Vitals

YTD Return

2.5%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$583 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$164.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.26%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WBRURX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock U.S. Debt Index
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Radell

Fund Description

WBRURX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -4.3% 4.5% 3.92%
1 Yr -1.3% -16.1% 162.7% 4.97%
3 Yr -4.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 8.34%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% 53.74%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 69.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -34.7% 131.9% 7.71%
2021 -0.8% -6.0% 15.7% 6.38%
2020 2.5% -9.6% 118.7% 12.43%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.5% -15.5% 4.5% 3.92%
1 Yr -1.3% -16.1% 162.7% 3.53%
3 Yr -4.1%* -12.4% 47.6% 10.05%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRURX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.1% -34.7% 131.9% 7.71%
2021 -0.8% -6.0% 15.7% 6.48%
2020 2.5% -9.6% 118.7% 12.43%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBRURX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBRURX Category Low Category High WBRURX % Rank
Net Assets 583 M 2.88 M 287 B 60.78%
Number of Holdings 2 1 17234 99.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 583 M -106 M 27.6 B 35.14%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 3.7% 123.9% 0.47%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock U.S. Debt Index F 100.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRURX % Rank
Bonds 		92.54% 3.97% 268.18% 73.43%
Cash 		6.51% -181.13% 95.99% 23.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.95% 0.00% 7.93% 69.43%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 93.17%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 95.52%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 86.95%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRURX % Rank
Government 		43.60% 0.00% 86.23% 11.33%
Securitized 		24.76% 0.00% 98.40% 69.62%
Corporate 		24.48% 0.00% 100.00% 71.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.53% 0.00% 95.99% 35.81%
Municipal 		0.63% 0.00% 100.00% 35.81%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 94.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRURX % Rank
US 		86.03% 3.63% 210.09% 52.57%
Non US 		6.51% -6.54% 58.09% 69.90%

WBRURX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBRURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% 0.01% 20.64% 98.79%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.76% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

WBRURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBRURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBRURX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.26% 2.00% 493.39% 0.45%

WBRURX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBRURX Category Low Category High WBRURX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.82% 100.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBRURX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBRURX Category Low Category High WBRURX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBRURX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBRURX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2005

16.53

16.5%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

