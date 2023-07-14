Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.5%
1 yr return
-1.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$583 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.26%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WBRURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|3.92%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|4.97%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|8.34%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|53.74%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|69.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|WBRURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|7.71%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|6.38%
|2020
|2.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|12.43%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|WBRURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.5%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|3.92%
|1 Yr
|-1.3%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|3.53%
|3 Yr
|-4.1%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|10.05%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WBRURX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|7.71%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|6.48%
|2020
|2.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|12.43%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|WBRURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRURX % Rank
|Net Assets
|583 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|60.78%
|Number of Holdings
|2
|1
|17234
|99.81%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|583 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|35.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|3.7%
|123.9%
|0.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRURX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.54%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|73.43%
|Cash
|6.51%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|23.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.95%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|69.43%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|93.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|95.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|86.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRURX % Rank
|Government
|43.60%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|11.33%
|Securitized
|24.76%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|69.62%
|Corporate
|24.48%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.53%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|35.81%
|Municipal
|0.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|94.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBRURX % Rank
|US
|86.03%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|52.57%
|Non US
|6.51%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|69.90%
|WBRURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.04%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|98.79%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.76%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|WBRURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WBRURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBRURX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.26%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|0.45%
|WBRURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRURX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|100.00%
|WBRURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WBRURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBRURX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|WBRURX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2005
16.53
16.5%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...