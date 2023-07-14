Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2055 Fund

mutual fund
WBRLKX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.68 -0.05 -0.24%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
Inst (LIVIX) Primary Retirement (LIVKX) No Load (LIVAX) (WBRLKX) (WBRPOX) Other (LIVPX)
WBRLKX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2055 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.68 -0.05 -0.24%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
Inst (LIVIX) Primary Retirement (LIVKX) No Load (LIVAX) (WBRLKX) (WBRPOX) Other (LIVPX)
WBRLKX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2055 Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.68 -0.05 -0.24%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
Inst (LIVIX) Primary Retirement (LIVKX) No Load (LIVAX) (WBRLKX) (WBRPOX) Other (LIVPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2055 Fund

WBRLKX | Fund

$20.68

$128 M

0.00%

0.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.4%

1 yr return

17.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$128 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.55%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock LifePath® Index 2055 Fund

WBRLKX | Fund

$20.68

$128 M

0.00%

0.11%

WBRLKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock LifePath® Index 2055 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

WBRLKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% 8.2% 16.2% 4.61%
1 Yr 17.3% -22.9% 17.7% 4.61%
3 Yr 10.1%* -10.9% 10.1% 2.51%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.8% 11.58%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -46.7% -16.9% 9.68%
2021 9.0% -5.0% 9.7% 2.40%
2020 4.8% 0.0% 5.1% 15.74%
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.7% -1.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.4% 8.2% 16.2% 4.61%
1 Yr 17.3% -22.9% 17.7% 4.61%
3 Yr 10.1%* -10.9% 10.1% 2.51%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 5.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRLKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -46.7% -16.9% 9.68%
2021 9.0% -5.0% 9.7% 2.40%
2020 4.8% 0.0% 5.1% 15.74%
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBRLKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBRLKX Category Low Category High WBRLKX % Rank
Net Assets 128 M 984 K 30.8 B 63.51%
Number of Holdings 8 2 548 83.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 128 M 314 K 30.5 B 63.51%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 38.8% 100.0% 7.28%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock LifePathÂ® Index 2055 F 100.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLKX % Rank
Stocks 		98.45% 0.00% 98.45% 2.25%
Bonds 		0.95% 0.23% 74.62% 94.59%
Cash 		0.54% -6.61% 22.48% 84.68%
Other 		0.06% -1.00% 18.32% 59.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 1.00% 90.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 90.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLKX % Rank
Technology 		18.97% 14.04% 24.10% 50.45%
Financial Services 		14.88% 12.57% 18.90% 53.18%
Healthcare 		11.49% 10.32% 14.65% 84.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.52% 8.05% 13.40% 80.45%
Industrials 		10.02% 9.12% 12.53% 67.73%
Real Estate 		8.36% 1.72% 10.21% 14.55%
Communication Services 		7.01% 5.69% 10.32% 62.27%
Consumer Defense 		6.93% 4.68% 11.07% 42.73%
Basic Materials 		4.74% 3.22% 6.79% 53.18%
Energy 		4.31% 2.33% 5.97% 60.91%
Utilities 		2.78% 1.89% 8.12% 39.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLKX % Rank
US 		59.51% 0.00% 71.85% 36.94%
Non US 		38.94% 0.00% 44.64% 18.92%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLKX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		38.63% 5.77% 94.60% 45.05%
Government 		34.23% 1.77% 73.78% 43.69%
Securitized 		13.46% 0.00% 27.58% 35.14%
Corporate 		13.34% 0.47% 40.57% 56.31%
Municipal 		0.34% 0.00% 1.17% 18.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 28.30% 92.34%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRLKX % Rank
US 		0.89% 0.21% 47.95% 94.59%
Non US 		0.06% 0.00% 26.67% 93.69%

WBRLKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBRLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.11% 0.01% 43.43% 93.93%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 0.92% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

WBRLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBRLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBRLKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.55% 0.00% 116.00% 17.65%

WBRLKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBRLKX Category Low Category High WBRLKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 70.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBRLKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBRLKX Category Low Category High WBRLKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.38% 3.85% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBRLKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBRLKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2014

8.41

8.4%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 14.26 5.4 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×