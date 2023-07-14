Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
0.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$11.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 111.64%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
|Period
|WBROGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-1.8%
|1.8%
|5.06%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-7.1%
|0.9%
|2.53%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-6.8%
|-0.3%
|5.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|1.4%
|12.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|1.2%
|50.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|WBROGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.9%
|-10.4%
|-1.0%
|10.26%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|7.69%
|2020
|1.1%
|-0.6%
|1.9%
|10.81%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|1.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-27.5%
|0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|WBROGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-5.1%
|1.8%
|3.80%
|1 Yr
|0.7%
|-7.1%
|0.7%
|1.27%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-6.8%
|0.5%
|11.84%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|1.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|1.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WBROGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.9%
|-10.7%
|-1.0%
|10.26%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-3.3%
|-0.1%
|7.69%
|2020
|1.1%
|-0.6%
|1.9%
|10.81%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|1.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-27.5%
|0.4%
|N/A
|WBROGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBROGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.1 M
|1.74 M
|26.3 B
|98.77%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|8
|1432
|98.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.1 M
|-2.46 B
|13.3 B
|93.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|13.9%
|100.0%
|1.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBROGX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.35%
|82.13%
|115.04%
|40.00%
|Cash
|0.65%
|-15.04%
|17.87%
|62.50%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|53.75%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.75%
|2.95%
|55.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBROGX % Rank
|Government
|99.35%
|0.00%
|99.96%
|12.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.65%
|0.00%
|16.80%
|65.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.16%
|51.25%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|91.25%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|61.25%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.22%
|58.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBROGX % Rank
|US
|99.35%
|81.77%
|115.04%
|40.00%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.26%
|57.50%
|WBROGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.08%
|0.03%
|4.45%
|92.41%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|0.45%
|N/A
|WBROGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WBROGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.25%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBROGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|111.64%
|0.00%
|466.00%
|41.27%
|WBROGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBROGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|95.06%
|WBROGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WBROGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBROGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.78%
|3.29%
|N/A
|WBROGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2006
16.07
16.1%
Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 06, 2018
4.32
4.3%
Rich Kushel , Senior Managing Director is head of the Multi-Asset Strategies group, and a member of the Global Executive and Global Operating Committees. Previously, Mr. Kushel was BlackRock's Chief Product Officer and head of the Strategic Product Management Group, BlackRock Investment Stewardship, and the BlackRock Investment Institute. From 2010 to 2012, he headed BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group where he had responsibility for the management of the firm's portfolio teams across all asset classes, market sectors and styles. During 2009 and 2010, Mr. Kushel was based in London and served as Chairman of BlackRock's International businesses, responsible for the regional management of BlackRock's businesses and operations outside the US and Canada. Prior to that assignment, Mr. Kushel held several positions within the firm, including heading BlackRock's International Institutional business and heading BlackRock's Alternatives efforts and Wealth Management Groups. Prior to joining BlackRock in 1991, he was an associate in the Financial Institutions Group at Prudential Securities. Mr. Kushel currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Council on Asset and Investment Management of the Institute for International Finance and previously served as a board member of the UK Investment Management Association. Mr. Kushel earned a BS degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University in 1988.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.49
|32.44
|10.34
|7.33
