Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.4%
1 yr return
23.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$820 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.97%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WBREKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|27.54%
|1 Yr
|23.6%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|5.35%
|3 Yr
|8.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|5.22%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|36.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|26.45%
* Annualized
|Period
|WBREKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|13.47%
|2021
|5.6%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|6.30%
|2020
|2.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|48.11%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|WBREKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.4%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|27.54%
|1 Yr
|23.6%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|5.35%
|3 Yr
|8.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|4.85%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WBREKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|13.47%
|2021
|5.6%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|6.30%
|2020
|2.7%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|48.11%
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|WBREKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBREKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|820 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|46.78%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|1
|10801
|96.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|820 M
|0
|34.5 B
|23.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.9%
|101.9%
|1.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBREKX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.57%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|19.15%
|Cash
|0.32%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|79.69%
|Other
|0.11%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|22.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|88.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|88.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|90.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBREKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|17.75%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|49.35%
|Industrials
|15.16%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|45.04%
|Healthcare
|13.37%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|31.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.74%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|35.40%
|Consumer Defense
|10.19%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|39.86%
|Technology
|8.97%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|71.94%
|Basic Materials
|8.29%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|46.76%
|Communication Services
|5.20%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|71.37%
|Energy
|4.25%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|67.91%
|Utilities
|3.20%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|38.85%
|Real Estate
|2.89%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|27.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBREKX % Rank
|Non US
|98.46%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|17.49%
|US
|1.11%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|67.28%
|WBREKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.05%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|98.55%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.60%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WBREKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WBREKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBREKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.97%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|3.22%
|WBREKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBREKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|95.94%
|WBREKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WBREKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBREKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|N/A
|WBREKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 11, 2015
6.81
6.8%
Rachel Aguirre is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2018. Rachel Aguirre has been with BlackRock since 2006, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (“BGI”), which merged with BlackRock in 2009.Ms. Aguirre was previously a Director of BlackRock, Inc. from 2012 to 2017, Vice President of BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011 and Principal and Portfolio Manager of Barclays Global Investors from 2005 to 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...