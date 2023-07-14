Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

flexPATH Index Conservative 2035 Fund

WFICCX | Fund

$15.08

$109 M

0.00%

0.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

7.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$109 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.88%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WFICCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    flexPATH Index Conservative 2035 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WFICCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% 5.9% 13.3% 93.49%
1 Yr 7.0% -42.5% 14.6% 41.40%
3 Yr 3.6%* -17.8% 9.0% 16.84%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 9.7% 93.19%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 5.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -57.8% -11.3% 3.24%
2021 4.6% -2.8% 8.1% 24.39%
2020 3.9% 0.7% 4.6% 22.16%
2019 N/A 1.2% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -6.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% 5.9% 13.3% 93.49%
1 Yr 7.0% -42.5% 14.6% 41.86%
3 Yr 3.6%* -17.8% 9.0% 16.84%
5 Yr N/A* -10.7% 9.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFICCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.4% -57.8% -11.3% 3.24%
2021 4.6% -2.8% 8.1% 24.39%
2020 3.9% 0.7% 4.6% 22.16%
2019 N/A 1.2% 5.0% N/A
2018 N/A -4.9% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WFICCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFICCX Category Low Category High WFICCX % Rank
Net Assets 109 M 1.42 M 79.7 B 80.82%
Number of Holdings 2 2 563 99.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 109 M 818 K 78.7 B 78.54%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 39.9% 100.0% 2.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index Conserv 2035 F 100.07%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFICCX % Rank
Stocks 		48.75% 0.00% 85.16% 94.52%
Bonds 		46.34% 3.48% 61.62% 2.28%
Cash 		4.41% -8.83% 37.73% 36.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.42% 0.00% 1.96% 33.33%
Other 		0.08% -0.81% 15.54% 52.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 78.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFICCX % Rank
Technology 		18.93% 13.82% 23.99% 50.23%
Financial Services 		14.72% 12.97% 18.89% 57.60%
Healthcare 		11.74% 10.82% 14.66% 79.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.48% 8.03% 13.37% 75.58%
Industrials 		10.16% 8.97% 12.33% 54.38%
Real Estate 		8.58% 1.86% 10.12% 12.90%
Communication Services 		6.87% 5.69% 10.14% 67.28%
Consumer Defense 		6.78% 4.76% 11.08% 50.69%
Basic Materials 		4.55% 3.15% 6.92% 66.82%
Energy 		4.41% 2.39% 6.52% 48.85%
Utilities 		2.79% 1.89% 8.17% 47.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFICCX % Rank
US 		31.31% 0.00% 64.01% 93.15%
Non US 		17.44% 0.00% 38.44% 88.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFICCX % Rank
Government 		47.87% 11.31% 77.80% 20.09%
Securitized 		21.50% 0.00% 38.76% 29.22%
Corporate 		21.25% 0.51% 52.90% 51.14%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.83% 2.48% 79.37% 83.11%
Municipal 		0.55% 0.00% 1.16% 16.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 19.58% 82.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFICCX % Rank
US 		43.44% 3.26% 43.44% 0.46%
Non US 		2.90% 0.10% 21.02% 72.15%

WFICCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.13% 0.01% 44.91% 88.68%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.84% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WFICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFICCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.88% 1.00% 106.00% 3.98%

WFICCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFICCX Category Low Category High WFICCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.25% 48.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFICCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFICCX Category Low Category High WFICCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.09% 3.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFICCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFICCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2015

6.65

6.7%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.59 5.76 2.41

