Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.1%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.5%
Net Assets
$949 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.2%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 75.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund seeks to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing primarily in publicly traded small-cap companies the Fund believes to be both undervalued and possessing a sustainable competitive advantage.
The Fund views equity investments as ownership in a business enterprise and approaches investing as long-term partial ownership of businesses. The Fund seeks to purchase publicly traded companies at significant discounts to intrinsic worth. The Fund seeks to invest for the long term, limiting the selection of qualifying investments to good businesses with identifiable, sustainable competitive advantages to maximize returns
and to minimize risk. The Fund generally defines risk as the probability of permanently losing capital over a five-year period.
The Fund generally sells stocks when they approach their appraised value. The Fund seeks to determine business or intrinsic value through disciplined financial analysis. The Fund believes that equities purchased at prices substantially less than their intrinsic worth generally afford capital protection from significant permanent loss and also create the possibility of substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s economic value.
This portfolio strategy invests in companies with smaller market capitalizations. While the Fund does not have any defined cutoffs, the Fund generally uses the Russell 2000® as a guide to define the universe of small capitalization companies, and any small publicly traded company with reasonable economics would be a potential investment in this portfolio. As of May 6, 2022, the latest reconstitution date, the median market capitalization of the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $1.1 billion, the top of this range was approximately $6.4 billion. The capitalization range of the companies in the Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund will change over time. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Fund considers small-cap companies to be those companies whose market capitalization at the time of initial purchase is within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May 6, 2022, the latest reconstitution date, this range was approximately $240.1 million to $6.4 billion; however, this capitalization range is expected to change over time.
Once the Fund owns a company, the Fund will not necessarily sell it just because it has grown to a size that the Fund would not consider to be small cap. A core position in the Fund is generally approximately 5% of the Fund’s portfolio, so that theoretically the Fund would seek to hold about 20 companies, spread across various industries. Because it is rare that the Fund would find exactly 20 companies meeting its investment guidelines, allocations will vary with the price to value ratio of specific companies. The Fund may invest in positions as small as less than 1% when price to value ratios are higher. The Fund generally will not invest in any business that is trading above the Fund’s estimate of its fair value. Most of these securities are listed on the major securities exchanges. The Fund may invest up to 30% of net assets in publicly traded foreign securities which may consist in whole or in part of securities of issuers in emerging markets. The Fund may hold up to 15% of net assets in illiquid securities. If investments meeting the Fund’s criteria are not available, the Fund may invest the Fund’s assets temporarily in obligations of the U.S. government and its agencies, or in other money market instruments. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may take a more focused approach to investing.
|Period
|VVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|0.68%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|88.49%
|3 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|89.95%
|5 Yr
|-9.5%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|92.52%
|10 Yr
|-4.0%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|91.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|VVPSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-51.9%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|99.66%
|2021
|8.9%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|18.69%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|94.13%
|2019
|6.7%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|1.65%
|2018
|-6.2%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|86.77%
|VVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVPSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|949 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|35.63%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|2
|2519
|98.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|575 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|8.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.17%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|2.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVPSX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.33%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|49.49%
|Cash
|1.68%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|50.34%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|42.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|42.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|41.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|42.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVPSX % Rank
|Technology
|23.49%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|3.91%
|Industrials
|21.85%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|17.69%
|Real Estate
|17.31%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|1.02%
|Financial Services
|10.91%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|93.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.53%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|76.19%
|Basic Materials
|7.49%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|10.37%
|Healthcare
|5.11%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|94.56%
|Consumer Defense
|4.30%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|45.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|94.73%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|97.11%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|96.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VVPSX % Rank
|US
|62.02%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|98.82%
|Non US
|36.31%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|0.17%
|VVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|33.45%
|Management Fee
|1.15%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|97.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|20.00%
|VVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|15.87%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VVPSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|75.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|73.82%
|VVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVPSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|58.49%
|VVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VVPSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.65%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|90.15%
|VVPSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 08, 2020
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.818
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2009
12.42
12.4%
Mr. Fitzpatrick, as the Chief Investment Officer of Vulcan and the portfolio manager for each Fund, leads Vulcan’s research team, which is responsible for stock selection. As the Funds’ sole portfolio manager, Mr. Fitzpatrick has discretion over each Fund’s assets and exercises final investment decision-making for each Fund. In addition, Mr. Fitzpatrick oversees the structuring of portfolios for consistency with each Fund’s guidelines and regulatory requirements. Mr. Fitzpatrick is the Founder of Vulcan and has been the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Vulcan since 2007. Prior to founding Vulcan in 2007, Mr. Fitzpatrick was a principal and portfolio manager at Southeastern Asset Management from 1990 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 14, 2020
2.05
2.1%
McGavock Dunbar, CFA. Mr. Dunbar, as the Director of Research and a portfolio manager for the Funds, assists Mr. Fitzpatrick in managing Vulcan’s research team, which is responsible for stock selection. As an additional portfolio manager for the Funds, Mr. Dunbar can exercise discretion over each Fund’s assets and works with Mr. Fitzpatrick to assist in final investment decision-making for each Fund. In addition, Mr. Dunbar assists in the structuring of portfolios for consistency with each Fund’s guidelines and regulatory requirements. Mr. Dunbar is a Principal of Vulcan and has been an Analyst at Vulcan since 2010. Prior to founding Vulcan in 2010, Mr. Dunbar was an Associate in the investment banking department at Susquehanna International Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
