Under normal circumstances, the World Equity Ex-US Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies of various capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on an international equity index and derivative instruments, principally futures and forward contracts, whose value is based on an international equity index or an

underlying equity security or basket of equity securities. The Fund will invest in securities of foreign issuers located in developed and emerging market countries. However, the Fund will not invest more than 35% of its assets in the common stocks or other equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in swaps on securities for risk management purposes or as part of its investment strategies.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) Sub-Advisers with differing investment strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). The Fund's benchmark is the MSCI All Country World Ex-U.S. Net Index (net of dividends). The Fund is expected to have an absolute return and risk profile similar to the international equity market. The Fund is diversified as to issuers, market capitalization, industry and country.

The Sub-Advisers may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using options, futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase their exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes, including to seek to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.