Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

William Blair Small Cap Value Fund

mutual fund
WBVRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.85 -0.23 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ICSCX) Primary Retirement (BVDRX) Retirement (WBVRX) N (WBVNX)
WBVRX (Mutual Fund)

William Blair Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.85 -0.23 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ICSCX) Primary Retirement (BVDRX) Retirement (WBVRX) N (WBVNX)
WBVRX (Mutual Fund)

William Blair Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.85 -0.23 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inst (ICSCX) Primary Retirement (BVDRX) Retirement (WBVRX) N (WBVNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Small Cap Value Fund

WBVRX | Fund

$28.85

$1.41 B

0.79%

$0.23

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

38.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.41 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Small Cap Value Fund

WBVRX | Fund

$28.85

$1.41 B

0.79%

$0.23

0.78%

WBVRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 39.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Jul 19, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    William Heaphy

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalized (“small cap”) companies. For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser considers a company to be a small cap company if it has a market capitalization no larger than the largest capitalized company included in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. To a limited extent, the Fund may also purchase stocks of companies with business characteristics and value prospects similar to small cap companies, but that may have market capitalizations above the market capitalization of the largest member of the Russell 2000® Index. The Fund may invest in equity securities listed on a national securities exchange or traded in the over‑the‑counter markets. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, but it may also invest in other types of equity securities, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).
The Russell 2000® Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index of common stocks that measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index. The companies in the Russell 2000® Index are considered representative of small cap companies. The size of companies in the Russell 2000® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell 2000® Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies included in the index. As of March 31, 2022, the Russell 2000® Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $21.6 million and $14.2 billion. The Russell 2000® Value Index, the Fund’s benchmark, measures the performance of those Russell 2000 companies with lower price‑to‑book ratios and lower forecasted growth values.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser typically looks to invest in companies with leading market share positions, shareholder oriented managements, and strong balance sheet and cash flow ratios. Usually, the shares of the companies the Adviser buys are selling at a price to earnings ratio below the average price to earnings ratio of the stocks that comprise the Russell 2000® Index. In addition, the companies selected by the Adviser usually have higher returns on equity and capital than the average company in the Russell 2000® Index. The Adviser screens the Fund’s universe of potential investments to identify potentially undervalued securities based on factors such as financial strength, earnings valuation, and earnings quality. The Adviser further narrows the list of potential investments through traditional fundamental security analysis, which may include interviews with company management and a review of the assessments and opinions of outside analysts and consultants. Securities are sold when the Adviser believes the shares have become relatively overvalued or it finds more attractive alternatives. The Adviser generally will not sell a security merely due to market appreciation outside the Fund’s target capitalization range if it believes the company has growth potential.
Read More

WBVRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -10.6% 21.3% 77.85%
1 Yr 0.7% -16.4% 28.1% 78.06%
3 Yr 38.6%* -16.2% 112.7% 1.14%
5 Yr N/A* -24.6% 42.3% 25.28%
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% 20.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -36.7% 212.9% 51.87%
2021 57.4% -38.4% 60.6% 0.45%
2020 -9.1% -9.3% 66.8% 99.77%
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -12.9% 21.3% 74.19%
1 Yr 0.7% -16.4% 46.4% 74.03%
3 Yr 39.1%* -16.2% 112.7% 1.14%
5 Yr N/A* -19.1% 42.3% 24.67%
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% 18.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBVRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -36.7% 212.9% 51.87%
2021 57.4% -38.4% 60.6% 0.45%
2020 -2.2% -7.6% 66.8% 89.86%
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBVRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBVRX Category Low Category High WBVRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.41 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 24.68%
Number of Holdings 108 10 1551 49.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 192 M 812 K 2.82 B 28.63%
Weighting of Top 10 14.17% 4.8% 95.7% 71.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc 87.10%
  2. Group 1 Automotive Inc 84.52%
  3. Regal Rexnord Corp 79.24%
  4. Western Alliance Bancorp 2.09%
  5. Brady Corp Class A 2.04%
  6. Deckers Outdoor Corp 1.96%
  7. Hancock Whitney Corp 1.91%
  8. Conmed Corp 1.84%
  9. Lantheus Holdings Inc 1.84%
  10. Watts Water Technologies Inc A 1.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBVRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.36% 14.38% 100.16% 28.63%
Cash 		0.64% -52.43% 47.85% 71.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 40.78%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 40.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 39.48%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 40.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBVRX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.85% 0.00% 35.71% 72.43%
Industrials 		19.04% 0.65% 48.61% 37.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.18% 0.00% 51.62% 23.19%
Technology 		11.81% 0.00% 34.03% 24.51%
Real Estate 		7.69% 0.00% 44.41% 49.67%
Healthcare 		5.59% 0.00% 25.76% 53.83%
Energy 		5.13% 0.00% 29.42% 73.09%
Consumer Defense 		4.60% 0.00% 13.22% 33.70%
Basic Materials 		4.12% 0.00% 67.30% 67.83%
Communication Services 		2.86% 0.00% 24.90% 39.82%
Utilities 		2.13% 0.00% 13.86% 53.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBVRX % Rank
US 		96.58% 11.42% 100.16% 26.90%
Non US 		2.78% 0.00% 78.53% 50.11%

WBVRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.05% 37.36% 87.77%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 39.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

WBVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBVRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.00% 7.00% 252.00% 0.25%

WBVRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBVRX Category Low Category High WBVRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.79% 0.00% 7.65% 56.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBVRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBVRX Category Low Category High WBVRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.59% -1.43% 4.13% 37.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBVRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBVRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Heaphy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

William V. Heaphy, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC. He joined William Blair in 2021. Previously, Mr. Heaphy was a Principal at Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC. Mr. Heaphy joined ICM in 1994 as a security analyst in the equity research department, and joined the Small Cap Value team in 1999. Today, he serves the Firm as a member of the Management Committee and the Chief Investment Officer of the ICM Small-to-Mid Cap Value teams. Prior to joining ICM, Bill was an associate in the Baltimore law firm of Ober, Kaler, Grimes and Shriver, and before that, a staff auditor with Price Waterhouse. Bill earned his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law and his B.S. from Lehigh University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Gary Merwitz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Gary Merwitz is director of research and a research analyst for William Blair’s value equity strategies and a portfolio manager for the Small Cap Value strategy. He focuses on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Before joining William Blair in 2021, Gary was director of research, a member of the of the management committee, and a member of the small- to mid-cap value equity teams at ICM. Before joining ICM in 2004, Gary was a small-cap strategist and educational services analyst at Morgan Stanley. Gary received a B.S. in accounting from the University of Maryland and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×