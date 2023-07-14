Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

WCM Focused Global Growth Fund

mutual fund
WFGGX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.98 +0.03 +0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (WFGGX) Primary Inst (WCMGX)
WFGGX (Mutual Fund)

WCM Focused Global Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.98 +0.03 +0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (WFGGX) Primary Inst (WCMGX)
WFGGX (Mutual Fund)

WCM Focused Global Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$19.98 +0.03 +0.15%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (WFGGX) Primary Inst (WCMGX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Focused Global Growth Fund

WFGGX | Fund

$19.98

$369 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.4%

1 yr return

14.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$369 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Focused Global Growth Fund

WFGGX | Fund

$19.98

$369 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.44%

WFGGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WCM Focused Global Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WCM Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Black

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies located throughout the world, including the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in companies organized, headquartered or doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States including emerging and frontier market countries. Emerging and frontier countries or markets are those countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be in an emerging or frontier country or market if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging or frontier country or market, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging or frontier country or market. The Fund’s advisor considers a company that has at least 50% of its assets, or derives at least 50% of its revenues from business, outside the United States as doing a substantial amount of business outside the United States.

The Fund’s equity investments include common stock and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively).

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive fundamentals, such as long-term historical growth in revenue and earnings, and/or a strong probability for superior future growth. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with strengthening competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. The Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk in selecting securities.

Although the Fund may invest in securities of any size companies, it generally invests in the securities of large, established multinational companies. The Fund generally invests in securities of companies located in different regions and in at least three different countries. However, from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries from time to time.

Read More

WFGGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -35.6% 29.2% 91.05%
1 Yr 14.0% 17.3% 252.4% 42.05%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 5.11%
5 Yr 4.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 8.72%
10 Yr 6.7%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.1% -24.3% 957.1% 8.87%
2021 1.9% -38.3% 47.1% 6.83%
2020 10.3% -54.2% 0.6% 4.58%
2019 7.0% -76.0% 54.1% 16.40%
2018 -1.3% -26.1% 47.8% 97.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -35.6% 29.2% 91.39%
1 Yr 14.0% 11.4% 252.4% 38.07%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.5% 34.6% 4.99%
5 Yr 4.8%* 0.1% 32.7% 8.19%
10 Yr 6.7%* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFGGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.1% -24.3% 957.1% 8.87%
2021 1.9% -33.1% 47.1% 6.83%
2020 10.3% -44.4% 1.8% 12.38%
2019 7.0% -6.5% 54.1% 30.60%
2018 -1.3% -14.4% 47.8% 98.72%

NAV & Total Return History

WFGGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFGGX Category Low Category High WFGGX % Rank
Net Assets 369 M 199 K 133 B 51.10%
Number of Holdings 40 1 9075 80.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 225 M -18 M 37.6 B 49.23%
Weighting of Top 10 39.16% 9.1% 100.0% 32.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%
  2. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%
  3. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%
  4. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%
  5. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%
  6. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%
  7. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%
  8. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%
  9. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%
  10. Umb Money Market Ii Special 5.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFGGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.88% 61.84% 125.47% 59.47%
Cash 		3.25% -174.70% 23.12% 28.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 37.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 29.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 33.15%
Other 		-0.14% -13.98% 19.14% 99.67%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFGGX % Rank
Technology 		27.75% 0.00% 49.87% 24.34%
Healthcare 		22.58% 0.00% 35.42% 8.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.25% 0.00% 40.94% 26.54%
Financial Services 		11.79% 0.00% 38.42% 53.30%
Industrials 		10.64% 0.00% 44.06% 48.02%
Consumer Defense 		7.59% 0.00% 73.28% 58.26%
Basic Materials 		4.39% 0.00% 38.60% 33.04%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 79.41%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 81.17%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 75.66%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 91.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFGGX % Rank
US 		64.94% 0.13% 103.82% 57.93%
Non US 		31.94% 0.58% 99.46% 40.42%

WFGGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.44% 0.01% 44.27% 33.30%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 83.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 25.94%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% 55.00%

Sales Fees

WFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 82.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFGGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 0.00% 395.00% 44.95%

WFGGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFGGX Category Low Category High WFGGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 29.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFGGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFGGX Category Low Category High WFGGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.66% -4.27% 12.65% 85.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFGGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFGGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Black

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Paul joined WCM in 1989; his primary responsibility is portfolio management for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1983, Paul’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Manager with Wells Fargo Private Banking Group, and at Bank of America. Paul earned his B.S. in Finance from California State University, San Diego.

Peter Hunkel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).

Michael Trigg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Mike joined WCM in 2006; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2000, Mike’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago) where he produced the Model Growth Portfolio (a live portfolio and newsletter), and as Analyst at the Motley Fool, the online investment service. He earned his B.S. (with honors) in Finance from Saint Louis University (Missouri).

Sanjay Ayer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Sanjay joined WCM in 2007; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2002, Sanjay’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago), and at J. & W. Seligman & Co. (New York). Sanjay graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) with a B.A. in Economics, and a B.S. in Applied Mathematics. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Jon Tringale

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Mr. Tringale is a Portfolio Manager at WCM, where his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research. Before joining WCM in 2015, he was an analyst as a vice president at Gerson Lehrman Group and on the trading floor at Wedbush Securities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×