Trending ETFs

Invesco Quality Income Fund

mutual fund
VUSRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.69 -0.04 -0.41%
primary theme
Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Bond
share class
A (VKMGX) Primary C (VUSCX) Inst (VUSIX) Retirement (VUSJX) Other (VUSSX) Retirement (VUSRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Quality Income Fund

VUSRX | Fund

$9.69

$745 M

3.24%

$0.31

1.12%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$745 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 401.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VUSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Quality Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Norris

Fund Description

VUSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VUSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -24.0% 16.8% 35.43%
1 Yr -5.4% -7.1% 17.7% 65.35%
3 Yr -6.6%* -8.6% 5.2% 76.83%
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 3.1% 81.39%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.8% 39.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VUSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -22.8% 1.0% 87.35%
2021 -2.4% -18.7% 8.0% 87.90%
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VUSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -24.0% 16.8% 31.89%
1 Yr -5.4% -7.8% 17.7% 59.06%
3 Yr -6.6%* -8.6% 3.9% 76.64%
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 2.4% 73.72%
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 3.7% 36.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VUSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.0% -22.8% 1.0% 87.35%
2021 -2.4% -18.7% 8.0% 87.90%
2020 N/A -22.8% 2.9% N/A
2019 N/A -20.9% 1.9% N/A
2018 N/A -21.9% 0.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VUSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VUSRX Category Low Category High VUSRX % Rank
Net Assets 745 M 10.8 M 27.4 B 55.36%
Number of Holdings 784 2 14187 21.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 178 M -37.3 M 9.54 B 61.44%
Weighting of Top 10 41.91% 5.9% 100.0% 53.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 2 Year Treasury Note Future Sept 20 26.15%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VUSRX % Rank
Bonds 		107.33% 0.00% 134.21% 15.25%
Convertible Bonds 		3.29% 0.00% 3.29% 1.27%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 42.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.33% 36.02%
Other 		0.00% -2.77% 29.56% 37.29%
Cash 		-10.62% -34.21% 38.56% 88.14%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VUSRX % Rank
Securitized 		80.45% 0.00% 99.79% 27.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.15% -29.63% 35.24% 35.32%
Government 		5.03% 0.00% 100.00% 70.64%
Corporate 		2.37% 0.00% 57.23% 3.83%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.06% 16.13% 40.43%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 5.24% 48.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VUSRX % Rank
US 		107.33% 0.00% 134.21% 15.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 49.58%

VUSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VUSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.03% 2.20% 18.53%
Management Fee 0.41% 0.00% 0.85% 66.52%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 60.91%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

VUSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.50% N/A

Trading Fees

VUSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VUSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 401.00% 3.35% 948.00% 93.20%

VUSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VUSRX Category Low Category High VUSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.24% 0.00% 12.72% 29.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VUSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VUSRX Category Low Category High VUSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.29% -0.80% 2.96% 78.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VUSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

VUSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Norris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2010

12.01

12.0%

Brian Norris is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Structured Securities team. He is responsible for providing advice and trading for the mortgage-related products and working collectively with the Structured Securities team to implement strategies throughout the fixed income platform. Additionally, Mr. Norris is a mortgage-backed securities trader and director for Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc., a mortgage REIT sub-advised by Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Norris has been in the industry since 1999. He began his investment career with Todd Investment Advisors in Louisville, Kentucky, as a securities trader. Mr. Norris joined Invesco in 2001 and served for five years as an account manager. In that role, he was responsible for communicating the fixed income investment process and strategy to both clients and consultants. Mr. Norris became a portfolio manager in 2006 and was named senior portfolio manager in 2014. Mr. Norris earned a BS degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisville. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Clint Dudley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2010

12.01

12.0%

Clint Dudley is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Dudley joined Invesco in 1998 as a systems analyst in the Information Technology department. In 2001 he became a member of Invesco Fixed Income and has held various positions of increasing responsibility, with an emphasis on mortgage-backed securities. Mr. Dudley earned a BBA and an MBA from Baylor University. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta.

Mario Clemente

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 28, 2017

5.09

5.1%

Mario Clemente is a Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with the Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.11 31.64 8.45 7.35

