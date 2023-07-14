Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CIT

mutual fund
WCBLTX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.23 +0.05 +0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WCBLOX) Primary (WCBLTX) (WCBLEX) (WCBLRX)
WCBLTX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CIT

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.23 +0.05 +0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WCBLOX) Primary (WCBLTX) (WCBLEX) (WCBLRX)
WCBLTX (Mutual Fund)

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CIT

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.23 +0.05 +0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
(WCBLOX) Primary (WCBLTX) (WCBLEX) (WCBLRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CIT

WCBLTX | Fund

$18.23

$2.52 B

0.00%

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

35.5%

1 yr return

30.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$2.52 B

Holdings in Top 10

48.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.45%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CIT

WCBLTX | Fund

$18.23

$2.52 B

0.00%

0.50%

WCBLTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 35.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Large Cap Growth CIT
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Bourbeau

Fund Description

WCBLTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCBLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.5% -41.7% 64.0% 16.42%
1 Yr 30.2% -46.2% 77.9% 4.26%
3 Yr 9.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 8.37%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCBLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -85.9% 81.6% 38.70%
2021 10.5% -31.0% 26.7% 10.96%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 32.66%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCBLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 35.5% -41.7% 64.0% 15.27%
1 Yr 30.2% -46.2% 77.9% 3.77%
3 Yr 9.7%* -42.0% 28.4% 8.82%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCBLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -32.2% -85.9% 81.6% 38.78%
2021 10.5% -31.0% 26.7% 10.88%
2020 9.4% -13.0% 34.8% 32.66%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WCBLTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCBLTX Category Low Category High WCBLTX % Rank
Net Assets 2.52 B 189 K 222 B 36.60%
Number of Holdings 44 2 3509 74.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.22 B -1.37 M 104 B 37.46%
Weighting of Top 10 48.25% 11.4% 116.5% 42.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 8.43%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.24%
  3. Visa Inc Class A 5.51%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.81%
  5. Apple Inc 4.74%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 4.39%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.75%
  8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.63%
  9. Northern Institutional Treasury Premier 3.60%
  10. Salesforce Inc 3.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCBLTX % Rank
Stocks 		97.50% 50.26% 104.50% 67.62%
Cash 		2.50% -10.83% 49.73% 28.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 52.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 55.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 49.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 48.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCBLTX % Rank
Technology 		33.32% 0.00% 65.70% 60.33%
Healthcare 		17.77% 0.00% 39.76% 13.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.95% 0.00% 62.57% 40.00%
Industrials 		9.75% 0.00% 30.65% 13.28%
Financial Services 		9.53% 0.00% 43.06% 47.05%
Communication Services 		7.17% 0.00% 66.40% 78.52%
Consumer Defense 		2.30% 0.00% 25.50% 67.21%
Real Estate 		1.70% 0.00% 16.05% 36.39%
Basic Materials 		1.51% 0.00% 18.91% 41.15%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 64.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 76.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCBLTX % Rank
US 		93.30% 34.69% 100.00% 58.85%
Non US 		4.20% 0.00% 54.22% 40.90%

WCBLTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCBLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 20.29% 90.32%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

WCBLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCBLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCBLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.45% 0.00% 316.74% 31.23%

WCBLTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCBLTX Category Low Category High WCBLTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 55.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCBLTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCBLTX Category Low Category High WCBLTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 1.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCBLTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WCBLTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Bourbeau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2018

4.22

4.2%

Peter co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategy products. Peter joined predecessor firm Shearson Asset Management in 1991, and has 29 years of investment industry experience. During his career, Peter has worked in trading, fund management, research, and investment marketing. A graduate of the University of Florida, Peter obtained his MBA from Fordham University.

Margaret Vitrano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2018

4.22

4.2%

Margaret co-manages the Large Cap Growth and All Cap Growth strategies. Margaret has 24 years of investment industry experience and joined a ClearBridge predecessor organization in 1997. Margaret is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. From 2006-2009, Margaret served on the firm's 401(k) Investment Committee, which is responsible for choosing and overseeing investments for the firm's employee retirement plan. Prior to her role at ClearBridge, Margaret was a Research Analyst for the Consumer Discretionary sector at Citigroup. Margaret earned her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in Public Policy Studies and Art History from Duke University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×