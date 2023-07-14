Home
Trending ETFs

VSSVX (Mutual Fund)

VSSVX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.3%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$236 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VSSVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Small Cap Special Values Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 05, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Tringas

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of domestic small-cap companies. Generally, small-cap companies will include companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, are equal to or less than the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000®Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index was $19.36 million to $14.62 billion.The Subadviser looks for undervalued companies that it believes have the potential for above-average capital appreciation with below-average risk. Rigorous fundamental research drives its search for companies with favorable reward-to-risk ratios and that possess a long-term competitive advantage provided by a durable asset base, strong balance sheets, and sustainable and superior cash flows. Typical investments include stocks of companies that are generally out of favor in the marketplace, or are undergoing reorganization or other corporate action that may create above-average price appreciation. The Subadviser regularly reviews the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when a stock nears its price target, downside risks increase considerably, the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or the Subadviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
Read More

VSSVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.3% -10.6% 21.3% 99.35%
1 Yr -0.4% -16.4% 28.1% 81.29%
3 Yr 8.0%* -16.2% 112.7% 78.95%
5 Yr -4.3%* -24.6% 42.3% 74.76%
10 Yr -0.5%* -21.2% 23.2% 53.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -36.7% 212.9% 65.05%
2021 12.1% -38.4% 60.6% 35.21%
2020 -3.5% -9.3% 66.8% 96.77%
2019 2.7% -5.9% 7.6% 91.08%
2018 -4.7% -12.3% -1.2% 34.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.3% -12.9% 21.3% 95.70%
1 Yr -0.4% -16.4% 46.4% 77.25%
3 Yr 8.0%* -16.2% 112.7% 78.49%
5 Yr -4.3%* -19.1% 42.3% 82.68%
10 Yr -0.5%* -10.1% 23.2% 82.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSSVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -36.7% 212.9% 65.05%
2021 12.1% -38.4% 60.6% 35.21%
2020 -3.5% -7.6% 66.8% 97.24%
2019 2.7% -5.9% 7.6% 91.08%
2018 -4.7% -12.3% -1.2% 57.71%

NAV & Total Return History

VSSVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSSVX Category Low Category High VSSVX % Rank
Net Assets 236 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 64.16%
Number of Holdings 124 10 1551 37.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 59.5 M 812 K 2.82 B 54.01%
Weighting of Top 10 25.43% 4.8% 95.7% 26.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mueller Industries Inc 3.13%
  2. Innospec Inc 3.11%
  3. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 2.85%
  4. J&J Snack Foods Corp 2.79%
  5. Avient Corp 2.62%
  6. Eagle Materials Inc 2.57%
  7. UMB Financial Corp 2.25%
  8. Franklin Electric Co Inc 2.21%
  9. First Citizens BancShares Inc Class A 2.18%
  10. Atkore Inc 2.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSSVX % Rank
Stocks 		98.27% 14.38% 100.16% 53.15%
Cash 		1.73% -52.43% 47.85% 46.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 94.36%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 91.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 94.36%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 94.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSSVX % Rank
Industrials 		26.88% 0.65% 48.61% 7.44%
Financial Services 		14.96% 0.00% 35.71% 87.96%
Basic Materials 		14.24% 0.00% 67.30% 3.06%
Consumer Defense 		13.04% 0.00% 13.22% 2.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.11% 0.00% 51.62% 54.92%
Energy 		6.95% 0.00% 29.42% 62.14%
Healthcare 		5.06% 0.00% 25.76% 57.99%
Real Estate 		3.63% 0.00% 44.41% 74.18%
Technology 		2.33% 0.00% 34.03% 98.47%
Utilities 		1.25% 0.00% 13.86% 68.49%
Communication Services 		0.54% 0.00% 24.90% 88.40%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSSVX % Rank
US 		97.12% 11.42% 100.16% 22.99%
Non US 		1.15% 0.00% 78.53% 79.39%

VSSVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.05% 37.36% 79.48%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 47.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.01% 0.35% 27.14%

Sales Fees

VSSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VSSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSSVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.00% 7.00% 252.00% 25.93%

VSSVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSSVX Category Low Category High VSSVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 95.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSSVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSSVX Category Low Category High VSSVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.58% -1.43% 4.13% 37.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSSVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VSSVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Tringas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2005

16.5

16.5%

Jim Tringas is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he began his investment industry career in 1994, which includes serving as a portfolio manager with Wachovia Asset Management Group. Prior to this, he served as a senior consultant in the Personal Financial Group of Ernst & Young. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.

Bryant VanCronkhite

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 12, 2013

8.47

8.5%

Bryant VanCronkhite is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Bryant was a senior research analyst on the team, which he joined in 2004 before the acquisition of Strong Capital Management. Earlier, Bryant was a mutual fund accountant for Strong. He began his investment industry career in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and is a certified public accountant. Bryant has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Milwaukee and the AICPA.

Brian Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Brian Martin is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Brian has been with Allspring or one of its predecessor firms since 2004, which includes serving as a senior trade settlement specialist and as an investment systems analyst with the Service Company. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley University, where he graduated magna cum laude, and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston and the Beta Gamma Sigma Honorary Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

