The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of high-quality and, to a lesser extent, medium-quality fixed income securities. High-quality fixed income securities are investment-grade securities that are rated the equivalent of A3 or better by Moody‘s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody‘s) or another independent rating agency or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s advisor. Medium-quality fixed income securities are investment-grade securities that are rated the equivalent of Baa1, Baa2, or Baa3 by Moody‘s or another independent rating agency or, if unrated, are determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s advisor. The Fund is expected to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities.