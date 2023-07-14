Home
WCMAX (Mutual Fund)

WCMAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SUMMARY SECTION – WCM Focused Mid Cap Fund

WCMAX | Fund

$11.23

$580 K

0.00%

0.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.1%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$580 K

Holdings in Top 10

40.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WCMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION – WCM Focused Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of mid capitalization companies. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s advisor considers mid capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell Midcap Index at the time of purchase. Because mid capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of March 31, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell Midcap Index were between $2.7 billion and $61.4 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion. The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy whereby the Fund’s investment advisor will typically invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers. Generally, the Fund expects to hold the equity securities of approximately 40 or less issuers.

Value investing involves buying stocks that are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their peers or their prospects for growth. The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies trading at significant discounts to their intrinsic value. The Fund’s advisor seeks to determine a company’s intrinsic value through disciplined financial analysis. The Fund’s advisor believes that equities purchased at prices substantially below their intrinsic value may afford capital protection from permanent loss and may result in substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s intrinsic value. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; little or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.

Read More

WCMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.1% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WCMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCMAX Category Low Category High WCMAX % Rank
Net Assets 580 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 33 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 236 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 40.58% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Brown Brown Inc 4.74%
  2. CDW Corp/DE 4.61%
  3. R1 RCM Inc 4.50%
  4. GoDaddy Inc 4.36%
  5. Focus Financial Partners Inc 4.03%
  6. Element Solutions Inc 3.89%
  7. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co 3.73%
  8. Landstar System Inc 3.68%
  9. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 3.54%
  10. YETI Holdings Inc 3.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.41% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.20% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMAX % Rank
US 		100.41% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

WCMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WCMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WCMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WCMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCMAX Category Low Category High WCMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCMAX Category Low Category High WCMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

WCMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

