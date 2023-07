The Fund seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing primarily in U.S. investment grade corporate and government fixed income securities, including mortgage and asset

backed securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets in fixed income securities. The Fund’s investment advisor will generally select investment grade fixed income securities and unrated securities determined to be of comparable quality, but also may invest up to 5% of the Fund’s total assets in lower-rated debt securities (“junk bonds”). The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of four to ten years. However, the dollar-weighted average maturity of the Fund’s investments will vary depending on market conditions.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the investment advisor considers a security’s credit quality, capital appreciation potential, maturity and yield to maturity. The investment

advisor will monitor changing economic conditions and trends, including interest rates, and may sell securities in anticipation of an increase in interest rates or purchase securities in anticipation of a decrease in interest rates.