Vitals

YTD Return

28.3%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

54.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 67.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VVILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vulcan Value Partners Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vulcan Value Partners
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    45740762
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    C.T. Fitzpatrick

Fund Description

The Vulcan Value Partners Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in publicly traded small-cap and large-cap companies the Fund believes to be both undervalued and possessing a sustainable competitive advantage. The Fund generally regards small-cap companies to be those less than $5 billion in market capitalization and large-cap companies to be those greater than $5 billion in market capitalization. The Adviser expects that these ranges will change over time.

The Fund views equity investments as ownership in a business enterprise and approaches investing as long-term partial ownership of businesses. The Fund seeks to purchase publicly traded companies at significant discounts to intrinsic worth. The Fund seeks to invest for the long term, limiting the selection of qualifying investments to good businesses with identifiable, sustainable competitive advantages to maximize returns and to minimize risk. The Fund generally defines risk as the probability of permanently losing capital over a five-year period. The Fund generally sells stocks when they approach their appraised value. The Fund seeks to determine

business or intrinsic value through disciplined financial analysis. The Fund believes that equities purchased at prices substantially less than their intrinsic worth generally afford capital protection from significant permanent loss and also create the possibility of substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s economic value.

This portfolio strategy invests in companies with larger market capitalizations. Generally, subject to price, any publicly traded company with reasonable economics would be a potential investment in this portfolio. A core position in the Fund is generally approximately 5% of the Fund’s portfolio, so that theoretically the Fund would seek to hold about 20 companies, spread across various industries. Because it is rare that the Fund would find exactly 20 companies meeting its investment guidelines, allocations will vary with the price to value ratio of specific companies. The Fund may invest in positions as small as 1% when price to value ratios are higher. The Fund generally will not invest in any business that is trading above the Fund’s estimate of its fair value. Most of these securities are listed on the major securities exchanges. The Fund may invest up to 30% of net assets in publicly traded foreign securities, which may consist in whole or in part of securities of issuers in emerging markets. The Fund may hold up to 15% of net assets in illiquid securities. If investments meeting the Fund’s criteria are not available, the Fund may invest the Fund’s assets temporarily in obligations of the U.S. government and its agencies, or in other money market instruments. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may take a more focused approach to investing.

Read More

VVILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VVILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.3% -41.7% 64.0% 49.43%
1 Yr 18.0% -46.2% 77.9% 46.56%
3 Yr -1.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 61.83%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 97.24%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 96.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VVILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.3% -85.9% 81.6% 82.74%
2021 4.8% -31.0% 26.7% 45.62%
2020 2.6% -13.0% 34.8% 96.84%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VVILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.3% -41.7% 64.0% 47.29%
1 Yr 18.0% -46.2% 77.9% 43.36%
3 Yr -1.3%* -42.0% 28.4% 61.33%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.4% 97.18%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% 95.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VVILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.3% -85.9% 81.6% 82.74%
2021 4.8% -31.0% 26.7% 45.62%
2020 2.6% -13.0% 34.8% 96.84%
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VVILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VVILX Category Low Category High VVILX % Rank
Net Assets 1.31 B 189 K 222 B 47.79%
Number of Holdings 23 2 3509 97.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 938 M -1.37 M 104 B 41.89%
Weighting of Top 10 54.82% 11.4% 116.5% 16.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TransDigm Group Inc 7.26%
  2. Amazon.com Inc 7.23%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.92%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 6.30%
  5. Upstart Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 5.60%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 5.39%
  7. Wayfair Inc Class A 5.25%
  8. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 5.20%
  9. Splunk Inc 5.03%
  10. Credit Acceptance Corp 4.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VVILX % Rank
Stocks 		98.88% 50.26% 104.50% 44.67%
Cash 		1.12% -10.83% 49.73% 53.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 92.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 91.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 92.70%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 92.54%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VVILX % Rank
Technology 		39.80% 0.00% 65.70% 30.98%
Financial Services 		25.13% 0.00% 43.06% 2.38%
Industrials 		11.65% 0.00% 30.65% 9.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.78% 0.00% 62.57% 81.89%
Communication Services 		8.50% 0.00% 66.40% 71.15%
Real Estate 		4.14% 0.00% 16.05% 7.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 95.25%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 99.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 96.80%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 99.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 97.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VVILX % Rank
US 		98.88% 34.69% 100.00% 13.85%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 99.26%

VVILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VVILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.01% 20.29% 36.73%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 98.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

VVILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VVILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 46.67%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VVILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 67.00% 0.00% 316.74% 78.31%

VVILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VVILX Category Low Category High VVILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 95.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VVILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VVILX Category Low Category High VVILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.36% -6.13% 1.75% 54.10%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VVILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VVILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

C.T. Fitzpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2009

12.42

12.4%

Mr. Fitzpatrick, as the Chief Investment Officer of Vulcan and the portfolio manager for each Fund, leads Vulcan’s research team, which is responsible for stock selection. As the Funds’ sole portfolio manager, Mr. Fitzpatrick has discretion over each Fund’s assets and exercises final investment decision-making for each Fund. In addition, Mr. Fitzpatrick oversees the structuring of portfolios for consistency with each Fund’s guidelines and regulatory requirements. Mr. Fitzpatrick is the Founder of Vulcan and has been the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Vulcan since 2007. Prior to founding Vulcan in 2007, Mr. Fitzpatrick was a principal and portfolio manager at Southeastern Asset Management from 1990 to 2007.

McGavock Dunbar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 14, 2020

2.05

2.1%

McGavock Dunbar, CFA. Mr. Dunbar, as the Director of Research and a portfolio manager for the Funds, assists Mr. Fitzpatrick in managing Vulcan’s research team, which is responsible for stock selection. As an additional portfolio manager for the Funds, Mr. Dunbar can exercise discretion over each Fund’s assets and works with Mr. Fitzpatrick to assist in final investment decision-making for each Fund. In addition, Mr. Dunbar assists in the structuring of portfolios for consistency with each Fund’s guidelines and regulatory requirements. Mr. Dunbar is a Principal of Vulcan and has been an Analyst at Vulcan since 2010. Prior to founding Vulcan in 2010, Mr. Dunbar was an Associate in the investment banking department at Susquehanna International Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

