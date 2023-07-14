Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.4%
1 yr return
-5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$745 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.9%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 401.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VUSRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|35.43%
|1 Yr
|-5.4%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|65.35%
|3 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|76.83%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|81.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|39.16%
* Annualized
|VUSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VUSRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|745 M
|10.8 M
|27.4 B
|55.36%
|Number of Holdings
|784
|2
|14187
|21.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|178 M
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|61.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.91%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|53.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VUSRX % Rank
|Bonds
|107.33%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|15.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|3.29%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|1.27%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|42.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|36.02%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|37.29%
|Cash
|-10.62%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|88.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VUSRX % Rank
|Securitized
|80.45%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|27.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.15%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|35.32%
|Government
|5.03%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|70.64%
|Corporate
|2.37%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|3.83%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|40.43%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|48.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VUSRX % Rank
|US
|107.33%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|15.25%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|49.58%
|VUSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|18.53%
|Management Fee
|0.41%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|66.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|60.91%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|VUSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|VUSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VUSRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|401.00%
|3.35%
|948.00%
|93.20%
|VUSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VUSRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.24%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|29.53%
|VUSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VUSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VUSRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.29%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|78.02%
|VUSRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2010
12.01
12.0%
Brian Norris is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Structured Securities team. He is responsible for providing advice and trading for the mortgage-related products and working collectively with the Structured Securities team to implement strategies throughout the fixed income platform. Additionally, Mr. Norris is a mortgage-backed securities trader and director for Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc., a mortgage REIT sub-advised by Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Norris has been in the industry since 1999. He began his investment career with Todd Investment Advisors in Louisville, Kentucky, as a securities trader. Mr. Norris joined Invesco in 2001 and served for five years as an account manager. In that role, he was responsible for communicating the fixed income investment process and strategy to both clients and consultants. Mr. Norris became a portfolio manager in 2006 and was named senior portfolio manager in 2014. Mr. Norris earned a BS degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisville. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2010
12.01
12.0%
Clint Dudley is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Dudley joined Invesco in 1998 as a systems analyst in the Information Technology department. In 2001 he became a member of Invesco Fixed Income and has held various positions of increasing responsibility, with an emphasis on mortgage-backed securities. Mr. Dudley earned a BBA and an MBA from Baylor University. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 28, 2017
5.09
5.1%
Mario Clemente is a Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with the Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.45
|7.35
