Trending ETFs

Vanguard PrimeCap Fund

mutual fund
VPMAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$154.47 -0.33 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (VPMCX) Primary Inst (VPMAX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard PrimeCap Fund

VPMAX | Fund

$154.47

$65.9 B

1.11%

$1.72

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$65.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

33.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$154.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard PrimeCap Fund

VPMAX | Fund

$154.47

$65.9 B

1.11%

$1.72

0.31%

VPMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.80%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard PrimeCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Nov 12, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Theo Kolokotrones

VPMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -14.3% 35.6% 24.72%
1 Yr 8.6% -55.6% 38.6% 62.66%
3 Yr 3.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 69.01%
5 Yr 1.0%* -30.5% 97.0% 61.63%
10 Yr 5.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 27.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -64.5% 28.9% 64.19%
2021 4.9% -20.5% 152.6% 74.34%
2020 2.2% -13.9% 183.6% 77.64%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 72.27%
2018 -2.0% -13.5% 12.6% 27.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VPMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -20.5% 35.6% 21.34%
1 Yr 8.6% -55.6% 40.3% 53.68%
3 Yr 3.0%* -28.0% 93.5% 69.15%
5 Yr 1.0%* -29.9% 97.0% 72.48%
10 Yr 5.7%* -13.5% 37.4% 60.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VPMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -64.5% 28.9% 64.26%
2021 4.9% -20.5% 152.6% 74.34%
2020 2.2% -13.9% 183.6% 77.56%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 72.78%
2018 -2.0% -10.9% 12.6% 54.42%

NAV & Total Return History

VPMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VPMAX Category Low Category High VPMAX % Rank
Net Assets 65.9 B 177 K 1.21 T 5.76%
Number of Holdings 173 2 4154 40.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.9 B 288 K 270 B 5.55%
Weighting of Top 10 33.83% 1.8% 106.2% 39.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Eli Lilly and Co 6.49%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.30%
  3. Tesla Inc 3.25%
  4. Amgen Inc 3.17%
  5. Texas Instruments Inc 3.02%
  6. Adobe Inc 2.93%
  7. FedEx Corp 2.84%
  8. Micron Technology Inc 2.70%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2.70%
  10. Biogen Inc 2.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VPMAX % Rank
Stocks 		97.36% 0.00% 130.24% 78.17%
Cash 		2.64% -102.29% 100.00% 20.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 79.67%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 79.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 77.78%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 77.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPMAX % Rank
Technology 		29.65% 0.00% 48.94% 4.72%
Healthcare 		26.20% 0.00% 60.70% 0.99%
Industrials 		13.65% 0.00% 29.90% 11.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.95% 0.00% 30.33% 41.86%
Financial Services 		9.08% 0.00% 55.59% 94.37%
Communication Services 		6.55% 0.00% 27.94% 75.88%
Energy 		2.12% 0.00% 41.64% 75.88%
Basic Materials 		1.40% 0.00% 25.70% 85.31%
Consumer Defense 		0.40% 0.00% 47.71% 97.64%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 98.02%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 97.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VPMAX % Rank
US 		83.66% 0.00% 127.77% 89.42%
Non US 		13.70% 0.00% 32.38% 7.58%

VPMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VPMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.01% 49.27% 83.75%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 2.00% 29.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

VPMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VPMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VPMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 496.00% 13.41%

VPMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VPMAX Category Low Category High VPMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.11% 0.00% 24.20% 89.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VPMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VPMAX Category Low Category High VPMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.80% -54.00% 6.06% 43.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VPMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VPMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Theo Kolokotrones

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 1985

37.02

37.0%

Theo A. Kolokotrones, Chairman of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management since 1970, has managed assets since 1979, has been with PRIMECAP since 1983. He co-founded PRIMECAP Management Company in September 1983. He is the lead manager of Vanguard Capital Opportunity and Odyssey Aggressive Growth fund. Previously, Kolokotrones spent six years at Capital Research Company, most recently as Senior Vice President. He has held portfolio management responsibilities since 1979. From 1970 to 1977, Kolokotrones was Vice President and Senior Financial Analyst at Smith Barney, Harris Upham and Company in New York. Education: B.A., University of Chicago; M.B.A., Harvard Business School.

Joel Fried

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1988

33.44

33.4%

Joel P. Fried, President of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management since 1985, has been with PRIMECAP since 1986, has co-managed the Master Fund since its inception in 2002 and has managed assets since 1987. Prior to joining PRIMECAP, he spent one year as a financial analyst with Hughes Investment Management Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hughes Aircraft. Mr. Fried received his undergraduate degree in Economic Systems/Science from the University of California, Los Angeles and is a graduate of UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Alfred Mordecai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1999

22.43

22.4%

Alfred W. Mordecai, Vice Chairman of PRIMECAP Management Company. Mr. Mordecai joined PRIMECAP Management Company in August 1997. In 1996, he was an associate at McKinsey and Company. From 1990 to 1995, he worked as a nuclear engineer and program manager for the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Directorate, a joint U.S. Navy and Department of Energy organization. Mr. Mordecai graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University. He has a master’s degree in Systems Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and is a graduate of the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

M. Ansari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2007

14.42

14.4%

M. Mohsin Ansari, Executive Vice President of PRIMECAP Management Company. He has worked in investment management and has been with PRIMECAP since 2000, has managed assets since 2007. Mr. Ansari joined PRIMECAP Management Company in July 2000. From 1994 to 1998, he worked at Weyerhaeuser Company on various assignments ranging from managing capital projects to coordinating production at mills. In 1999, he was an Associate at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Ansari graduated from Colgate University with a bachelor’s degree in Physics and from Washington University with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He also has an M.B.A. from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

James Marchetti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2015

7.35

7.4%

James Marchetti, Executive Vice President of PRIMECAP. He has worked in investment management and has been with PRIMECAP since 2005, has managed assets since 2014. In 2004, he worked as a product analyst in Fidelity's Strategic Investments group. From 1996 to 2003, he ran the software division of IntelliSense, a start-up acquired by Corning Inc. in 2001. Mr. Marchetti holds an MBA degree from MIT-Sloan and a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, also from MIT, where he completed a thesis focused on recombinant protein recovery and purification techniques.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

