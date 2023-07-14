Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in equity securities (primarily common stock) of domestic and foreign micro, small, and midsize growth companies with market capitalizations of less than US $5 billion at the time of purchase. At times, one type of security may make up a substantial portion of the Fund, while other types may have minimal or no representation. The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will typically be invested in at least three developed countries, including the U.S. The Fund may invest its assets in securities issued by foreign companies in developed countries without limit. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in foreign companies in emerging and frontier markets. Securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as foreign companies.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40% of its assets (30% if conditions are not favorable) in equity securities of companies tied economically to countries other than the United States. The Fund regards a company as being tied economically to a country other than the U.S. if, at the time of purchase, the company has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S., or if at least 50% of its revenues or profits are from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S.
The Fund may invest in investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
The Adviser will use a process of “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to seek to identify and invest in companies with the greatest potential for growth. The Adviser’s analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, building proprietary financial models, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers.
|Period
|WASIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.3%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|78.85%
|1 Yr
|6.3%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|34.19%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|79.73%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|85.60%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|79.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|WASIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.7%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|13.51%
|2021
|6.2%
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|93.71%
|2020
|1.2%
|3.5%
|66.4%
|90.71%
|2019
|3.7%
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|1.59%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|74.53%
|WASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WASIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|26.3 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|88.13%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|31
|9561
|74.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|15.2 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|63.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.73%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|5.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WASIX % Rank
|Stocks
|88.38%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|90.00%
|Cash
|11.61%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|5.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|31.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|46.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|18.75%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|21.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WASIX % Rank
|Technology
|25.15%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|33.75%
|Communication Services
|16.35%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|1.88%
|Industrials
|12.75%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|86.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.34%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|55.63%
|Financial Services
|11.58%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|20.00%
|Healthcare
|7.83%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|72.50%
|Consumer Defense
|6.20%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|11.25%
|Basic Materials
|4.58%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|40.63%
|Energy
|3.21%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|62.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|70.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|81.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WASIX % Rank
|Non US
|74.50%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|0.63%
|US
|13.88%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|100.00%
|WASIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.29%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|55.00%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|34.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|WASIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WASIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|23.08%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WASIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|90.00%
|7.00%
|145.00%
|91.11%
|WASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WASIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.14%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|30.63%
|WASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WASIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.11%
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|8.92%
|WASIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Spencer Stewart was a Portfolio Manager at Grandeur Peak Funds. There he managed GPEIX, the top fund in its category during his 3- year tenure. Before Grandeur, Spencer worked at both Sidoti & Company and Wasatch Advisors. Spencer is currently the Lead Portfolio Manager on the Ark Global Emerging Companies, LP as well as a Portfolio Manager on the Seven Canyons Strategic Income and the World Innovators Funds.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 29, 2021
0.5
0.5%
Before Seven Canyons, Andrey was Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Wasatch Advisors. At Wasatch Advisors, he co-managed the Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap fund. Andrey is also a CFA and has worked as a CPA for Deloitte audit practice. He has an MBA and a Masters of Accounting from University of Wisconsin – Madison.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
