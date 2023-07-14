Home
Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

0.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$106.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 111.64%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WBROGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock 1-3 Year Government Bond Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Radell

Fund Description

WBROGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBROGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -1.8% 1.8% 5.06%
1 Yr 0.7% -7.1% 0.9% 2.53%
3 Yr -1.0%* -6.8% -0.3% 5.26%
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 1.4% 12.94%
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.2% 50.60%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBROGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -10.4% -1.0% 10.26%
2021 -0.3% -3.3% -0.1% 7.69%
2020 1.1% -0.6% 1.9% 10.81%
2019 N/A -0.4% 1.4% N/A
2018 N/A -27.5% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBROGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -5.1% 1.8% 3.80%
1 Yr 0.7% -7.1% 0.7% 1.27%
3 Yr -1.0%* -6.8% 0.5% 11.84%
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 1.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -14.9% 1.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBROGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -10.7% -1.0% 10.26%
2021 -0.3% -3.3% -0.1% 7.69%
2020 1.1% -0.6% 1.9% 10.81%
2019 N/A -0.4% 1.4% N/A
2018 N/A -27.5% 0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBROGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBROGX Category Low Category High WBROGX % Rank
Net Assets 11.1 M 1.74 M 26.3 B 98.77%
Number of Holdings 10 8 1432 98.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.1 M -2.46 B 13.3 B 93.75%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 13.9% 100.0% 1.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock 1-3 Year Govt Bond Index F 100.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBROGX % Rank
Bonds 		99.35% 82.13% 115.04% 40.00%
Cash 		0.65% -15.04% 17.87% 62.50%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 51.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 53.75%
Other 		0.00% -8.75% 2.95% 55.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 51.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBROGX % Rank
Government 		99.35% 0.00% 99.96% 12.50%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.65% 0.00% 16.80% 65.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 1.16% 51.25%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 91.25%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 61.25%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.22% 58.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBROGX % Rank
US 		99.35% 81.77% 115.04% 40.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.26% 57.50%

WBROGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBROGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.03% 4.45% 92.41%
Management Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

WBROGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBROGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 0.25% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBROGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 111.64% 0.00% 466.00% 41.27%

WBROGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBROGX Category Low Category High WBROGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 95.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBROGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBROGX Category Low Category High WBROGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.78% 3.29% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBROGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBROGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Radell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2006

16.07

16.1%

Scott Radell has been employed as managing director and portfolio manager with BlackRock Investment Management LLC and BlackRock Financial Advisers (formerly, Barclays Global Fund Advisors) and its predecessors since 2009. Mr. Radell served as a portfolio manager at Barclays Global Fund Advisors and its affiliates since 2004. Radell was a credit strategist from 2003 to 2004 before becoming a CoreAlpha Bond Portfolio Manager and prior to that he was employed by Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a credit analyst from 1996 to 2003.

Richard Kushel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 06, 2018

4.32

4.3%

Rich Kushel , Senior Managing Director is head of the Multi-Asset Strategies group, and a member of the Global Executive and Global Operating Committees. Previously, Mr. Kushel was BlackRock's Chief Product Officer and head of the Strategic Product Management Group, BlackRock Investment Stewardship, and the BlackRock Investment Institute. From 2010 to 2012, he headed BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group where he had responsibility for the management of the firm's portfolio teams across all asset classes, market sectors and styles. During 2009 and 2010, Mr. Kushel was based in London and served as Chairman of BlackRock's International businesses, responsible for the regional management of BlackRock's businesses and operations outside the US and Canada. Prior to that assignment, Mr. Kushel held several positions within the firm, including heading BlackRock's International Institutional business and heading BlackRock's Alternatives efforts and Wealth Management Groups. Prior to joining BlackRock in 1991, he was an associate in the Financial Institutions Group at Prudential Securities. Mr. Kushel currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Council on Asset and Investment Management of the Institute for International Finance and previously served as a board member of the UK Investment Management Association. Mr. Kushel earned a BS degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University in 1988.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.49 32.44 10.34 7.33

