Rachel Aguirre is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018. Rachel Aguirre has been with BlackRock since 2006, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.Ms. Aguirre was previously a Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2017, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and Principal and Portfolio Manager of Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2009.