Creighton Jue, CFA, has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011 and was previously a Director at BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011. Prior to joining BIM, Mr. Jue was a Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2000 to 2009. Mr. Jue holds a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine.