Trending ETFs

WAYFX (Mutual Fund)

WAYFX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

25.3%

1 yr return

27.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

45.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 7.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WAYFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 25.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Waycross Focused Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Waycross
  • Inception Date
    Dec 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Benjamin Thomas

Fund Description

The Fund is a non-diversified portfolio and pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities traded in the U.S. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund holds a portfolio of common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with attractive valuations based on the Adviser’s proprietary analysis. The Adviser defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase. The Adviser seeks to emphasize companies that are either leaders in their respective industries or are disrupting their industries through innovation. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign companies that are publicly traded in the U.S., including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund expects to hold 25-35 holdings, under normal market circumstances. The number of securities held by the Fund may exceed this range occasionally, such as when the adviser is accumulating new positions, phasing out or replacing existing positions, or responding to unusual market conditions.

The Adviser generates a focus universe of investment candidates of approximately 300 companies traded in the U.S. The Adviser rigorously analyzes each investment candidate, evaluating company-specific metrics (“key factors”) the Adviser deems most likely to affect annual earnings, and then ranks the companies based on the Adviser’s assessment of these key factors. The Adviser defines key factors as the most critical drivers to a company’s annual earnings estimates; for example, foot traffic at a restaurant, units sold for a tech product company, or operating cost for an industrial company. Following further analysis, the Adviser buys stocks for the Fund’s portfolio that it determines to have improving key factors that are available at reasonable valuations.

The Adviser will sell a stock when there is a material adverse change in the issuer’s key factors. A security position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the security is unlikely to benefit from current business, market, or economic conditions.

Read More

WAYFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAYFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.3% -14.3% 35.6% 1.06%
1 Yr 27.7% -55.6% 38.6% 0.53%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAYFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -64.5% 28.9% 38.09%
2021 12.1% -20.5% 152.6% 13.57%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAYFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.3% -20.5% 35.6% 0.75%
1 Yr 27.7% -55.6% 40.3% 0.45%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAYFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.1% -64.5% 28.9% 38.16%
2021 12.1% -20.5% 152.6% 14.11%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WAYFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAYFX Category Low Category High WAYFX % Rank
Net Assets 10.2 M 177 K 1.21 T 98.13%
Number of Holdings 31 2 4154 93.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.51 M 288 K 270 B 96.77%
Weighting of Top 10 45.28% 1.8% 106.2% 11.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.19%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.17%
  3. PulteGroup Inc 4.90%
  4. Xilinx Inc 4.52%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co 4.38%
  6. AbbVie Inc 4.30%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.21%
  8. Burlington Stores Inc 4.08%
  9. Procter & Gamble Co 3.93%
  10. Ulta Beauty Inc 3.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAYFX % Rank
Stocks 		98.57% 0.00% 130.24% 59.71%
Cash 		1.43% -102.29% 100.00% 38.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 47.19%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 47.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 44.82%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 44.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAYFX % Rank
Technology 		23.85% 0.00% 48.94% 55.25%
Financial Services 		21.18% 0.00% 55.59% 7.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.42% 0.00% 30.33% 4.26%
Industrials 		15.66% 0.00% 29.90% 6.01%
Healthcare 		11.50% 0.00% 60.70% 88.89%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 46.27%
Consumer Defense 		2.75% 0.00% 47.71% 94.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 91.70%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 93.07%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 90.72%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 96.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAYFX % Rank
US 		98.57% 0.00% 127.77% 22.36%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 95.35%

WAYFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAYFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 7.56% 0.01% 49.27% 0.23%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 87.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

WAYFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAYFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAYFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.00% 0.00% 496.00% 35.61%

WAYFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAYFX Category Low Category High WAYFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.06% 0.00% 24.20% 72.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAYFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAYFX Category Low Category High WAYFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.14% -54.00% 6.06% 79.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAYFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WAYFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Benjamin Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

Ben is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager for the firm. Before founding Waycross Partners in 2005, Ben was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst for Invesco where he was responsible for managing two mid cap strategies and led the firm’s technology and telecom research effort. Prior to Invesco, Ben worked for Banc One Securities (now J.P. Morgan Asset Management) and Prudential Securities. A native of Louisville, Ben attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance. He continued his education at Indiana University where he was awarded a master’s degree in Business Administration. Ben is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Louisville where he served as president from 2007 to 2008.

John Ferreby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 2020

1.46

1.5%

John joined the firm in 2009 as a Partner and Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Waycross Partners, John was a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager at Invesco in Louisville, Kentucky. At Invesco, John was the lead investment professional for Invesco’s $15 billion large cap core institutional strategy and was responsible for final decisions on all mid cap and large cap equity trades. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and is a CFA charter holder. He is a member of the CFA Society of Louisville.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

