Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
$11.73
$8.87 B
2.37%
$0.28
0.63%
YTD Return
13.6%
1 yr return
14.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$8.87 B
Holdings in Top 10
12.5%
Expense Ratio 0.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
$11.73
$8.87 B
2.37%
$0.28
0.63%
Under normal circumstances, the World Equity Ex-US Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of foreign companies of various capitalization ranges. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, warrants, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on an international equity index and derivative instruments, principally futures and forward contracts, whose value is based on an international equity index or an
underlying equity security or basket of equity securities. The Fund will invest in securities of foreign issuers located in developed and emerging market countries. However, the Fund will not invest more than 35% of its assets in the common stocks or other equity securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Fund may also, to a lesser extent, invest in swaps on securities for risk management purposes or as part of its investment strategies.
The Fund uses a multi-manager approach, relying upon a number of sub-advisers (each, a Sub-Adviser and collectively, the Sub-Advisers) Sub-Advisers with differing investment strategies to manage portions of the Fund's portfolio under the general supervision of SEI Investments Management Corporation (SIMC or the Adviser). The Fund's benchmark is the MSCI All Country World Ex-U.S. Net Index (net of dividends). The Fund is expected to have an absolute return and risk profile similar to the international equity market. The Fund is diversified as to issuers, market capitalization, industry and country.
The Sub-Advisers may seek to enhance the Fund's return by actively managing the Fund's foreign currency exposure. In managing the Fund's currency exposure, the Sub-Advisers may buy and sell currencies (i.e., take long or short positions) using options, futures and foreign currency forward contracts. The Fund may take long and short positions in foreign currencies in excess of the value of the Fund's assets denominated in a particular currency or when the Fund does not own assets denominated in that currency. The Fund may also engage in currency transactions in an attempt to take advantage of certain inefficiencies in the currency exchange market, to increase their exposure to a foreign currency or to shift exposure to foreign currency fluctuations from one currency to another.
The Fund may also invest in futures contracts and forward contracts for hedging purposes, including to seek to manage the Fund's currency exposure to foreign securities and mitigate the Fund's overall risk.
|Period
|WEUSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.6%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|44.21%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|77.75%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|94.63%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|91.01%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|78.82%
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|80.37%
|2021
|-7.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|97.51%
|2020
|4.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|25.49%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|38.52%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|72.13%
|YTD
|13.6%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|44.07%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|72.96%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|94.55%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|91.83%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|90.33%
* Annualized
|2022
|-20.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|80.37%
|2021
|-7.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|97.51%
|2020
|4.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|25.49%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|38.52%
|2018
|-4.5%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|80.84%
|WEUSX
|Net Assets
|8.87 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|11.90%
|Number of Holdings
|770
|1
|10801
|16.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.12 B
|0
|34.5 B
|17.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.46%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|88.44%
|Stocks
|95.69%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|79.30%
|Cash
|4.30%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|15.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|45.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|62.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|40.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|46.34%
|Financial Services
|17.69%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|50.36%
|Technology
|13.39%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|31.37%
|Industrials
|13.34%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|65.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.95%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|19.42%
|Healthcare
|11.23%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|55.54%
|Basic Materials
|9.38%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|24.60%
|Consumer Defense
|7.52%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|82.88%
|Energy
|6.17%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|21.73%
|Communication Services
|4.97%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|75.68%
|Utilities
|2.71%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|50.65%
|Real Estate
|1.66%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|55.68%
|Non US
|91.35%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|80.11%
|US
|4.34%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|21.16%
|WEUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|0.63%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|77.17%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|36.39%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|19.72%
|WEUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WEUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WEUSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|86.71%
|WEUSX
|Dividend Yield
|2.37%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|73.95%
|WEUSX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WEUSX
|Net Income Ratio
|1.96%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|36.89%
|WEUSX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.276
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.204
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Robert (Rob) A. Gillam serves as McKinley Management, LLC's Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Rob is responsible for developing the firm's strategic objectives, establishing the firm's mission and values, communicating with stakeholders including staff and clients, and maintaining the firm's fiscal health. He is supported by a robust executive management team and a governing Board of Directors. As CEO, Rob oversees all McKinley businesses including McKinley Capital Management, LLC, McKinley Alaska Private Investment, LLC, and McKinley Research Group, LLC.
