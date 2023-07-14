Rich Kushel , Senior Managing Director is head of the Multi-Asset Strategies group, and a member of the Global Executive and Global Operating Committees. Previously, Mr. Kushel was BlackRock's Chief Product Officer and head of the Strategic Product Management Group, BlackRock Investment Stewardship, and the BlackRock Investment Institute. From 2010 to 2012, he headed BlackRock's Portfolio Management Group where he had responsibility for the management of the firm's portfolio teams across all asset classes, market sectors and styles. During 2009 and 2010, Mr. Kushel was based in London and served as Chairman of BlackRock's International businesses, responsible for the regional management of BlackRock's businesses and operations outside the US and Canada. Prior to that assignment, Mr. Kushel held several positions within the firm, including heading BlackRock's International Institutional business and heading BlackRock's Alternatives efforts and Wealth Management Groups. Prior to joining BlackRock in 1991, he was an associate in the Financial Institutions Group at Prudential Securities. Mr. Kushel currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the Council on Asset and Investment Management of the Institute for International Finance and previously served as a board member of the UK Investment Management Association. Mr. Kushel earned a BS degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University in 1988.