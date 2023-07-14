Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.7%
1 yr return
6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$47.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.1%
Expense Ratio 2.63%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 198.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WCFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-5.8%
|6.9%
|4.55%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-10.9%
|48.3%
|6.82%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-4.8%
|10.4%
|2.27%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|2.1%
|7.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.4%
|5.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|4.65%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-2.9%
|18.1%
|4.65%
|2020
|4.5%
|-17.9%
|3.4%
|47.37%
|2019
|2.3%
|-1.5%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.1%
|5.5%
|N/A
|Period
|WCFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-5.8%
|8.1%
|4.55%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-16.1%
|48.3%
|6.82%
|3 Yr
|2.5%*
|-6.6%
|10.4%
|2.27%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|2.1%
|7.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.4%
|5.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCFIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.2%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|4.65%
|2021
|-2.9%
|-2.9%
|18.1%
|4.65%
|2020
|4.5%
|-17.9%
|5.2%
|68.42%
|2019
|2.3%
|-1.5%
|11.5%
|N/A
|2018
|-0.9%
|0.1%
|8.3%
|N/A
|WCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCFIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.8 M
|12.2 M
|1.57 B
|93.18%
|Number of Holdings
|293
|2
|1315
|56.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.27 M
|3.35 M
|282 M
|97.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.06%
|15.0%
|100.0%
|32.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCFIX % Rank
|Bonds
|47.66%
|0.00%
|105.73%
|90.91%
|Stocks
|27.01%
|-14.61%
|27.21%
|2.27%
|Other
|23.38%
|-8.47%
|53.35%
|2.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|7.85%
|0.00%
|21.31%
|54.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.26%
|0.00%
|4.47%
|11.36%
|Cash
|-6.17%
|-30.66%
|77.46%
|97.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCFIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|96.95%
|0.00%
|64.53%
|2.63%
|Industrials
|1.81%
|0.00%
|19.61%
|50.00%
|Healthcare
|0.72%
|0.00%
|8.78%
|50.00%
|Technology
|0.51%
|0.00%
|20.24%
|52.63%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.71%
|44.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.20%
|52.63%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.16%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.89%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.49%
|36.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|10.53%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.15%
|44.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCFIX % Rank
|US
|26.12%
|-14.60%
|27.21%
|2.27%
|Non US
|0.89%
|-0.37%
|8.87%
|56.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCFIX % Rank
|Corporate
|72.63%
|0.00%
|85.21%
|6.82%
|Cash & Equivalents
|21.49%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.27%
|Derivative
|5.88%
|0.00%
|30.16%
|70.45%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.06%
|61.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.93%
|20.45%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.93%
|81.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCFIX % Rank
|US
|38.75%
|0.00%
|103.07%
|81.82%
|Non US
|8.91%
|0.00%
|38.81%
|75.00%
|WCFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.63%
|0.90%
|5.69%
|4.65%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|22.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|3.85%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.06%
|0.45%
|N/A
|WCFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.25%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WCFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCFIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|198.00%
|0.00%
|277.00%
|71.79%
|WCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCFIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.17%
|0.00%
|3.11%
|13.64%
|WCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCFIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.06%
|-1.06%
|5.71%
|93.02%
|WCFIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Roy Behren serves as Managing Partner, Member of Investment Committee, Managing Member and Portfolio Manager at Westchester Capital Funds. He was also their Chief Compliance Officer from September 2002 through June 2010. After earning a B.S. in Economics at The Wharton School, he received a J.D. degree from the University of Miami Law School and an LL.M. degree in corporate law from the New York University School of Law. In 1987, he joined the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's New York Regional Office, where he worked as an enforcement attorney for seven years prior to starting his investment career at WCM. From 2004 through 2006, Roy served as a member of Redback Networks' Board of Directors and its Audit Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Shannon has served as Co-President of the Adviser since 2011 and also serves as Co-President and a Trustee of each Fund. Mr. Shannon served as Westchester’s Director of Research from May 1996 until April 2005. From April 2005 to April 2006, Mr. Shannon was Senior Vice President in charge of the Special Situations and Mergers Group of D.E. Shaw & Co. Mr. Shannon returned to Westchester in May 2006 as a research analyst and portfolio strategist and has served as a portfolio manager for The Merger Fund since January 2007, for WCM Alternatives: Event-Driven Fund since it commenced investment operations in January 2014, and for WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund since it commenced investment operations in January 2018. He received a B.S. in Finance from Boston Colleg.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 29, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Mr. Tan, portfolio manager, has served as Senior Equity Analyst of Westchester Capital Management since 2012 and Director of Credit Research since 2016. From 2005 to 2011, Mr. Tan was Vice President at Avenue Capital where he was a senior analyst in the Event-driven Group and later in the High Yield and Distressed Group. Mr. Tan has served as a portfolio manager for the WCM Alternatives: Credit Event Fund since its inception.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|9.59
|4.43
|3.51
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...