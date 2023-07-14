Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

8.0%

1 yr return

7.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$194 M

Holdings in Top 10

85.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WFPCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    flexPATH Index+ Conservative 2035 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WFPCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFPCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% 5.9% 13.3% 95.35%
1 Yr 7.1% -42.5% 14.6% 37.67%
3 Yr 3.5%* -17.8% 9.0% 17.35%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 9.7% 96.34%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFPCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -57.8% -11.3% 2.78%
2021 4.6% -2.8% 8.1% 23.90%
2020 3.7% 0.7% 4.6% 31.44%
2019 N/A 1.2% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -6.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFPCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.0% 5.9% 13.3% 95.35%
1 Yr 7.1% -42.5% 14.6% 38.14%
3 Yr 3.5%* -17.8% 9.0% 17.35%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 9.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFPCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -57.8% -11.3% 2.78%
2021 4.6% -2.8% 8.1% 23.90%
2020 3.7% 0.7% 4.6% 31.44%
2019 N/A 1.2% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -4.9% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WFPCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFPCCX Category Low Category High WFPCCX % Rank
Net Assets 194 M 1.42 M 79.7 B 66.21%
Number of Holdings 26 2 563 36.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 166 M 818 K 78.7 B 70.78%
Weighting of Top 10 85.67% 39.9% 100.0% 41.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock U.S. Debt Index F 30.80%
  2. BlackRock Russell 1000Â® Index F 19.41%
  3. BlackRock MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. IMI Idx F 11.73%
  4. BlackRock U.S. Trs Infl-Prot Secs F 5.16%
  5. Lord Abbett Total Return Trust II CL 0TS 4.40%
  6. DoubleLine Total Return Bond CL 1 4.39%
  7. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CL F 3.13%
  8. PIMCO RAE International CIT CL 0TS 2.24%
  9. BlackRock Russell 2000Â® Index F 2.22%
  10. NB Strategic Multi-Sector FI Tr Cl III 2.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPCCX % Rank
Bonds 		46.41% 3.48% 61.62% 1.37%
Stocks 		43.36% 0.00% 85.16% 98.63%
Other 		5.66% -0.81% 15.54% 4.11%
Cash 		4.09% -8.83% 37.73% 39.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.47% 0.00% 1.96% 23.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 70.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPCCX % Rank
Technology 		20.01% 13.82% 23.99% 25.35%
Financial Services 		13.99% 12.97% 18.89% 77.42%
Healthcare 		11.54% 10.82% 14.66% 85.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.41% 8.03% 13.37% 35.94%
Industrials 		10.07% 8.97% 12.33% 57.60%
Real Estate 		8.63% 1.86% 10.12% 11.98%
Communication Services 		7.58% 5.69% 10.14% 31.34%
Consumer Defense 		6.02% 4.76% 11.08% 80.18%
Basic Materials 		4.27% 3.15% 6.92% 76.04%
Energy 		3.86% 2.39% 6.52% 72.81%
Utilities 		2.62% 1.89% 8.17% 63.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPCCX % Rank
US 		27.37% 0.00% 64.01% 96.80%
Non US 		15.99% 0.00% 38.44% 92.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPCCX % Rank
Government 		42.49% 11.31% 77.80% 51.14%
Securitized 		27.45% 0.00% 38.76% 11.42%
Corporate 		20.30% 0.51% 52.90% 56.16%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.18% 2.48% 79.37% 82.19%
Municipal 		0.44% 0.00% 1.16% 23.74%
Derivative 		0.15% 0.00% 19.58% 38.36%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFPCCX % Rank
US 		43.43% 3.26% 43.44% 1.37%
Non US 		2.98% 0.10% 21.02% 70.32%

WFPCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFPCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.01% 44.91% 72.64%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.84% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WFPCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFPCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFPCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.88% 1.00% 106.00% 2.99%

WFPCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFPCCX Category Low Category High WFPCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.25% 26.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFPCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFPCCX Category Low Category High WFPCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.09% 3.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFPCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFPCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.76 2.41

