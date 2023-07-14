Home
WBREIX (Mutual Fund)

BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$130.27 +0.29 +0.22%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
(WBREIX) Primary

Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

8.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$55.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$130.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 6.41%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

WBREIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BlackRock Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wilmington Trust, N.A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Creighton Jue

Fund Description

WBREIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -11.0% 30.2% 62.77%
1 Yr 8.8% -12.7% 29.2% 55.77%
3 Yr 1.3%* -17.0% 12.8% 25.49%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 45.86%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 53.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -50.1% 7.2% 24.21%
2021 -1.4% -18.2% 13.6% 37.45%
2020 5.7% -7.2% 79.7% 43.42%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -30.3% 30.2% 60.51%
1 Yr 8.8% -48.9% 29.2% 51.59%
3 Yr 1.3%* -16.3% 12.8% 26.72%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBREIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.5% -50.1% 7.2% 24.21%
2021 -1.4% -18.2% 13.6% 37.45%
2020 5.7% -7.2% 79.7% 43.42%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBREIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBREIX Category Low Category High WBREIX % Rank
Net Assets 55.7 M 717 K 102 B 79.24%
Number of Holdings 10 10 6734 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.8 M 340 K 19.3 B 64.55%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.8% 71.7% 0.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Emerging Markets Index F 100.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBREIX % Rank
Stocks 		98.76% 0.90% 110.97% 28.55%
Cash 		1.24% -23.67% 20.19% 65.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 87.42%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 83.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 84.84%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 87.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBREIX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.01% 0.00% 48.86% 53.14%
Technology 		21.80% 0.00% 47.50% 51.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.99% 0.00% 48.94% 52.50%
Communication Services 		10.39% 0.00% 39.29% 33.67%
Basic Materials 		9.46% 0.00% 30.03% 32.91%
Consumer Defense 		5.51% 0.00% 28.13% 65.56%
Industrials 		5.39% 0.00% 43.53% 60.95%
Energy 		4.80% 0.00% 24.80% 40.97%
Healthcare 		4.09% 0.00% 93.26% 46.09%
Utilities 		2.52% 0.00% 39.12% 31.37%
Real Estate 		2.03% 0.00% 17.15% 37.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBREIX % Rank
Non US 		98.51% -4.71% 112.57% 22.11%
US 		0.25% -1.60% 104.72% 60.86%

WBREIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.03% 41.06% 98.55%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

WBREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBREIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 6.41% 0.00% 190.00% 2.51%

WBREIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBREIX Category Low Category High WBREIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 95.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBREIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBREIX Category Low Category High WBREIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBREIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBREIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Creighton Jue

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 23, 2005

16.53

16.5%

Creighton Jue, CFA, has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011 and was previously a Director at BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011. Prior to joining BIM, Mr. Jue was a Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2000 to 2009. Mr. Jue holds a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

