Under normal market conditions, the sub-adviser ( “Sub-Adviser”) invests the assets of the Fund in a combination of mutual funds, including exchange-traded funds (collectively, “Underlying Funds”) to gain exposure to securities (such as stocks and bonds) in a number of different countries, which may include the United States. The Fund normally invests at least 30% of its assets in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser, although the Sub-Adviser may in its discretion invest up to 70% of the Fund’s assets in Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser, including exchange-traded funds. The Sub-Adviser will manage the Fund using two different investment processes. One is strategic allocation, which the Sub-Adviser will use to express its long-term views of the global markets. The other investment process is tactical allocation, which is used to reflect the Sub-Adviser’s shorter term views of the global markets and is based on both the Sub-Adviser’s fundamental analysis and quantitative models. The strategic and tactical investment processes seek to adjust portfolio exposures and risk in response to changing market conditions. The Sub-Adviser may seek to enhance returns and/or moderate volatility using derivative instruments which may include forward foreign currency exchange contracts, futures, swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), option strategies, and defensive cash positioning. The Sub-Adviser may also use derivative instruments as a substitute for taking a position in an underlying asset and to assist in managing cash. The Fund allocates its assets primarily to Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities or debt instruments, or a combination of equity securities and debt instruments. Underlying Fund investments may include equity securities or debt instruments of U.S. domestic or international issuers, including emerging market issuers. Equity securities may include, by way of example, common or preferred stocks of companies of any market capitalization (and options or warrants with respect to those stocks). Debt instruments may include, by way of example, short-, intermediate- and long-term bonds; high yield debt instruments rated below investment grade commonly referred to as “junk bonds;” floating rate loans; mortgage-backed securities; and U.S. Treasury inflation-protected securities. There is no limit on the maturity or duration of any investment by the Fund in debt instruments. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Fund. Duration is the most commonly used measure of risk in fixed-income investment as it incorporates multiple features of the fixed-income instrument ( e.g. , yield, coupon, maturity, etc.) into one number. Duration is a measure of sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates. Duration is a weighted average of the times that interest payments and the final return of principal are received. The weights are the amounts of the payments discounted by the yield-to-maturity of the fixed-income instrument. Duration is expressed as a number of years. The bigger the duration number, the greater the interest rate risk or reward for the fixed-income instrument prices. For example, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to fall approximately 5% if interest rates rose by 1%. Conversely, the price of a bond with an average duration of five years would be expected to rise approximately 5% if interest rates drop by 1%. The Fund may seek exposures to issuers in any industry or sector, including for example real estate-related securities, including securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and securities of natural resource/commodity related issuers. The Fund may hold up to 25% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, to seek to limit downside risk in volatile market environments and to manage cash pending investments in Underlying Funds and/or other investments.