The Fund invests predominantly in the stocks of companies located outside the United States that its advisor believes offer a good balance between reasonable valuations and attractive growth prospects relative to their peers. The Fund is expected to diversify its assets in countries across developed and emerging markets. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's assets will be invested in common stocks of companies located outside the United States. In selecting stocks, the Fund’s advisor evaluates foreign markets around the world and chooses large- and mid-capitalization companies based on its assessment of each company’s management teams, capital allocation, and competitive advantage.