The Fund purchases stocks that pay lower dividends and are included in the Russell 1000 Index—an index that is made up of the stocks of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund uses statistical methods to “sample” the Index, aiming to minimize taxable dividends while approximating the other characteristics of the Index. The expected result is a portfolio that will loosely track the total return performance of the Index, but with lower taxable income distributions.