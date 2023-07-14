Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|VTRIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.0%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|22.39%
|1 Yr
|20.2%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|47.48%
|3 Yr
|7.3%*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|45.11%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|36.15%
|10 Yr
|2.0%*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|22.39%
* Annualized
|VTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VTRIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.9 B
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|2.95%
|Number of Holdings
|239
|2
|3900
|22.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.87 B
|530 K
|13.7 B
|4.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.79%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|95.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VTRIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.44%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|93.24%
|Cash
|6.56%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|6.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|44.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|60.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|41.18%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|43.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VTRIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.14%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|56.68%
|Industrials
|16.43%
|1.03%
|36.79%
|29.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.32%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|11.57%
|Basic Materials
|10.46%
|0.00%
|30.76%
|26.41%
|Technology
|7.90%
|0.00%
|24.16%
|34.12%
|Energy
|7.10%
|0.00%
|26.59%
|42.73%
|Communication Services
|6.51%
|0.00%
|23.78%
|55.79%
|Healthcare
|6.44%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|78.34%
|Consumer Defense
|4.98%
|0.00%
|31.84%
|75.07%
|Utilities
|3.30%
|0.00%
|27.46%
|49.85%
|Real Estate
|1.43%
|0.00%
|17.64%
|56.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VTRIX % Rank
|Non US
|88.42%
|71.47%
|100.46%
|89.41%
|US
|5.02%
|0.00%
|15.02%
|18.82%
|VTRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.01%
|21.16%
|94.33%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|6.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.47%
|N/A
|VTRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|VTRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VTRIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|33.00%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|37.11%
|VTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VTRIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.39%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|77.29%
|VTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|VTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VTRIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.56%
|0.18%
|7.85%
|44.07%
|VTRIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.635
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$1.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.943
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.743
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$0.726
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.662
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.946
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.697
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.819
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.842
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.680
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.735
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2008
|$0.991
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.480
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2003
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2001
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2001
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2001
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2000
|$0.650
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 1999
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 1999
|$1.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 1998
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1996
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 1996
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1996
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 1995
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 1995
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 1994
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 1994
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 1994
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1993
|$0.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 1993
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 1993
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2010
12.02
12.0%
Michael G. Fry, a Managing Director of Lazard Asset Management, is a portfolio manager/analyst on various of the Investment Manager’s International Equity teams. Prior to joining Lazard Asset Management in 2005, Mr. Fry held several positions at UBS Global Asset Management, including Head of Global Equity Portfolio Management, Global Head of Equity Research and Head of Australian Equities. Mr. Fry began working in the investment field in 1981.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2010
12.02
12.0%
Michael Bennett is a Managing Director of Lazard and a portfolio manager for various of Lazard's international and global equity teams. He began working in the investment field in 1987. Prior to joining Lazard in 1992, Mr. Bennett served as an international equity analyst with General Electric Investment Corporation. Previously he was with Keith Lippert Associates and Arthur Andersen & Company. He has an MBA from University of Chicago and a BS in Accounting from New York University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2012
9.83
9.8%
Before joining ARGA in 2010, Mr. Morrow was Portfolio Manager - Global Proprietary Trading, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he oversaw Global Consumer and Transportation investments. From 2002 to 2009, Mr. Morrow was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Cumberland Associates, LLC, where he was lead manager for long/short investments in the Consumer and Transportation sectors. Before that, Mr. Morrow was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager/Equity Research Analyst at Citigroup Asset Management. He previously worked at Dreyfus Corporation as an Equity Research Analyst. Before entering the investment profession, Mr. Morrow played Professional Hockey with the Philadelphia Flyers. Mr. Morrow graduated with an M.B.A. from Cornell University in 1998 and a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of New Hampshire in 1993. Mr. Morrow is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Mr. Krishna has over 25 years’ experience in managing international equities. Before founding ARGA in 2010, Mr. Krishna was President, International of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE: PZN) and Managing Principal, Member of Executive Committee, and Portfolio Manager of its operating company in New York. While at Pzena from 2003 to 2010, he led development of the International Value and Global Value strategies, co-managed the Emerging Markets Value strategy, and managed the US Large Cap Value strategy. Mr. Krishna was previously at Citigroup Asset Management, where he was Chief Investment Officer and Head of Institutional and International. He also represented the asset management business on the Citigroup Management Committee and directly managed the Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy. Before that, Mr. Krishna was Director of International Equity Research, Portfolio Manager, International Equities and Chief Investment Officer, Emerging Markets Equities at AllianceBernstein in New York, London and Tokyo. Earlier, he worked at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York, Tokyo and Singapore, first as Equity Research Analyst and later as Chief Investment Strategist and Director - Equity Research. Mr. Krishna earned a joint M.B.A./M.A. in Asian Studies with a Japan Specialization from the University of Michigan in 1987 and a B.A. (Honors) in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, The University of Delhi in 1984. He received University of Michigan’s Prize Fellowship in Japanese Business and University Fellowship, and Middlebury College Scholarship. He was on the MSCI Editorial Advisory Board and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Ms. Woo was a founding shareholder of Sprucegrove and joined in 1993 as an Assistant Portfolio Manager, specializing in International Equities. In 2001, Ms. Woo was appointed Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the International Equities strategy, a role in which she currently holds. Ms. Woo served as Research Director from 2009 to 2011 and was appointed to the Sprucegrove Business Management Committee in 2005 with the responsibility for managing the day to day running of the business. In 2013, Ms. Woo was appointed to the Sprucegrove Board of Directors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Mr. Kumar joined Sprucegrove in 2002 as an Investment Analyst, focusing on global equities. In 2010, Mr. Kumar was promoted to Senior Investment Analyst, with a larger role in mentoring and training new Analysts. As an analyst Mr. Kumar’s broad coverage included companies globally, particularly in technology, banking and emerging markets. Mr. Kumar was promoted to Assistant Portfolio Manager in 2013 and in 2014, Mr. Kumar was appointed Portfolio Manager and Co-Lead of the International Equities strategy, a role in which he currently holds.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
