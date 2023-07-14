Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.5%

Net Assets

$949 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 75.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VVPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.65%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vulcan Value Partners
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    15471360
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    C.T. Fitzpatrick

Fund Description

The Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund seeks to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing primarily in publicly traded small-cap companies the Fund believes to be both undervalued and possessing a sustainable competitive advantage.

The Fund views equity investments as ownership in a business enterprise and approaches investing as long-term partial ownership of businesses. The Fund seeks to purchase publicly traded companies at significant discounts to intrinsic worth. The Fund seeks to invest for the long term, limiting the selection of qualifying investments to good businesses with identifiable, sustainable competitive advantages to maximize returns

and to minimize risk. The Fund generally defines risk as the probability of permanently losing capital over a five-year period.

The Fund generally sells stocks when they approach their appraised value. The Fund seeks to determine business or intrinsic value through disciplined financial analysis. The Fund believes that equities purchased at prices substantially less than their intrinsic worth generally afford capital protection from significant permanent loss and also create the possibility of substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s economic value.

This portfolio strategy invests in companies with smaller market capitalizations. While the Fund does not have any defined cutoffs, the Fund generally uses the Russell 2000® as a guide to define the universe of small capitalization companies, and any small publicly traded company with reasonable economics would be a potential investment in this portfolio. As of May 6, 2022, the latest reconstitution date, the median market capitalization of the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $1.1 billion, the top of this range was approximately $6.4 billion. The capitalization range of the companies in the Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fund will change over time. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, the Fund considers small-cap companies to be those companies whose market capitalization at the time of initial purchase is within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May 6, 2022, the latest reconstitution date, this range was approximately $240.1 million to $6.4 billion; however, this capitalization range is expected to change over time.

Once the Fund owns a company, the Fund will not necessarily sell it just because it has grown to a size that the Fund would not consider to be small cap. A core position in the Fund is generally approximately 5% of the Fund’s portfolio, so that theoretically the Fund would seek to hold about 20 companies, spread across various industries. Because it is rare that the Fund would find exactly 20 companies meeting its investment guidelines, allocations will vary with the price to value ratio of specific companies. The Fund may invest in positions as small as less than 1% when price to value ratios are higher. The Fund generally will not invest in any business that is trading above the Fund’s estimate of its fair value. Most of these securities are listed on the major securities exchanges. The Fund may invest up to 30% of net assets in publicly traded foreign securities which may consist in whole or in part of securities of issuers in emerging markets. The Fund may hold up to 15% of net assets in illiquid securities. If investments meeting the Fund’s criteria are not available, the Fund may invest the Fund’s assets temporarily in obligations of the U.S. government and its agencies, or in other money market instruments. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may take a more focused approach to investing.

Read More

VVPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -14.5% 140.9% 0.68%
1 Yr -3.3% -34.7% 196.6% 88.49%
3 Yr -1.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 89.95%
5 Yr -9.5%* -23.8% 9.2% 92.52%
10 Yr -4.0%* -11.7% 15.3% 91.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.9% -59.3% 118.2% 99.66%
2021 8.9% -17.3% 18.6% 18.69%
2020 -1.2% -21.2% 28.2% 94.13%
2019 6.7% -17.9% 8.4% 1.65%
2018 -6.2% -20.0% 0.2% 79.96%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -17.6% 140.9% 0.68%
1 Yr -3.3% -34.7% 196.6% 82.06%
3 Yr -1.8%* -21.8% 37.2% 89.81%
5 Yr -9.5%* -23.8% 10.7% 93.97%
10 Yr -4.0%* -9.1% 15.3% 95.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VVPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -51.9% -59.3% 118.2% 99.66%
2021 8.9% -17.3% 18.6% 18.69%
2020 -1.2% -21.2% 28.2% 94.13%
2019 6.7% -17.9% 8.4% 1.65%
2018 -6.2% -19.9% 0.2% 86.77%

NAV & Total Return History

VVPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VVPSX Category Low Category High VVPSX % Rank
Net Assets 949 M 1.48 M 120 B 35.63%
Number of Holdings 24 2 2519 98.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 575 M 213 K 4.6 B 8.25%
Weighting of Top 10 53.17% 2.8% 101.7% 2.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%
  2. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%
  3. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%
  4. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%
  5. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%
  6. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%
  7. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%
  8. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%
  9. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%
  10. Cushman & Wakefield PLC 7.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VVPSX % Rank
Stocks 		98.33% 25.32% 100.32% 49.49%
Cash 		1.68% -79.10% 74.68% 50.34%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 42.93%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 42.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 41.92%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 42.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VVPSX % Rank
Technology 		23.49% 0.00% 54.70% 3.91%
Industrials 		21.85% 2.46% 37.42% 17.69%
Real Estate 		17.31% 0.00% 29.43% 1.02%
Financial Services 		10.91% 0.00% 35.52% 93.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.53% 0.99% 47.79% 76.19%
Basic Materials 		7.49% 0.00% 18.66% 10.37%
Healthcare 		5.11% 0.00% 26.53% 94.56%
Consumer Defense 		4.30% 0.00% 18.87% 45.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 94.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 97.11%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 96.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VVPSX % Rank
US 		62.02% 24.89% 100.00% 98.82%
Non US 		36.31% 0.00% 36.31% 0.17%

VVPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.01% 13.16% 33.45%
Management Fee 1.15% 0.00% 1.50% 97.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 20.00%

Sales Fees

VVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 15.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VVPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 1.00% 314.00% 73.82%

VVPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VVPSX Category Low Category High VVPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 58.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VVPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VVPSX Category Low Category High VVPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.65% -2.40% 2.49% 90.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VVPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VVPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

C.T. Fitzpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Mr. Fitzpatrick, as the Chief Investment Officer of Vulcan and the portfolio manager for each Fund, leads Vulcan’s research team, which is responsible for stock selection. As the Funds’ sole portfolio manager, Mr. Fitzpatrick has discretion over each Fund’s assets and exercises final investment decision-making for each Fund. In addition, Mr. Fitzpatrick oversees the structuring of portfolios for consistency with each Fund’s guidelines and regulatory requirements. Mr. Fitzpatrick is the Founder of Vulcan and has been the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Vulcan since 2007. Prior to founding Vulcan in 2007, Mr. Fitzpatrick was a principal and portfolio manager at Southeastern Asset Management from 1990 to 2007.

McGavock Dunbar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2020

2.05

2.1%

McGavock Dunbar, CFA. Mr. Dunbar, as the Director of Research and a portfolio manager for the Funds, assists Mr. Fitzpatrick in managing Vulcan’s research team, which is responsible for stock selection. As an additional portfolio manager for the Funds, Mr. Dunbar can exercise discretion over each Fund’s assets and works with Mr. Fitzpatrick to assist in final investment decision-making for each Fund. In addition, Mr. Dunbar assists in the structuring of portfolios for consistency with each Fund’s guidelines and regulatory requirements. Mr. Dunbar is a Principal of Vulcan and has been an Analyst at Vulcan since 2010. Prior to founding Vulcan in 2010, Mr. Dunbar was an Associate in the investment banking department at Susquehanna International Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

