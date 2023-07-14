M. Mohsin Ansari, Executive Vice President of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management and has been with PRIMECAP since 2000, has managed assets since 2007. Mr. Ansari joined PRIMECAP Management Company in July 2000. From 1994 to 1998, he worked at Weyerhaeuser Company on various assignments ranging from managing capital projects to coordinating production at mills. In 1999, he was an Associate at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Ansari graduated from Colgate University with a bachelor’s degree in Physics and from Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He also has an M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.