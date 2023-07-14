Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
18.1%
1 yr return
8.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
Net Assets
$65.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.8%
Expense Ratio 0.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|VPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|24.72%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|62.66%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|69.01%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|61.63%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|27.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|VPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|64.19%
|2021
|4.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|74.34%
|2020
|2.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|77.64%
|2019
|4.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|72.27%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|27.12%
|Period
|VPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.1%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|21.34%
|1 Yr
|8.6%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|53.68%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|69.15%
|5 Yr
|1.0%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|72.48%
|10 Yr
|5.7%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|60.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|VPMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.8%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|64.26%
|2021
|4.9%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|74.34%
|2020
|2.2%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|77.56%
|2019
|4.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|72.78%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|54.42%
|VPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|65.9 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|5.76%
|Number of Holdings
|173
|2
|4154
|40.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.9 B
|288 K
|270 B
|5.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.83%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|39.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.36%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|78.17%
|Cash
|2.64%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|20.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|79.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|79.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|77.78%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|77.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPMAX % Rank
|Technology
|29.65%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|4.72%
|Healthcare
|26.20%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|0.99%
|Industrials
|13.65%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|11.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.95%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|41.86%
|Financial Services
|9.08%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|94.37%
|Communication Services
|6.55%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|75.88%
|Energy
|2.12%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|75.88%
|Basic Materials
|1.40%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|85.31%
|Consumer Defense
|0.40%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|97.64%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|98.02%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|97.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VPMAX % Rank
|US
|83.66%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|89.42%
|Non US
|13.70%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|7.58%
|VPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.31%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|83.75%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|29.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|VPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VPMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|13.41%
|VPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.11%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|89.93%
|VPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|VPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VPMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.80%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|43.22%
|VPMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2018
|$1.647
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$1.444
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2016
|$1.491
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$1.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$1.403
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.983
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$1.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2009
|$0.530
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2004
|$0.552
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2003
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2002
|$0.265
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 1985
37.02
37.0%
Theo A. Kolokotrones, Chairman of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management since 1970, has managed assets since 1979, has been with PRIMECAP since 1983. He co-founded PRIMECAP Management Company in September 1983. He is the lead manager of Vanguard Capital Opportunity and Odyssey Aggressive Growth fund. Previously, Kolokotrones spent six years at Capital Research Company, most recently as Senior Vice President. He has held portfolio management responsibilities since 1979. From 1970 to 1977, Kolokotrones was Vice President and Senior Financial Analyst at Smith Barney, Harris Upham and Company in New York. Education: B.A., University of Chicago; M.B.A., Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1988
33.44
33.4%
Joel P. Fried, President of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management since 1985, has been with PRIMECAP since 1986, has co-managed the Master Fund since its inception in 2002 and has managed assets since 1987. Prior to joining PRIMECAP, he spent one year as a financial analyst with Hughes Investment Management Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hughes Aircraft. Mr. Fried received his undergraduate degree in Economic Systems/Science from the University of California, Los Angeles and is a graduate of UCLA Anderson School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1999
22.43
22.4%
Alfred W. Mordecai, Vice Chairman of PRIMECAP Management Company. Mr. Mordecai joined PRIMECAP Management Company in August 1997. In 1996, he was an associate at McKinsey and Company. From 1990 to 1995, he worked as a nuclear engineer and program manager for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Directorate, a joint U.S. Navy and Department of Energy organization. Mr. Mordecai graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University. He has a master’s degree in Systems Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and is a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2007
14.42
14.4%
M. Mohsin Ansari, Executive Vice President of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management and has been with PRIMECAP since 2000, has managed assets since 2007. Mr. Ansari joined PRIMECAP Management Company in July 2000. From 1994 to 1998, he worked at Weyerhaeuser Company on various assignments ranging from managing capital projects to coordinating production at mills. In 1999, he was an Associate at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Ansari graduated from Colgate University with a bachelor’s degree in Physics and from Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He also has an M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2015
7.35
7.4%
James Marchetti, Executive Vice President of PRIMECAP. He has worked in investment management and has been with PRIMECAP since 2005, has managed assets since 2014. In 2004, he worked as a product analyst in Fidelity's Strategic Investments group. From 1996 to 2003, he ran the software division of IntelliSense, a start-up acquired by Corning Inc. in 2001. Mr. Marchetti holds an MBA degree from MIT-Sloan and a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, also from MIT, where he completed a thesis focused on recombinant protein recovery and purification techniques.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
