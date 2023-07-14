Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard International Value Fund

VTRIX | Fund

$41.09

$13.9 B

2.39%

$0.98

0.36%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

20.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$13.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VTRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    May 16, 1983
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Fry

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in common stocks of companies located outside the United States that are considered by an advisor to be undervalued. Such stocks, called value stocks, often are out of favor in periods when investors are drawn to companies with strong prospects for growth. The prices of value stocks, therefore, may be below average in relation to measures such as earnings and book value. The Fund invests in large-, mid-, and small-capitalization companies and is expected to diversify its assets in countries across developed and emerging markets. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of equity securities of foreign companies for the Fund.
Read More

VTRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VTRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -0.2% 22.0% 22.39%
1 Yr 20.2% -23.7% 32.5% 47.48%
3 Yr 7.3%* -4.8% 20.2% 45.11%
5 Yr 1.2%* -11.2% 9.5% 36.15%
10 Yr 2.0%* -5.5% 9.8% 22.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VTRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -27.8% 166.1% 62.84%
2021 1.6% -42.2% 28.2% 86.24%
2020 2.4% -7.3% 5.5% 3.51%
2019 4.0% 1.1% 7.1% 36.18%
2018 -4.2% -8.1% -1.1% 45.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VTRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -9.7% 22.0% 22.39%
1 Yr 20.2% -23.7% 56.0% 44.97%
3 Yr 7.3%* -4.8% 22.0% 40.57%
5 Yr 1.2%* -11.2% 12.3% 40.55%
10 Yr 2.0%* -5.5% 13.1% 49.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VTRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.0% -27.8% 166.1% 62.84%
2021 1.6% -42.2% 28.2% 86.24%
2020 2.4% -7.3% 5.5% 3.51%
2019 4.0% 1.1% 7.1% 36.18%
2018 -4.2% -8.1% -1.1% 64.83%

NAV & Total Return History

VTRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VTRIX Category Low Category High VTRIX % Rank
Net Assets 13.9 B 2.2 M 44.7 B 2.95%
Number of Holdings 239 2 3900 22.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.87 B 530 K 13.7 B 4.71%
Weighting of Top 10 12.79% 7.3% 99.9% 95.78%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VTRIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.44% 75.03% 100.46% 93.24%
Cash 		6.56% -31.92% 11.89% 6.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 44.71%
Other 		0.00% -2.35% 6.11% 60.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 41.18%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 43.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VTRIX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.14% 0.00% 42.76% 56.68%
Industrials 		16.43% 1.03% 36.79% 29.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.32% 0.00% 27.46% 11.57%
Basic Materials 		10.46% 0.00% 30.76% 26.41%
Technology 		7.90% 0.00% 24.16% 34.12%
Energy 		7.10% 0.00% 26.59% 42.73%
Communication Services 		6.51% 0.00% 23.78% 55.79%
Healthcare 		6.44% 0.00% 23.28% 78.34%
Consumer Defense 		4.98% 0.00% 31.84% 75.07%
Utilities 		3.30% 0.00% 27.46% 49.85%
Real Estate 		1.43% 0.00% 17.64% 56.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VTRIX % Rank
Non US 		88.42% 71.47% 100.46% 89.41%
US 		5.02% 0.00% 15.02% 18.82%

VTRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VTRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.01% 21.16% 94.33%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.25% 6.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

VTRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

VTRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VTRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 2.00% 158.16% 37.11%

VTRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VTRIX Category Low Category High VTRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.39% 0.00% 8.48% 77.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VTRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VTRIX Category Low Category High VTRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.56% 0.18% 7.85% 44.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VTRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

VTRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Fry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Michael G. Fry, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of the Investment Manager’s International Equity teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in 2005, Mr. Fry held several positions at UBS Global Asset Management, including Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management, Global Head of Equity Research and Head of Australian Equities. Mr. Fry began working in the investment field in 1981.

Michael Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Michael Bennett is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international and global equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1987. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, Mr. Bennett served as an international equity analyst with General Electric Investment Corporation. Previously he was with Keith Lippert Associates and Arthur Andersen & Company. He has an MBA from University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from New York University.

Steven Morrow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2012

9.83

9.8%

Before joining ARGA in 2010, Mr. Morrow was Portfolio Manager - Global Proprietary Trading, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he oversaw Global Consumer and Transportation investments. From 2002 to 2009, Mr. Morrow was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Cumberland Associates, LLC, where he was lead manager for long/short investments in the Consumer and Transportation sectors. Before that, Mr. Morrow was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Equity Research Analyst at Citigroup Asset Management. He previously worked at Dreyfus Corporation as an Equity Research Analyst. Before entering the investment profession, Mr. Morrow played Professional Hockey with the Philadelphia Flyers. Mr. Morrow graduated with an M.B.A. from Cornell University in 1998 and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire in 1993. Mr. Morrow is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

A. Rama Krishna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Mr. Krishna has over 25 years’ experience in managing international equities. Before founding ARGA in 2010, Mr. Krishna was President, International of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE: PZN) and Managing Principal, Member of Executive Committee, and Portfolio Manager of its operating company in New York. While at Pzena from 2003 to 2010, he led development of the International Value and Global Value strategies, co-managed the Emerging Markets Value strategy, and managed the US Large Cap Value strategy. Mr. Krishna was previously at Citigroup Asset Management, where he was Chief Investment Officer and Head of Institutional and International. He also represented the asset management business on the Citigroup Management Committee and directly managed the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. Before that, Mr. Krishna was Director of International Equity Research, Portfolio Manager, International Equities and Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets Equities at AllianceBernstein in New York, London and Tokyo. Earlier, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York, Tokyo and Singapore, first as Equity Research Analyst and later as Chief Investment Strategist and Director - Equity Research. Mr. Krishna earned a joint M.B.A./M.A. in Asian Studies with a Japan Specialization from the University of Michigan in 1987 and a B.A. (Honors) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, The University of Delhi in 1984. He received University of Michigan’s Prize Fellowship in Japanese Business and University Fellowship, and Middlebury College Scholarship. He was on the MSCI Editorial Advisory Board and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Shirley Woo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Ms. Woo was a founding shareholder of Sprucegrove and joined in 1993 as an Assistant Portfolio Manager, specializing in International Equities. In 2001, Ms. Woo was appointed Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the International Equities strategy, a role in which she currently holds. Ms. Woo served as Research Director from 2009 to 2011 and was appointed to the Sprucegrove Business Management Committee in 2005 with the responsibility for managing the day to day running of the business. In 2013, Ms. Woo was appointed to the Sprucegrove Board of Directors.

Arjun Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 12, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Mr. Kumar joined Sprucegrove in 2002 as an Investment Analyst, focusing on global equities. In 2010, Mr. Kumar was promoted to Senior Investment Analyst, with a larger role in mentoring and training new Analysts. As an analyst Mr. Kumar’s broad coverage included companies globally, particularly in technology, banking and emerging markets. Mr. Kumar was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in 2013 and in 2014, Mr. Kumar was appointed Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the International Equities strategy, a role in which he currently holds.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.6 0.54

