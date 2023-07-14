Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.1%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
38.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.41 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.2%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WBVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.1%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|77.85%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|78.06%
|3 Yr
|38.6%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|1.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|25.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|20.15%
* Annualized
|WBVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.41 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|24.68%
|Number of Holdings
|108
|10
|1551
|49.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|192 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|28.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.17%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|71.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBVRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.36%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|28.63%
|Cash
|0.64%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|71.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|40.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|40.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|39.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|40.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBVRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.85%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|72.43%
|Industrials
|19.04%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|37.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.18%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|23.19%
|Technology
|11.81%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|24.51%
|Real Estate
|7.69%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|49.67%
|Healthcare
|5.59%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|53.83%
|Energy
|5.13%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|73.09%
|Consumer Defense
|4.60%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|33.70%
|Basic Materials
|4.12%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|67.83%
|Communication Services
|2.86%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|39.82%
|Utilities
|2.13%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|53.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBVRX % Rank
|US
|96.58%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|26.90%
|Non US
|2.78%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|50.11%
|WBVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|87.77%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|WBVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WBVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|0.25%
|WBVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.79%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|56.10%
|WBVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WBVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.59%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|37.50%
|WBVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.493
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1999
22.43
22.4%
William V. Heaphy, an Associate of William Blair Investment Management, LLC. He joined William Blair in 2021. Previously, Mr. Heaphy was a Principal at Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC. Mr. Heaphy joined ICM in 1994 as a security analyst in the equity research department, and joined the Small Cap Value team in 1999. Today, he serves the Firm as a member of the Management Committee and the Chief Investment Officer of the ICM Small-to-Mid Cap Value teams. Prior to joining ICM, Bill was an associate in the Baltimore law firm of Ober, Kaler, Grimes and Shriver, and before that, a staff auditor with Price Waterhouse. Bill earned his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law and his B.S. from Lehigh University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Gary Merwitz is director of research and a research analyst for William Blair’s value equity strategies and a portfolio manager for the Small Cap Value strategy. He focuses on the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors. Before joining William Blair in 2021, Gary was director of research, a member of the of the management committee, and a member of the small- to mid-cap value equity teams at ICM. Before joining ICM in 2004, Gary was a small-cap strategist and educational services analyst at Morgan Stanley. Gary received a B.S. in accounting from the University of Maryland and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
