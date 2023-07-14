Mr. Krishna has over 25 years’ experience in managing international equities. Before founding ARGA in 2010, Mr. Krishna was President, International of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE: PZN) and Managing Principal, Member of Executive Committee, and Portfolio Manager of its operating company in New York. While at Pzena from 2003 to 2010, he led development of the International Value and Global Value strategies, co-managed the Emerging Markets Value strategy, and managed the US Large Cap Value strategy. Mr. Krishna was previously at Citigroup Asset Management, where he was Chief Investment Officer and Head of Institutional and International. He also represented the asset management business on the Citigroup Management Committee and directly managed the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. Before that, Mr. Krishna was Director of International Equity Research, Portfolio Manager, International Equities and Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets Equities at AllianceBernstein in New York, London and Tokyo. Earlier, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York, Tokyo and Singapore, first as Equity Research Analyst and later as Chief Investment Strategist and Director - Equity Research. Mr. Krishna earned a joint M.B.A./M.A. in Asian Studies with a Japan Specialization from the University of Michigan in 1987 and a B.A. (Honors) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, The University of Delhi in 1984. He received University of Michigan’s Prize Fellowship in Japanese Business and University Fellowship, and Middlebury College Scholarship. He was on the MSCI Editorial Advisory Board and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.