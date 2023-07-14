Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BlackRock EAFE Equity Index Fund

WBRELX | Fund

$127.70

$820 M

0.00%

0.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.4%

1 yr return

23.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$820 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$128.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.97%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WBRELX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock EAFE Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 14, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rachel Aguirre

Fund Description

WBRELX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% 2.1% 19.2% 27.82%
1 Yr 23.5% -20.6% 27.8% 5.49%
3 Yr 8.7%* -14.8% 25.3% 5.07%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% 36.51%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 26.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -43.6% 71.3% 13.32%
2021 5.6% -15.4% 9.4% 6.45%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 47.96%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBRELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.4% -16.4% 19.2% 27.82%
1 Yr 23.5% -27.2% 27.8% 5.49%
3 Yr 8.7%* -14.8% 25.3% 4.70%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBRELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.9% -43.6% 71.3% 13.32%
2021 5.6% -15.4% 9.4% 6.45%
2020 2.7% -10.4% 121.9% 47.96%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBRELX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBRELX Category Low Category High WBRELX % Rank
Net Assets 820 M 1.02 M 369 B 46.64%
Number of Holdings 10 1 10801 96.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 820 M 0 34.5 B 23.27%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.9% 101.9% 1.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock EAFEÂ® Equity Index F 100.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRELX % Rank
Stocks 		99.57% 0.00% 122.60% 19.01%
Cash 		0.32% -65.15% 100.00% 79.55%
Other 		0.11% -16.47% 17.36% 22.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 88.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 88.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 90.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRELX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.75% 0.00% 47.75% 49.21%
Industrials 		15.16% 5.17% 99.49% 44.89%
Healthcare 		13.37% 0.00% 21.01% 31.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.74% 0.00% 36.36% 35.25%
Consumer Defense 		10.19% 0.00% 32.29% 39.71%
Technology 		8.97% 0.00% 36.32% 71.80%
Basic Materials 		8.29% 0.00% 23.86% 46.62%
Communication Services 		5.20% 0.00% 21.69% 71.22%
Energy 		4.25% 0.00% 16.89% 67.77%
Utilities 		3.20% 0.00% 13.68% 38.71%
Real Estate 		2.89% 0.00% 14.59% 27.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBRELX % Rank
Non US 		98.46% 0.00% 125.24% 17.35%
US 		1.11% -7.78% 68.98% 67.14%

WBRELX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBRELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.02% 26.51% 98.41%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.60% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

WBRELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBRELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBRELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.97% 2.00% 247.00% 3.05%

WBRELX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBRELX Category Low Category High WBRELX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 95.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBRELX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBRELX Category Low Category High WBRELX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBRELX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBRELX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rachel Aguirre

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 11, 2015

6.81

6.8%

Rachel Aguirre is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018. Rachel Aguirre has been with BlackRock since 2006, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.Ms. Aguirre was previously a Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2017, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and Principal and Portfolio Manager of Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

