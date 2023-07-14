Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
25.3%
1 yr return
27.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$10.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
45.3%
Expense Ratio 7.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is a non-diversified portfolio and pursues its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities traded in the U.S. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.
The Fund holds a portfolio of common stocks of mid-capitalization and large-capitalization companies with attractive valuations based on the Adviser’s proprietary analysis. The Adviser defines mid-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of between $1 billion and $10 billion at the time of purchase and large-capitalization companies as companies with a total market capitalization of $10 billion or more at the time of purchase. The Adviser seeks to emphasize companies that are either leaders in their respective industries or are disrupting their industries through innovation. The Fund may also invest in securities of foreign companies that are publicly traded in the U.S., including in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund expects to hold 25-35 holdings, under normal market circumstances. The number of securities held by the Fund may exceed this range occasionally, such as when the adviser is accumulating new positions, phasing out or replacing existing positions, or responding to unusual market conditions.
The Adviser generates a focus universe of investment candidates of approximately 300 companies traded in the U.S. The Adviser rigorously analyzes each investment candidate, evaluating company-specific metrics (“key factors”) the Adviser deems most likely to affect annual earnings, and then ranks the companies based on the Adviser’s assessment of these key factors. The Adviser defines key factors as the most critical drivers to a company’s annual earnings estimates; for example, foot traffic at a restaurant, units sold for a tech product company, or operating cost for an industrial company. Following further analysis, the Adviser buys stocks for the Fund’s portfolio that it determines to have improving key factors that are available at reasonable valuations.
The Adviser will sell a stock when there is a material adverse change in the issuer’s key factors. A security position may also be sold when the Adviser believes other investment opportunities are more attractive or that the security is unlikely to benefit from current business, market, or economic conditions.
|Period
|WAYFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|1.06%
|1 Yr
|27.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|0.53%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WAYFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|38.09%
|2021
|12.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|13.57%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|WAYFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|0.75%
|1 Yr
|27.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|0.45%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WAYFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|38.16%
|2021
|12.1%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|14.11%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|WAYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAYFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|10.2 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|98.13%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|4154
|93.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.51 M
|288 K
|270 B
|96.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.28%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|11.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAYFX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.57%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|59.71%
|Cash
|1.43%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|38.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|47.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|47.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|44.82%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|44.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAYFX % Rank
|Technology
|23.85%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|55.25%
|Financial Services
|21.18%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|7.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.42%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|4.26%
|Industrials
|15.66%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|6.01%
|Healthcare
|11.50%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|88.89%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|46.27%
|Consumer Defense
|2.75%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|94.75%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|91.70%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|93.07%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|90.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|96.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAYFX % Rank
|US
|98.57%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|22.36%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|95.35%
|WAYFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|7.56%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|0.23%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|87.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|WAYFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WAYFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WAYFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|35.61%
|WAYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAYFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|72.48%
|WAYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WAYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAYFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.14%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|79.08%
|WAYFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2020
1.46
1.5%
Ben is Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager for the firm. Before founding Waycross Partners in 2005, Ben was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Equity Analyst for Invesco where he was responsible for managing two mid cap strategies and led the firm’s technology and telecom research effort. Prior to Invesco, Ben worked for Banc One Securities (now J.P. Morgan Asset Management) and Prudential Securities. A native of Louisville, Ben attended the University of Kentucky where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance. He continued his education at Indiana University where he was awarded a master’s degree in Business Administration. Ben is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Louisville where he served as president from 2007 to 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 2020
1.46
1.5%
John joined the firm in 2009 as a Partner and Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Waycross Partners, John was a Principal and Senior Portfolio Manager at Invesco in Louisville, Kentucky. At Invesco, John was the lead investment professional for Invesco’s $15 billion large cap core institutional strategy and was responsible for final decisions on all mid cap and large cap equity trades. John holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and is a CFA charter holder. He is a member of the CFA Society of Louisville.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
