Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.