Trending ETFs

Voya Global Multi-Asset Fund

mutual fund
VYGPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.03 -0.03 -0.27%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (ALEGX) Primary Inst (VYGLX) A (VYGJX) C (ACLGX) C (VYGKX) Other (IAFWX) Other (VYGPX) Retirement (VGMRX) Retirement (VYGNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Voya Global Multi-Asset Fund

VYGPX | Fund

$11.03

$131 M

1.27%

$0.14

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.2%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.0%

Net Assets

$131 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 38.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VYGPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Global Multi-Asset Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Aug 05, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) invests the assets of the Fund in a combination of mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) to gain exposure to securities (such as stocks and bonds) in a number of different countries, which may include the United States.The Fund normally invests at least 30% of its assets in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser, although the Sub-Adviser may in its discretion invest up to 70% of the Fund’s assets in Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser, including exchange-traded funds.The Sub-Adviser will manage the Fund using two different investment processes. One is strategic allocation, which the Sub-Adviser will use to express its long-term views of the global markets. The other investment process is tactical allocation, which is used to reflect the Sub-Adviser’s shorter term views of the global markets and is based on both the Sub-Adviser’s fundamental analysis and quantitative models. The strategic and tactical investment processes seek to adjust portfolio exposures and risk in response to changing market conditions.The Sub-Adviser may seek to enhance returns and/or moderate volatility using derivative instruments which may include forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures, swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), option strategies, and defensive cash positioning. The Sub-Adviser may also use derivative instruments as a substitute for taking a position in an underlying asset and to assist in managing cash.The Fund allocates its assets primarily to Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities or debt instruments, or a combination of equity securities and debt instruments. Underlying Fund investments may include equity securities or debt instruments of U.S. domestic or international issuers, including emerging market issuers. Equity securities may include, by way of example, common or preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization (and options or warrants with respect to those stocks). Debt instruments may include, by way of example, short-, intermediate- and long-term bonds; high yield debt instruments rated below investment grade commonly referred to as “junk bonds;” floating rate loans; mortgage-backed securities; and U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities. There is no limit on the maturity or duration of any investment by the Fund in debt instruments. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Fund.Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in fixed-income investment as it incorporates multiple features of the fixed-income instrument (e.g., yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the fixed-income instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest rate risk or reward for the fixed-income instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%.The Fund may seek exposures to issuers in any industry or sector, including for example real estate-related securities, including securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and securities of natural resource/commodity related issuers.The Fund may hold up to 25% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to seek to limit downside risk in volatile market environments and to manage cash pending investments in Underlying Funds and/or other investments.
Read More

VYGPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VYGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -23.7% 16.4% 90.34%
1 Yr 4.4% -8.9% 48.3% 64.81%
3 Yr -1.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 31.18%
5 Yr -2.0%* -0.7% 13.4% 23.13%
10 Yr 0.8%* 0.9% 11.8% 27.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VYGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -40.8% 20.6% 61.20%
2021 0.7% -21.0% 24.5% 12.53%
2020 3.4% -24.2% 27.8% 69.86%
2019 2.6% -23.1% 11.7% 67.91%
2018 -2.7% -100.0% 20.6% 15.80%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VYGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.2% -23.7% 16.4% 89.91%
1 Yr 4.4% -12.8% 48.3% 58.47%
3 Yr -1.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 27.29%
5 Yr -2.0%* -1.1% 13.4% 21.74%
10 Yr 1.8%* 0.9% 11.8% 25.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VYGPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -40.8% 20.6% 61.20%
2021 0.7% -21.0% 24.5% 12.53%
2020 3.4% -24.2% 27.8% 72.66%
2019 2.6% -23.1% 11.7% 77.92%
2018 -2.7% -2.9% 23.1% 11.72%

NAV & Total Return History

VYGPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VYGPX Category Low Category High VYGPX % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 1.12 M 110 B 74.51%
Number of Holdings 30 2 10961 81.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 98.5 M -31.7 M 22 B 58.66%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 10.8% 100.0% 7.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  9. Voya Multi-Manager International Eq I 16.36%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 16.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGPX % Rank
Stocks 		69.66% -45.72% 98.42% 18.79%
Bonds 		26.47% -39.76% 93.84% 50.52%
Cash 		3.19% -97.12% 185.58% 84.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.59% 0.00% 25.49% 30.90%
Other 		0.07% -1.25% 197.12% 58.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% -0.03% 14.00% 60.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGPX % Rank
Technology 		19.34% 0.00% 39.48% 31.00%
Financial Services 		13.63% 0.00% 30.34% 55.20%
Healthcare 		11.44% 0.00% 30.30% 56.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.17% 0.00% 20.84% 30.57%
Industrials 		10.20% 0.09% 32.39% 66.03%
Real Estate 		8.91% 0.00% 90.14% 28.45%
Communication Services 		7.48% 0.00% 28.59% 39.49%
Consumer Defense 		6.57% 0.00% 31.85% 48.41%
Basic Materials 		4.73% 0.00% 60.23% 61.57%
Energy 		3.96% 0.00% 38.61% 78.13%
Utilities 		2.55% 0.00% 40.29% 63.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGPX % Rank
US 		54.87% -4.82% 95.75% 12.73%
Non US 		14.79% -46.69% 57.06% 60.13%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGPX % Rank
Securitized 		32.81% 0.00% 83.28% 4.18%
Government 		27.20% 0.00% 98.64% 53.03%
Corporate 		26.31% 0.00% 99.90% 38.20%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.62% 0.10% 100.00% 75.57%
Municipal 		0.05% 0.00% 31.28% 31.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 92.28%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VYGPX % Rank
US 		20.72% -177.12% 87.76% 30.48%
Non US 		5.75% -39.00% 137.36% 58.04%

VYGPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VYGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.16% 2.71% 67.64%
Management Fee 0.29% 0.00% 1.70% 24.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

VYGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

VYGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VYGPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 38.00% 0.00% 441.00% 23.68%

VYGPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VYGPX Category Low Category High VYGPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.27% 0.00% 10.92% 89.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VYGPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VYGPX Category Low Category High VYGPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.72% -5.20% 6.33% 41.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VYGPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VYGPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 27, 2007

15.1

15.1%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2018

4.08

4.1%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