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Forrest Badgley joined McKinley Capital’s Quantitative Research Team in 2004 and worked on maintenance and enhancements to the firm’s investment models. In 2006, he was promoted to Portfolio Manager, participating in portfolio construction, qualitative review and security selection across a variety of strategies. In 2020, Forrest was promoted to Director of Public Investments, Portfolio Manager and works closely with CIO Rob Gillam to lead the Portfolio Management team in all aspects of model implementation across all firm strategies. Forrest has over 25 years of investment industry experience which includes work on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade, and proprietary currency and commodities futures trading desks. Prior to joining McKinley Capital, Forrest worked on the proprietary futures trading desk for Aspire Trading and as a Quantitative Risk Management Analyst for Bank One. Forrest lives in the Chicago area.
Dec 31, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Brendan joined Acadian in 2004 and is the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Brendan previously served as Director of Portfolio Management, overseeing portfolio management policy, and also as the Director of Acadian’s Managed Volatility strategies. Brendan is a member of several oversight committees at Acadian, including the Board of Managers, Executive Management Team, Executive Committee, and Responsible Investing Committee. Prior to Acadian, Brendan was a vice president at Upstream Technologies, where he designed and implemented investment management systems and strategies.
Sep 30, 2010
11.67
11.7%
Christopher Lees is Senior Fund Manager for the Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies. Prior to joining JOHCM, Christopher spent more than 19 years at Baring Asset Management, most recently as Head of the firm’s Global Sector Teams. In addition to this role, Christopher was Baring’s Lead Global High Alpha Manager and Lead Manager for the strong performing EAFE portfolios. Prior to 2002, he held positions as Senior Portfolio Manager (US Equity team) in Boston and as an Analyst in the UK Stock Selection as well as the firm’s Global Asset Allocation teams. Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and holds a BSc (Hons) in Geography from University of London. He has lived and worked in the USA, Europe and Asia.
Dec 31, 2010
11.42
11.4%
Nudgem Richyal is a Senior Fund Manager working closely with Christopher Lees, Senior Fund Manager; in the management of JOHCM's Global Select and International Select Equity Strategies. Additionally, Nudgem is the Senior Fund Manager for the Global Sharia Compliant Equity Strategy. Prior to joining JOHCM, Nudgem was an Investment Director within the Global Equity Group of Baring Asset Management (working closely with Christopher since July 2001) and Investment Manager of one of the largest Latin American funds in London. Further responsibilities included the construction of a soft commodities portfolio and the development of global sector strategies. He previously worked at Hill Samuel Asset Management in London. Nudgem is a CFA Charterholder and holds a first class BSc (Hons) in Chemistry from the University of Manchester.
Sep 30, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Avi Lavi, an AllianceBernstein Partner, was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global and International Value Equities in March 2016 and has also been Portfolio Manager for Global Research Insights since May 2016. Mr. Lavi has been a member of the Cross Border team since early 2012. Previously, Mr. Lavi served as co-CIO of Global Value Equities and global director of Value Research. From 2006 to 2012, he was CIO of UK and European Value Equities, and director of research for UK and European Value Equities from 2000 to 2006. Lavi holds a BA from Bar-Ilan University and an MBA from NYU.
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Mark Little Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Mark Little is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the International Strategic Equity, International Compounders, and Global Strategic Equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1992. Prior to joining Lazard in 1997, he was a manager in the corporate finance practice of Coopers & Lybrand and earned his ACA qualification with Rees Pollock Chartered Accountants. Mark has an MA in Economics from Clare College, Cambridge University.
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Louis Florentin-Lee Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Louis Florentin-Lee is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams, International Compounders and US Equity Select. He was formerly the co-Portfolio Manager/Analyst for the Lazard European Explorer Fund between 2004 and 2010. Louis began working in the investment industry in 1996. Prior to joining Lazard in 2004, he was an equity research analyst at Soros Funds Limited and Schroder Investment Management. He has a BSc (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Klaus Petersen is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Global Equity team. He joined Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) in June 2018. Petersen has been a portfolio manager since 2006. Previously, he worked for ATP, Denmark’s largest pension fund, beginning in 1999 as a senior portfolio manager and later in the role as team leader of the technology, media, and telecommunications team. He joined Codan Bank in 1996, first as a senior sales analyst and later as a senior portfolio manager.
Feb 02, 2021
1.32
1.3%
Barnaby Wilson, CFA Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Analyst Lazard Asset Management Limited (London) Barnaby Wilson is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on various global equity teams as well as International Compounders. He began working in the investment field in 1998. Prior to joining Lazard in 1999, he worked for Orbitex Investments as a Research Analyst. Barnaby has a BA (Hons) in Mathematics and Philosophy from Balliol College, Oxford University. Barnaby is a CFA® charterholder.
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
