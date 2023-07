The Convertible Securities Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in convertible securities, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Convertible Securities Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization or credit quality, and may from time to time invest a significant amount of its assets in securities of smaller companies.

The Convertible Securities Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in common stocks, non‑convertible preferred stocks, and non‑convertible fixed income securities.

The Convertible Securities Fund may also invest in non‑convertible debt securities rated below investment grade (rated Ba or below by Moody’s, or BB or below by S&P or Fitch, or if unrated, determined by Gabelli Funds, LLC, the Convertible Securities Fund’s sub‑adviser (the “Gabelli Sub‑Adviser”), to be of comparable quality), within the above 20% limitation. The Convertible Securities Fund may also invest in securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities.

The Convertible Securities Fund may invest in illiquid or thinly traded securities, subject to any limitations described in the prospectus and/or Statement of Additional Information. The Convertible Securities Fund may also invest in securities that are eligible for resale under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The Convertible Securities Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries (i.e., those that are in the initial stages of their industrial cycles), non‑U.S. dollar denominated securities, and depositary receipts. This percentage limitation, however, does not apply to securities of foreign companies that are listed in the United States on a national securities exchange.

By investing in convertible securities, the Convertible Securities Fund seeks the opportunity to participate in the capital appreciation of underlying stocks, while at the same time relying on the fixed income aspect of the convertible securities to provide current income and reduced price volatility, which can limit the risk of loss in a down equity market.

In buying and selling securities for the Convertible Securities Fund, the Gabelli Sub‑Adviser relies on fundamental analysis, which involves a bottom‑up assessment of a company’s potential for success in light of factors including its financial condition, earnings outlook, strategy, management, industry position, and economic and market conditions. The portfolio managers may consider selling a particular security when the portfolio managers perceive a change in company fundamentals, a decline in relative attractiveness to other issues, and/or a decline in industry fundamentals, or if any of the original reasons for purchase have materially changed.

The portfolio managers evaluate each security’s investment characteristics as a fixed income instrument as well as its potential for capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers utilize this strategy to seek to capture approximately 60% to 80% of the upside performance of the underlying equities with 50% or less of the downside exposure.

The Convertible Securities Fund may utilize foreign currency exchange contracts, options, stock index futures contracts, warrants, and other derivative instruments. In response to adverse market, economic,

political or other conditions, the Convertible Securities Fund may deviate from its principal strategies by making temporary investments of some or all of its assets in high-quality fixed income securities, cash and cash equivalents. The Convertible Securities Fund may not achieve its investment objective when it does so.