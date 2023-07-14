Home
Trending ETFs

WEUSX (Mutual Fund)

SEI Institutional Investments Trust World Equity Ex-US Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.73 +0.01 +0.09%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (WEUSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SEI Institutional Investments Trust World Equity Ex-US Fund

WEUSX | Fund

$11.73

$8.87 B

2.37%

$0.28

0.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

14.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$8.87 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WEUSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.96%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SEI Institutional Investments Trust World Equity Ex-US Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    SEI
  • Inception Date
    Mar 28, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    761086500
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Gillam

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the World Equity Ex-US Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies of various capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on an international equity index and derivative instruments, principally futures and forward contracts, whose value is based on an international equity index or an

underlying equity security or basket of equity securities. The Fund will invest in securities of foreign issuers located in developed and emerging market countries. However, the Fund will not invest more than 35% of its assets in the common stocks or other equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in swaps on securities for risk management purposes or as part of its investment strategies.

The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) Sub-Advisers with differing investment strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). The Fund's benchmark is the MSCI All Country World Ex-U.S. Net Index (net of dividends). The Fund is expected to have an absolute return and risk profile similar to the international equity market. The Fund is diversified as to issuers, market capitalization, industry and country.

The Sub-Advisers may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using options, futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase their exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes, including to seek to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.

Read More

WEUSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% 2.1% 19.2% 44.21%
1 Yr 14.8% -20.6% 27.8% 77.75%
3 Yr -2.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 94.63%
5 Yr -3.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 91.01%
10 Yr 0.1%* -6.0% 9.9% 78.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -43.6% 71.3% 80.37%
2021 -7.1% -15.4% 9.4% 97.51%
2020 4.1% -10.4% 121.9% 25.49%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 38.52%
2018 -4.5% -13.0% 0.0% 72.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -16.4% 19.2% 44.07%
1 Yr 14.8% -27.2% 27.8% 72.96%
3 Yr -2.9%* -14.8% 25.3% 94.55%
5 Yr -3.0%* -9.9% 60.8% 91.83%
10 Yr 0.1%* -2.7% 10.2% 90.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -43.6% 71.3% 80.37%
2021 -7.1% -15.4% 9.4% 97.51%
2020 4.1% -10.4% 121.9% 25.49%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 38.52%
2018 -4.5% -13.0% 0.0% 80.84%

NAV & Total Return History

WEUSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WEUSX Category Low Category High WEUSX % Rank
Net Assets 8.87 B 1.02 M 369 B 11.90%
Number of Holdings 770 1 10801 16.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.12 B 0 34.5 B 17.21%
Weighting of Top 10 12.46% 1.9% 101.9% 88.44%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 2.54%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WEUSX % Rank
Stocks 		95.69% 0.00% 122.60% 79.30%
Cash 		4.30% -65.15% 100.00% 15.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 45.70%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 62.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 40.90%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 46.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEUSX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.69% 0.00% 47.75% 50.36%
Technology 		13.39% 0.00% 36.32% 31.37%
Industrials 		13.34% 5.17% 99.49% 65.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.95% 0.00% 36.36% 19.42%
Healthcare 		11.23% 0.00% 21.01% 55.54%
Basic Materials 		9.38% 0.00% 23.86% 24.60%
Consumer Defense 		7.52% 0.00% 32.29% 82.88%
Energy 		6.17% 0.00% 16.89% 21.73%
Communication Services 		4.97% 0.00% 21.69% 75.68%
Utilities 		2.71% 0.00% 13.68% 50.65%
Real Estate 		1.66% 0.00% 14.59% 55.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEUSX % Rank
Non US 		91.35% 0.00% 125.24% 80.11%
US 		4.34% -7.78% 68.98% 21.16%

WEUSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WEUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.63% 0.02% 26.51% 77.17%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.60% 36.39%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 1.00% 19.72%

Sales Fees

WEUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WEUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WEUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% 86.71%

WEUSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WEUSX Category Low Category High WEUSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.37% 0.00% 13.15% 73.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WEUSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WEUSX Category Low Category High WEUSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.96% -0.93% 6.38% 36.89%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WEUSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WEUSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Gillam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Robert (Rob) A. Gillam serves as McKinley Management, LLC's Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Rob is responsible for developing the firm's strategic objectives, establishing the firm's mission and values, communicating with stakeholders including staff and clients, and maintaining the firm's fiscal health. He is supported by a robust executive management team and a governing Board of Directors. As CEO, Rob oversees all McKinley businesses including McKinley Capital Management, LLC, McKinley Alaska Private Investment, LLC, and McKinley Research Group, LLC.

M. Forrest Badgley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Forrest Badgley joined McKinley Capital’s Quantitative Research Team in 2004 and worked on maintenance and enhancements to the firm’s investment models. In 2006, he was promoted to Portfolio Manager, participating in portfolio construction, qualitative review and security selection across a variety of strategies. In 2020, Forrest was promoted to Director of Public Investments, Portfolio Manager and works closely with CIO Rob Gillam to lead the Portfolio Management team in all aspects of model implementation across all firm strategies. Forrest has over 25 years of investment industry experience which includes work on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and proprietary currency and commodities futures trading desks. Prior to joining McKinley Capital, Forrest worked on the proprietary futures trading desk for Aspire Trading and as a Quantitative Risk Management Analyst for Bank One. Forrest lives in the Chicago area.

Brendan Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.

Christopher Lees

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2010

11.67

11.7%

Christopher Lees is Senior Fund Manager for the Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies. Prior to joining JOHCM, Christopher spent more than 19 years at Baring Asset Management, most recently as Head of the firm’s Global Sector Teams. In addition to this role, Christopher was Baring’s Lead Global High Alpha Manager and Lead Manager for the strong performing EAFE portfolios. Prior to 2002, he held positions as Senior Portfolio Manager (US Equity team) in Boston and as an Analyst in the UK Stock Selection as well as the firm’s Global Asset Allocation teams. Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and holds a BSc (Hons) in Geography from University of London. He has lived and worked in the USA, Europe and Asia.

Nudgem Richyal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Nudgem Richyal is a Senior Fund Manager working closely with Christopher Lees, Senior Fund Manager; in the management of JOHCM's Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies.  Additionally, Nudgem is the Senior Fund Manager for the Global Sharia Compliant Equity Strategy. Prior to joining JOHCM, Nudgem was an Investment Director within the Global Equity Group of Baring Asset Management (working closely with Christopher since July 2001) and Investment Manager of one of the largest Latin American funds in London. Further responsibilities included the construction of a soft commodities portfolio and the development of global sector strategies. He previously worked at Hill Samuel Asset Management in London. Nudgem is a CFA Charterholder and holds a first class BSc (Hons) in Chemistry from the University of Manchester.

Avi Lavi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Avi Lavi, an AllianceBernstein Partner, was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global and International Value Equities in March 2016 and has also been Portfolio Manager for Global Research Insights since May 2016. Mr. Lavi has been a member of the Cross Border team since early 2012. Previously, Mr. Lavi served as co-CIO of Global Value Equities and global director of Value Research. From 2006 to 2012, he was CIO of UK and European Value Equities, and director of research for UK and European Value Equities from 2000 to 2006. Lavi holds a BA from Bar-Ilan University and an MBA from NYU.

Mark Little

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.

Louis Florentin-Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.

Klaus Petersen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Klaus Petersen is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Petersen has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Previously, he worked for ATP, Denmark’s largest pension fund, beginning in 1999 as a senior portfolio manager and later in the role as team leader of the technology, media, and telecommunications team. He joined Codan Bank in 1996, first as a senior sales analyst and later as a senior portfolio manager.

Barnaby Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2021

1.32

1.3%

Barnaby Wilson, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Barnaby Wilson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams as well as International Compounders. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, he worked for Orbitex Investments as a Research Analyst. Barnaby has a BA (Hons) in Mathematics and Philosophy from Balliol College, Oxford University. Barnaby is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

