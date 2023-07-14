Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of domestic small-cap companies. Generally, small-cap companies will include companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, are equal to or less than the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 ® Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000 ® Index was $19.36 million to $14.62 billion. The Subadviser looks for undervalued companies that it believes have the potential for above-average capital appreciation with below-average risk. Rigorous fundamental research drives its search for companies with favorable reward-to-risk ratios and that possess a long-term competitive advantage provided by a durable asset base, strong balance sheets, and sustainable and superior cash flows. Typical investments include stocks of companies that are generally out of favor in the marketplace, or are undergoing reorganization or other corporate action that may create above-average price appreciation. The Subadviser regularly reviews the investments of the portfolio and may sell a portfolio holding when a stock nears its price target, downside risks increase considerably, the company’s fundamentals have deteriorated, or the Subadviser identifies a more attractive investment opportunity. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.