Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
9.2%
1 yr return
8.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$55.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 6.41%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WBREIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.2%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|62.77%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|55.77%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|25.49%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|45.86%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|53.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|WBREIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|24.21%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|37.45%
|2020
|5.7%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|43.42%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|WBREIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBREIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|55.7 M
|717 K
|102 B
|79.24%
|Number of Holdings
|10
|10
|6734
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|55.8 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|64.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.8%
|71.7%
|0.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBREIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.76%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|28.55%
|Cash
|1.24%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|65.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|87.42%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|83.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|84.84%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|87.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBREIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.01%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|53.14%
|Technology
|21.80%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|51.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.99%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|52.50%
|Communication Services
|10.39%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|33.67%
|Basic Materials
|9.46%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|32.91%
|Consumer Defense
|5.51%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|65.56%
|Industrials
|5.39%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|60.95%
|Energy
|4.80%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|40.97%
|Healthcare
|4.09%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|46.09%
|Utilities
|2.52%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|31.37%
|Real Estate
|2.03%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|37.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBREIX % Rank
|Non US
|98.51%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|22.11%
|US
|0.25%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|60.86%
|WBREIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.12%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|98.55%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|WBREIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WBREIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBREIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|6.41%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|2.51%
|WBREIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBREIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|95.32%
|WBREIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WBREIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBREIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|N/A
|WBREIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 23, 2005
16.53
16.5%
Creighton Jue, CFA, has been a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2011 and was previously a Director at BlackRock, Inc. from 2009 to 2011. Prior to joining BIM, Mr. Jue was a Principal at Barclays Global Investors from 2000 to 2009. Mr. Jue holds a B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
