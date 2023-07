The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of small capitalization companies, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund focuses on equity securities of small capitalization companies that Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), the Fund’s investment adviser, believes are undervalued. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.

The Fund considers an issuer to be a small-capitalization issuer if it has a market capitalization, at the time of purchase, no larger than the largest capitalized issuer included in the Russell 2000 ® Index during the most recent 11-month period (based on month-end data) plus the most recent data during the current month.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging market countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles, and depositary receipts.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures contracts and options.

The Fund can use futures contracts to seek exposure to certain asset classes.

The Fund can use options to seek investment return or to mitigate risk.

The Fund emphasizes a value style of investing. In selecting securities, the portfolio managers emphasize the following characteristics, although not all investments will have these attributes:

◾ Buy businesses trading at a significant discount to the portfolio managers’ estimate of intrinsic value. The portfolio managers believe intrinsic value represents the fair economic worth of the business.

◾ Emphasize quality businesses with potential to grow intrinsic value over time. The portfolio managers primarily seek established issuers which they believe have solid growth prospects, the ability to earn an attractive return on invested capital and a management team that exhibits intelligent capital allocation skills.

The portfolio managers will consider selling a security if a more attractive investment opportunity is identified, if a security is trading near or above the portfolio managers’ estimate of intrinsic value or if there is a fundamental deterioration in business prospects that results in inadequate upside potential to estimated intrinsic value.

The portfolio managers seek to achieve strong long-term performance by constructing a diversified portfolio that they believe offers value content greater than the broad market, as measured by the portfolio’s aggregate discount to the portfolio managers’ estimated intrinsic value of the portfolio.