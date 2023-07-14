The Fund is a non-diversified portfolio and pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities traded in the U.S. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund holds a portfolio of common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with attractive valuations based on the Adviser’s proprietary analysis. The Adviser defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase. The Adviser seeks to emphasize companies that are either leaders in their respective industries or are disrupting their industries through innovation. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign companies that are publicly traded in the U.S., including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund expects to hold 25-35 holdings, under normal market circumstances. The number of securities held by the Fund may exceed this range occasionally, such as when the adviser is accumulating new positions, phasing out or replacing existing positions, or responding to unusual market conditions.

The Adviser generates a focus universe of investment candidates of approximately 300 companies traded in the U.S. The Adviser rigorously analyzes each investment candidate, evaluating company-specific metrics (“key factors”) the Adviser deems most likely to affect annual earnings, and then ranks the companies based on the Adviser’s assessment of these key factors. The Adviser defines key factors as the most critical drivers to a company’s annual earnings estimates; for example, foot traffic at a restaurant, units sold for a tech product company, or operating cost for an industrial company. Following further analysis, the Adviser buys stocks for the Fund’s portfolio that it determines to have improving key factors that are available at reasonable valuations.

The Adviser will sell a stock when there is a material adverse change in the issuer’s key factors. A security position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the security is unlikely to benefit from current business, market, or economic conditions.