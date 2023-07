The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least

80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies.

A company will be considered a small-cap company if its

market capitalization, at time of purchase, is equal to or less than the largest company in the Russell 2000

®

Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May

31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000

®

Index was approximately $19.36 million to $14.62 billion.

The subadvisers use a value-oriented approach.

Companies will be selected based upon valuation characteristics such as price-to-cash flow ratios which are at a discount to market averages. Although the Fund primarily invests in domestic issuers, the Fund is authorized to invest up to 25% of its assets in the securities of foreign issuers.

In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend

portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities.

Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in

advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.