank
|US
|27.37%
|0.00%
|64.01%
|96.80%
|Non US
|15.99%
|0.00%
|38.44%
|92.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPCCX % Rank
|Government
|42.49%
|11.31%
|77.80%
|51.14%
|Securitized
|27.45%
|0.00%
|38.76%
|11.42%
|Corporate
|20.30%
|0.51%
|52.90%
|56.16%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.18%
|2.48%
|79.37%
|82.19%
|Municipal
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|23.74%
|Derivative
|0.15%
|0.00%
|19.58%
|38.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFPCCX % Rank
|US
|43.43%
|3.26%
|43.44%
|1.37%
|Non US
|2.98%
|0.10%
|21.02%
|70.32%
|WFPCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.01%
|44.91%
|72.64%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.84%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.29%
|N/A
|WFPCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WFPCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFPCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.88%
|1.00%
|106.00%
|2.99%
|WFPCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFPCCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|26.48%
|WFPCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WFPCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFPCCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.09%
|3.75%
|N/A
|WFPCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
