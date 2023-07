The Fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the Standard & Poor’s National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index, which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the U.S. municipal bond market as determined by the Index Provider, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. This Index includes municipal bonds from issuers that are primarily state or local governments or agencies whose interest is exempt from U.S. federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT) (excluding bonds issued by U.S. territories and commonwealths and certain other bonds as determined by the Index Provider). To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, each bond must have a rating of at least investment-grade, as determined by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) (e.g., at least BBB– by Fitch Ratings, Inc), the lowest rating will be used in determining if the bond is investment grade. Each bond must also be denominated in U.S. dollars; generally must be a constituent of a deal where the original offering amount was at least $100 million; and generally have a minimum par amount of $25 million. In addition, to be included in the Index, each bond must have a minimum term to maturity or call date greater than one calendar month. The Fund invests by sampling the Index, meaning that it holds a range of securities that, in the aggregate, approximates the full Index in terms of key risk factors and other characteristics. All of the Fund’s investments will be selected through the sampling process, and at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities held in the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in securities whose income will be exempt from federal income taxes and the federal AMT. The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity consistent with that of the Index. As of October 31, 2021, the dollar-weighted average maturity of the Index was 13.3 years.