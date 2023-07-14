Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Voya Global Diversified Payment Fund

mutual fund
VYGUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.47 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IGPIX) Primary A (IGPAX) Other (VYGWX) Other (IGPWX) Inst (VYGSX) A (VYGQX) C (VYGRX) C (IGPCX) Retirement (IGPRX) Retirement (VYGTX) Retirement (VYGUX) Retirement (VTPRX)
VYGUX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Global Diversified Payment Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.47 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IGPIX) Primary A (IGPAX) Other (VYGWX) Other (IGPWX) Inst (VYGSX) A (VYGQX) C (VYGRX) C (IGPCX) Retirement (IGPRX) Retirement (VYGTX) Retirement (VYGUX) Retirement (VTPRX)
VYGUX (Mutual Fund)

Voya Global Diversified Payment Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.47 -0.02 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (IGPIX) Primary A (IGPAX) Other (VYGWX) Other (IGPWX) Inst (VYGSX) A (VYGQX) C (VYGRX) C (IGPCX) Retirement (IGPRX) Retirement (VYGTX) Retirement (VYGUX) Retirement (VTPRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Global Diversified Payment Fund

VYGUX | Fund

$6.47

$343 M

7.42%

$0.48

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

0.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$343 M

Holdings in Top 10

93.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Global Diversified Payment Fund

VYGUX | Fund

$6.47

$343 M

7.42%

$0.48

1.05%

VYGUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Global Diversified Payment Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives through strategic allocation to a diversified portfolio of other funds (“Underlying Funds”) invested in: global equity; fixed-income, which may include floating rate loans and emerging markets debt; and real estate securities and real estate investment trusts; combined with a managed payment policy (the “Managed Payment Policy”). The Underlying Funds may or may not be affiliated with the investment adviser. The Underlying Funds will invest in the securities of issuers in a number of different countries, one of which may be the United States.The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its assets in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser; the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) may in its discretion invest up to 35% of the Fund’s assets in Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser, including exchange-traded funds, to make tactical allocations and/or to gain exposure to equity securities, fixed-income securities or alternative strategies.The Managed Payment Policy is designed to provide to holders of a share class of the Fund 12 level monthly payments throughout each calendar year. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser in its discretion and with assistance from the Fund’s investment adviser, will determine a new Annual Payment Rate each January for the coming calendar year based on the Fund’s objectives, as well as the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of the market environment and its asset allocation views. Based on the Fund’s Annual Payment Rate for a year, the Fund will determine a monthly payment amount for each share class of the Fund; the payments will differ among the classes based on the expense structures of the classes and the number of shares of the share class. The annual rate at which the Fund will make payments with respect to any share class is expected to range between 3.25% and 6.75%. During calendar year 2022, the Fund will make a level monthly payment of $0.038 per share for Class A shares,$0.034 per share for Class C shares, $0.040 per share for Class I shares, $0.036 per share for Class R shares, $0.040per share for Class R6 shares, $0.038 per share for Class T shares, and $0.040 per share for Class W shares for 2022 based on Annual Payment Rates of 6.22% for Class A shares, 5.32% for Class C shares, 6.53% for Class I shares, 5.87% for Class R shares, 6.53% for Class R6 shares, 6.22% for Class T shares, and 6.47 % for Class W shares. Because the Fund is expected to make level monthly payments, the amount of the Fund’s distributions to a share class in respect of any period may exceed the amount of the Fund’s income and gains for that period. In that case, some or all of the Fund’s distributions will constitute a return of capital to shareholders. Historically, a substantial portion of the Fund’s distributions has included a return of capital.The Fund uses a proprietary asset allocation strategy to determine the percentage of the Fund’s net assets to invest in each of the Underlying Funds (the “Target Allocations”). Under normal conditions, approximately 68% of the Fund’s net assets will be allocated to Underlying Funds investing in equity securities; and approximately 32% of the Fund’s net assets will be allocated to Underlying Funds investing in fixed-income securities, including floating rate loans and emerging markets debt. As these are Target Allocations, the actual allocations of the Fund’s assets may deviate from the percentages shown. The Target Allocations are measured with reference to the primary strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposures to equity securities and fixed-income securities will vary from the Target Allocations if an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary strategy.The Sub-Adviser seeks to diversify the Fund’s equity holdings by including Underlying Funds that invest in companies of all market capitalizations, that invest using a growth style, a value style, or a blend and that invest in companies in developed countries and countries with emerging securities markets, and Underlying Funds that invest in real estate securities. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Fund.The fixed-income portion of the Fund will invest in Underlying Funds that invest in both investment-grade securities and non-investment-grade debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The investment-grade debt securities will have a dollar-weighted average duration between two and ten years. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in fixed-income investments as it incorporates multiple features of the fixed-income instrument (e.g., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income instrument to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are expected to be received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the fixed-income instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest-rate risk or reward for the fixed-income instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by one percentage point. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by one percentage point.The Fund may also allocate assets to non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which include commodities.The Fund will be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocations. The Fund’s Target Allocations may be changed, at any time, in accordance with the Fund’s asset allocation process. The Fund may periodically deviate from the Target Allocations based on an assessment of the current market conditions or other factors. Generally, the deviations would be expected to fall in the range of +/- 10% relative to the current Target Allocations. The Sub-Adviser may determine, in light of market conditions or other factors, to deviate by a wider margin in order to protect the Fund, achieve its investment objective or to take advantage of particular opportunities.The Sub-Adviser may seek to enhance returns and/or moderate volatility by exercising strategies that use derivative instruments, which may include forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures (including broad based indices, equities, commodities, currencies, and bonds), swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), and options on any of the previously mentioned asset class or instruments, including exchange-traded funds and single stocks. The Sub-Adviser may also take a defensive cash position. The Sub-Adviser may also use derivatives as a substitute for taking a position in the underlying asset, to earn income, and to assist in managing cash.
Read More

VYGUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VYGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -23.7% 16.4% 93.99%
1 Yr 0.5% -8.9% 48.3% 51.29%
3 Yr -3.8%* -2.2% 16.4% 48.33%
5 Yr -4.7%* -0.7% 13.4% 59.35%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 57.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VYGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -40.8% 20.6% 70.95%
2021 0.1% -21.0% 24.5% 47.84%
2020 1.4% -24.2% 27.8% 88.08%
2019 1.9% -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VYGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -23.7% 16.4% 93.56%
1 Yr 0.5% -12.8% 48.3% 47.88%
3 Yr -3.8%* -3.4% 16.4% 44.10%
5 Yr -2.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 54.46%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 52.76%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VYGUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -40.8% 20.6% 70.95%
2021 0.1% -21.0% 24.5% 47.84%
2020 1.4% -24.2% 27.8% 50.23%
2019 3.1% -23.1% 11.7% N/A
2018 N/A -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VYGUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VYGUX Category Low Category High VYGUX % Rank
Net Assets 343 M 1.12 M 110 B 53.56%
Number of Holdings 35 2 10961 77.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 246 M -31.7 M 22 B 36.74%
Weighting of Top 10 93.85% 10.8% 100.0% 15.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Sept 21 17.33%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 16.29%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 16.29%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 16.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGUX % Rank
Stocks 		68.06% -45.72% 98.42% 25.05%
Bonds 		28.40% -39.76% 93.84% 42.59%
Cash 		2.87% -97.12% 185.58% 80.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.55% 0.00% 25.49% 34.03%
Other 		0.10% -1.25% 197.12% 55.53%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% -0.03% 14.00% 52.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGUX % Rank
Technology 		18.41% 0.00% 39.48% 38.22%
Financial Services 		13.70% 0.00% 30.34% 49.04%
Healthcare 		11.19% 0.00% 30.30% 57.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.44% 0.00% 20.84% 38.22%
Industrials 		10.34% 0.09% 32.39% 52.65%
Real Estate 		9.53% 0.00% 90.14% 24.84%
Communication Services 		7.39% 0.00% 28.59% 44.16%
Consumer Defense 		7.16% 0.00% 31.85% 35.88%
Basic Materials 		4.79% 0.00% 60.23% 50.53%
Energy 		4.12% 0.00% 38.61% 66.03%
Utilities 		2.92% 0.00% 40.29% 47.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGUX % Rank
US 		53.73% -4.82% 95.75% 16.70%
Non US 		14.33% -46.69% 57.06% 55.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGUX % Rank
Corporate 		32.67% 0.00% 99.90% 32.15%
Securitized 		29.95% 0.00% 83.28% 6.68%
Government 		25.35% 0.00% 98.64% 56.37%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.98% 0.10% 100.00% 72.23%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 31.28% 28.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 51.77%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGUX % Rank
US 		22.57% -177.12% 87.76% 24.01%
Non US 		5.83% -39.00% 137.36% 53.86%

VYGUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VYGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.16% 2.71% 72.23%
Management Fee 0.26% 0.00% 1.70% 20.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

VYGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

VYGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VYGUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 441.00% 15.31%

VYGUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VYGUX Category Low Category High VYGUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.42% 0.00% 10.92% 33.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VYGUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VYGUX Category Low Category High VYGUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.40% -5.20% 6.33% 52.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VYGUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VYGUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 22, 2008

13.78

13.8%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×