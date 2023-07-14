The Fund aims to achieve its investment objective by seeking to establish a balance of investment exposure across possible interest rate environments using global fixed income instruments, while buying and selling securities with a target of maintaining this balance amidst changing market and economic conditions. The Fund’s portfolio holdings will primarily include securities sold on United States (“U.S.”) exchanges, including government and inflation-linked bonds, (the latter of which are U.S. and foreign government bonds with a nominal return indexed to inflation), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), and derivative instruments (including futures contracts). Investments represented by the ETFs and derivative instruments that the Fund holds will include, from time to time, developed-market government bonds, developed-market inflation-linked government bonds, emerging market fixed-income securities (both U.S. Dollar-denominated and local currency-denominated), sovereign debt, municipal securities, collateralized debt, mortgage-backed securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations, corporate debt, senior loans, preferred securities, stock index futures, and convertible bonds. The Fund defines emerging market securities as those that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in any country, or are issued by any country, where the economy is undergoing a developmental shift toward higher standards of living and modernization. Depending on market conditions, the Fund’s portfolio structure, and other factors considered by the Adviser, the Fund’s portfolio may at times consist primarily of ETFs or primarily of the individual securities noted above.

The Adviser will not target any particular average credit quality or average maturity for the Fund. The Fund may purchase (directly or indirectly) fixed-income securities of any credit quality, maturity or yield. The Adviser intends to limit the Fund’s investment (direct or indirect) in high yield securities (junk bonds) to not more than 50% of its net assets.

The Adviser uses quantitative investment models for macroeconomic analysis, risk management, and portfolio construction purposes. To implement this investment process, and to facilitate efficiency and repeatability, the Adviser has automated many of the rules used in these areas. That is, the Adviser often creates and uses proprietary software that can automatically gather the data required for analysis, quantitatively evaluate investments as needed for portfolio construction, and generate target portfolio holdings on behalf of the Fund.

In implementing the Fund’s investment strategy, the Adviser uses an “interest rate neutral” strategy, which means that the Adviser seeks to construct a portfolio with a “neutral” exposure to potential interest rate movements. Specifically, the Adviser targets the base interest rate in the U.S. economy, which is the federal funds rate, and seeks to achieve a neutral exposure to that rate. The Adviser believes that the macroeconomic conditions of growth and inflation are the two principal factors that influence the Federal Reserve’s decisions related to the federal funds rate. As such, the Adviser measures instruments’ statistical relationships with growth conditions and inflation conditions, and seeks to create a balance within the Fund’s portfolio of investment exposure between, on the one hand, instruments that the Adviser believes benefit when each such condition is rising, and, on the other hand, instruments that the Adviser believes benefit when each such condition is falling. Through this balance, the Adviser seeks to establish a portfolio that will likely be neutral (i.e., not materially affected) by movements in the U.S. interest rate environment. There is no assurance that the Adviser will be able to achieve a “neutral” exposure to potential interest rate environments within the portfolio.

The inputs the Adviser will use in targeting this balanced investment exposure include:

1. Macroeconomic inputs related to economic growth (e.g., changes in gross domestic product and industrial production) and inflation (e.g., changes in the consumer price index). In this regard, the Adviser evaluates fundamental relationships between asset classes and macroeconomic conditions as experienced over the long-term.

2. Quantitative inputs related to investment exposure (e.g., the standard deviation of investment returns and their maximum experienced losses over multiple timeframes). In this regard, the Adviser evaluates statistical measures of investment exposure for each market in which investments are made.

The Fund’s investment strategy is based on establishing a balance of investment exposure across possible interest rate environments using fixed-income instruments, and the Adviser will buy and sell securities with a target of maintaining this balance amidst changing market and economic conditions. The Fund may use ETFs as a means of implementing its strategy; and, when it does, the Fund’s returns from such ETFs are expected to be derived primarily from their total return. At times, a large portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be invested in ETFs.

The Fund will typically use derivative instruments, including but not limited to futures contracts, in seeking to achieve its investment objective, subject to applicable law and any other restriction described in this Prospectus or the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”). The term “derivative” instruments generally refer to instruments that have a value based on (“derived from”) the value of an underlying asset, reference rate, index or some other variable. Futures contracts are contractual agreements related to future financial obligations, and the futures that the Fund will hold will primarily be U.S. government bond futures. Synthetic leverage, including long and short exposures (but not borrowing of securities), may be created through futures transactions made by the Fund. The Fund’s use of derivative instruments can have the economic effect of financial leverage which increases the effect of price swings of an underlying asset. This can result in the potential for both greater gains and greater losses for the Fund than would be possible if the Fund did not use instruments with the economic effect of financial leverage. The percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in derivatives will fluctuate but collectively could represent economic exposure of 100% or more of the total assets of the Fund. While the use of derivative instruments is intended to reduce volatility, this can also cause the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) to be volatile, and there is no assurance that the use of derivative instruments will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective. The rules and interpretations of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) impose certain limitations on the Fund’s ability to use leverage.

At times, a significant portion of the Fund’s assets may also be held in cash or equivalent holdings that serve as collateral for other positions and earn income for the Fund. These cash or equivalent holdings may be held directly or indirectly and may include, but are not limited to, U.S. government securities, U.S. government agency securities, short-term fixed-income securities, overnight and/or fixed term repurchase agreements, money market mutual fund shares, and cash and cash equivalents with one year or less term to maturity.

Over short-to-medium periods of time, the Adviser expects the Fund’s NAV to fluctuate and exhibit volatility due in part to the use of derivative instruments and their potential effect of financial leverage, in addition to the expected levels of fluctuation within financial markets. The volatility of the Fund’s NAV is measured by the annualized standard deviation of its return. While the Fund’s holdings are intended to reduce the effect of market volatility, the Adviser generally expects that the annualized volatility target for the Fund’s NAV will generally range between 5% and 15% of the Fund’s total return. Actual or realized volatility can and will differ from this target forecast range and may be higher or lower depending on market conditions.