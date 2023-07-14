Home
Trending ETFs

WASIX (Mutual Fund)

WASIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Seven Canyons Strategic Global Fund

WASIX | Fund

$10.96

$26.3 M

0.14%

$0.02

1.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$26.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 90.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WASIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Seven Canyons Strategic Global Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Seven Canyons
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    2347952
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Spencer Stewart

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (primarily common stock) of domestic and foreign micro, small, and midsize growth companies with market capitalizations of less than US $5 billion at the time of purchase. At times, one type of security may make up a substantial portion of the Fund, while other types may have minimal or no representation. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically be invested in at least three developed countries, including the U.S. The Fund may invest its assets in securities issued by foreign companies in developed countries without limit. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in foreign companies in emerging and frontier markets. Securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as foreign companies.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets (30% if conditions are not favorable) in equity securities of companies tied economically to countries other than the United States. The Fund regards a company as being tied economically to a country other than the U.S. if, at the time of purchase, the company has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S., or if at least 50% of its revenues or profits are from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S.

The Fund may invest in investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The Adviser will use a process of “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to seek to identify and invest in companies with the greatest potential for growth. The Adviser’s analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, building proprietary financial models, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers.

WASIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WASIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -44.3% 9.5% 78.85%
1 Yr 6.3% -51.1% 24.7% 34.19%
3 Yr 1.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 79.73%
5 Yr -2.5%* -4.2% 18.3% 85.60%
10 Yr 0.3%* 1.0% 13.7% 79.76%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WASIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -50.5% 18.8% 13.51%
2021 6.2% -27.4% 103.5% 93.71%
2020 1.2% 3.5% 66.4% 90.71%
2019 3.7% -64.5% 5.6% 1.59%
2018 -1.7% -9.3% 49.7% 74.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WASIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -44.3% 9.5% 75.64%
1 Yr 6.3% -51.1% 24.7% 30.32%
3 Yr 1.8%* -6.4% 28.0% 77.70%
5 Yr -2.5%* -4.2% 18.3% 84.00%
10 Yr 0.3%* 1.0% 13.7% 78.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WASIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.7% -50.6% 18.8% 13.51%
2021 6.2% -27.4% 103.5% 93.71%
2020 1.2% 3.5% 66.4% 90.71%
2019 3.7% -64.5% 5.6% 5.56%
2018 -1.7% -9.3% 53.2% 94.34%

NAV & Total Return History

WASIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WASIX Category Low Category High WASIX % Rank
Net Assets 26.3 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 88.13%
Number of Holdings 59 31 9561 74.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.2 M 452 K 5.44 B 63.75%
Weighting of Top 10 51.73% 4.2% 63.4% 5.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl US Govt MMkt Inv 11.20%
  2. Future PLC 9.28%
  3. Future PLC 9.28%
  4. Future PLC 9.28%
  5. Future PLC 9.28%
  6. Future PLC 9.28%
  7. Future PLC 9.28%
  8. Future PLC 9.28%
  9. Future PLC 9.28%
  10. Future PLC 9.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WASIX % Rank
Stocks 		88.38% 40.59% 104.41% 90.00%
Cash 		11.61% -4.41% 47.07% 5.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 31.88%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 46.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 18.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 21.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WASIX % Rank
Technology 		25.15% 0.00% 93.40% 33.75%
Communication Services 		16.35% 0.00% 23.15% 1.88%
Industrials 		12.75% 0.00% 53.77% 86.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.34% 0.00% 71.20% 55.63%
Financial Services 		11.58% 0.00% 75.07% 20.00%
Healthcare 		7.83% 0.00% 28.38% 72.50%
Consumer Defense 		6.20% 0.00% 52.28% 11.25%
Basic Materials 		4.58% 0.00% 26.39% 40.63%
Energy 		3.21% 0.00% 36.56% 62.50%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 70.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 43.48% 81.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WASIX % Rank
Non US 		74.50% 12.39% 83.06% 0.63%
US 		13.88% 6.76% 79.19% 100.00%

WASIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WASIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.43% 2.93% 55.00%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.30% 1.25% 34.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

WASIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WASIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 23.08%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WASIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 90.00% 7.00% 145.00% 91.11%

WASIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WASIX Category Low Category High WASIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 14.18% 30.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WASIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WASIX Category Low Category High WASIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.11% -1.92% 6.98% 8.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WASIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WASIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Spencer Stewart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Spencer Stewart was a Portfolio Manager at Grandeur Peak Funds. There he managed GPEIX, the top fund in its category during his 3- year tenure. Before Grandeur, Spencer worked at both Sidoti & Company and Wasatch Advisors. Spencer is currently the Lead Portfolio Manager on the Ark Global Emerging Companies, LP as well as a Portfolio Manager on the Seven Canyons Strategic Income and the World Innovators Funds.

Andrey Kutuzov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 29, 2021

0.5

0.5%

Before Seven Canyons, Andrey was Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Wasatch Advisors. At Wasatch Advisors, he co-managed the Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap fund. Andrey is also a CFA and has worked as a CPA for Deloitte audit practice. He has an MBA and a Masters of Accounting from University of Wisconsin – Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

