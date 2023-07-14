Home
Trending ETFs

VSQUX (Mutual Fund)

VSQUX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

14.8%

1 yr return

7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.64 M

Holdings in Top 10

84.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VSQUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Voya Solution 2065 Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Voya
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Zemsky

Fund Description

The Portfolio invests primarily in a combination of Underlying Funds, which are actively managed funds or passively managed funds (index funds), including exchange-traded funds. The Underlying Funds may or may not be affiliated with the investment adviser. The Underlying Funds invest in U.S. stocks, international stocks, U.S. bonds, and other debt instruments and the Portfolio uses an asset allocation strategy designed for investors expecting to retire around the year 2065. The Portfolio's current approximate target investment allocation (expressed as a percentage of its net assets) (“Target Allocation”) among the Underlying Funds is as follows: 95% in equity securities and 5% in debt instruments. Although this is the Target Allocation, the actual allocation of the Portfolio's assets may deviate from the percentages shown.The Portfolio normally invests at least 80% of its assets in Underlying Funds affiliated with the investment adviser, although the sub-adviser (“Sub-Adviser”) may in its discretion invest up to 20% of the Portfolio’s assets in Underlying Funds that are not affiliated with the investment adviser, including exchange-traded funds. When investing in Underlying Funds, the Sub-Adviser will typically consider environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of its investment analysis and decision-making processes for the Portfolio.The Target Allocation is measured with reference to the primary investment strategies of the Underlying Funds; actual exposure to equity securities and debt instruments will vary from the Target Allocation if an Underlying Fund is not substantially invested in accordance with its primary investment strategy. The Portfolio may periodically deviate from the Target Allocation based on an assessment of the current market conditions or other factors. Generally, the deviations fall within the range of +/- 10% relative to the current Target Allocation. The Sub-Adviser may determine, in light of market conditions or other factors, to deviate by a wider margin in order to protect the Portfolio, achieve its investment objective, or to take advantage of particular opportunities.The Underlying Funds provide exposure to a wide range of traditional asset classes which include stocks, bonds, and cash and non-traditional asset classes (also known as alternative strategies) which include, but are not limited to, real estate, commodities, and floating rate loans.Equity securities in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international large-, mid-, and small-capitalization stocks (may be growth oriented, value oriented, or a blend); emerging market securities; domestic and international real estate-related securities, including real estate investment trusts; and natural resource/commodity securities.Debt instruments in which the Underlying Funds invest include, but are not limited to, domestic and international intermediate, long-term and short-term bonds; high-yield bonds commonly referred to as “junk bonds;” floating rate loans; and Treasury inflation protected securities.The Portfolio may also invest in derivatives, including futures and swaps (including interest rate swaps, total return swaps, and credit default swaps), to make tactical asset allocations, to seek to minimize risk, and to assist in managing cash.The Portfolio may also allocate in the future to the following asset class: emerging markets debt instruments. There can be no assurance that this allocation will occur.The Portfolio is designed primarily for long-term investors in tax-advantaged accounts. The Portfolio is structured and managed around a specific target retirement or financial goal date of 2065 (“Target Date”). The Target Date is the approximate year that an investor in the Portfolio would plan to make withdrawals from the Portfolio for retirement or other financial goals. The chart below shows the glide path and illustrates how the target allocations to equity securities and debt instruments will change over time. Generally, the Portfolio's glide path will transition to the target asset allocation illustrated below on an annual basis and become more conservative as the Portfolio approaches the Target Date. As the Portfolio approaches its Target Date in 2065, the Portfolio's Target Allocation is anticipated to be the same as that of Voya Solution Income Portfolio, which is equal to approximately 35% equity securities and 65% debt instruments.As the Portfolio's Target Allocation migrates toward that of Voya Solution Income Portfolio by the Target Date, it is anticipated that the Portfolio would be merged with and into the Voya Solution Income Portfolio. The Voya Solution Income Portfolio is for those investors who are retired, nearing retirement or in need of making withdrawals from their portfolio soon.In summary, the Portfolio is designed for an investor who plans to withdraw the value of the investor's investments in the Portfolio gradually on or after the Target Date. The mix of investments in the Portfolio's Target Allocation will change over time and seek to reduce investment risk as the Portfolio approaches its Target Date.The Portfolio will be rebalanced periodically to return to the Target Allocation. The Target Allocation may be changed at any time by the Sub-Adviser.
VSQUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSQUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% 3.9% 12.9% 41.87%
1 Yr 7.8% 30.7% 65.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 8.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 10.3% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSQUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -3.3% 18.9% N/A
2021 1.7% 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 N/A -23.9% -7.8% N/A
2019 N/A 13.0% 20.8% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 8.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VSQUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.8% 3.9% 12.9% 41.87%
1 Yr 7.8% 30.7% 65.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* 7.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 9.6% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VSQUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -3.3% 18.9% N/A
2021 1.7% 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 N/A -23.9% -5.7% N/A
2019 N/A 14.1% 22.7% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VSQUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VSQUX Category Low Category High VSQUX % Rank
Net Assets 6.64 M 60.7 K 7.18 B 78.76%
Number of Holdings 18 4 494 58.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.38 M 51.6 K 7.13 B 76.84%
Weighting of Top 10 84.25% 38.0% 100.0% 44.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Voya US Stock Index Port I 19.03%
  2. Voya Multi-Manager International Eq I 13.94%
  3. Voya Multi-Manager Intl Factors I 9.26%
  4. VYÂ® T. Rowe Price Capital Apprec R6 7.65%
  5. VYÂ® Columbia Contrarian Core I 7.43%
  6. Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Eq I 6.06%
  7. VYÂ® Invesco Comstock I 4.69%
  8. VYÂ® T. Rowe Price Growth Equity I 4.12%
  9. Voya Large Cap Value Port R6 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQUX % Rank
Stocks 		93.33% 65.98% 98.58% 14.99%
Bonds 		4.43% 0.00% 92.61% 88.56%
Cash 		1.97% -86.71% 14.73% 56.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.15% 0.00% 0.36% 0.54%
Other 		0.08% -0.07% 13.26% 47.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 0.77% 80.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQUX % Rank
Technology 		20.68% 14.77% 21.46% 22.89%
Financial Services 		13.55% 12.29% 18.11% 78.20%
Healthcare 		12.92% 8.82% 15.72% 51.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.92% 9.27% 14.12% 6.54%
Industrials 		11.14% 9.57% 15.26% 34.33%
Communication Services 		7.77% 6.12% 11.04% 21.53%
Consumer Defense 		7.03% 4.55% 11.70% 41.69%
Basic Materials 		4.81% 2.40% 5.65% 51.77%
Energy 		4.45% 1.87% 4.03% 76.57%
Real Estate 		3.03% 1.82% 9.04% 77.93%
Utilities 		2.71% 0.55% 4.39% 14.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQUX % Rank
US 		62.16% 34.23% 75.57% 27.25%
Non US 		31.17% 18.37% 51.41% 27.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQUX % Rank
Government 		40.07% 0.00% 72.52% 97.82%
Cash & Equivalents 		35.01% 1.23% 99.01% 10.63%
Corporate 		24.52% 0.08% 63.17% 5.18%
Securitized 		0.33% 0.00% 29.24% 95.37%
Derivative 		0.06% 0.00% 31.93% 79.84%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.01% 85.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VSQUX % Rank
US 		4.34% -0.24% 50.12% 83.92%
Non US 		0.09% 0.00% 42.49% 96.46%

VSQUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VSQUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.51% 0.02% 35.30% 25.29%
Management Fee 0.23% 0.00% 0.94% 56.99%
12b-1 Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

VSQUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VSQUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VSQUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 3.00% 208.00% 35.58%

VSQUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VSQUX Category Low Category High VSQUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.40% 0.00% 1.44% 46.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VSQUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VSQUX Category Low Category High VSQUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% -0.04% 8.75% 16.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VSQUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VSQUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Zemsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Paul Zemsky is the chief investment officer and founder of the Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions Team (MASS) at Voya Investment Management. He is responsible for the firm’s suite of value-added, customized and off-the-shelf products and solutions that are supported by the team’s asset allocation, manager research, quantitative research, portfolio implementation and multi-manager capabilities. Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded CaliberOne Private Funds Management, a macro hedge fund. Paul began his career at JPMorgan Investment Management, where he held a number of key positions, including head of investments for over $300 Billion of Fixed Income assets. Paul is a member of the firm’s Management Committee and a board member of Pomona Capital. He holds a dual degree in finance and electrical engineering from the Management and Technology Program at the University of Pennsylvania and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Barbara Reinhard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 29, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Barbara Reinhard CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined Voya in 2016. Ms. Reinhard is the head of asset allocation for Multi-Asset Strategies and Solutions (“MASS”) at Voya Investment Management. In this role, she is responsible for strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions for the MASS team’s multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya, Ms. Reinhard was the chief investment officer for Credit Suisse Private Bank in the Americas from 2011 to 2016. In that role, she managed discretionary multi-asset portfolios, was a member of the global asset allocation committee, and the pension investment committee. Prior to that, Ms. Reinhard spent 20 years of her career at Morgan Stanley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 8.11 2.38 1.25

