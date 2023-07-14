Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
5.4%
1 yr return
9.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$318 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.3%
Expense Ratio 1.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
Fund Type
|Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable-to-improving returns.
|Companies valued at a discount to their asset value.
|Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level.
|Vaughan Nelson employs a value-driven investment philosophy that selects stocks selling at a relatively low value based on business fundamentals, economic margin analysis and discounted cash flow models. Vaughan Nelson selects companies that it believes are out of favor or misunderstood.
|Vaughan Nelson uses fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio that, in the opinion of Vaughan Nelson, is made up of quality companies with the potential to provide significant increases in share price over a three year period.
|Vaughan Nelson will generally sell a security when it reaches Vaughan Nelson’s price target or when the issuer shows a change in financial condition, competitive pressures, poor management decisions or internal or external forces reducing future expected returns from those expected at the time of investment.
|Invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities.
|Invest in other investment companies, to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940.
|Invest in REITs.
|Invest in securities offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”).
|YTD
|5.4%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|89.47%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|47.00%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|77.72%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|75.27%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|50.82%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|16.50%
|2021
|1.1%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|86.05%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|99.20%
|2019
|6.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|15.77%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|75.66%
|YTD
|5.4%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|79.95%
|1 Yr
|9.9%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|38.40%
|3 Yr
|1.9%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|77.78%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|81.40%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.0%
|12.9%
|85.05%
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|16.50%
|2021
|1.1%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|86.05%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|99.20%
|2019
|6.4%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|15.77%
|2018
|-5.2%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|85.34%
|VNVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VNVCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|318 M
|481 K
|145 B
|57.36%
|Number of Holdings
|62
|1
|2445
|68.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|103 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|44.78%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.25%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|28.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VNVCX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.34%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|94.53%
|Cash
|7.66%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|4.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|31.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|29.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|29.85%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|29.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VNVCX % Rank
|Utilities
|17.62%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|1.25%
|Industrials
|17.48%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|38.90%
|Technology
|12.94%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|77.56%
|Healthcare
|12.61%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|24.94%
|Financial Services
|11.49%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|78.80%
|Energy
|8.54%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|12.22%
|Basic Materials
|7.22%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|15.71%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.50%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|93.77%
|Communication Services
|3.34%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|31.17%
|Consumer Defense
|1.68%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|92.02%
|Real Estate
|1.58%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|83.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VNVCX % Rank
|US
|91.80%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|78.36%
|Non US
|0.54%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|81.09%
|VNVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.98%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|9.90%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|68.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.13%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|VNVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|25.58%
|VNVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VNVCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|82.15%
|VNVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VNVCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|50.12%
|VNVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|VNVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VNVCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.56%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|90.98%
|VNVCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 09, 2020
|$0.606
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2010
|$0.001
|ExtraDividend
|Apr 14, 2009
|$0.002
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2008
13.59
13.6%
Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2008
13.59
13.6%
Mr. Alff has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2006. He began his investment career since 1997 and has also served as Vice President, Credit Arbitrage and Asset Investments at Koch Capital Markets and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2013
8.67
8.7%
Dr. Fargason has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2013. Before joining Vaughan Nelson, he was a Director at KKR&Co. from 2003 to 2013. Prior to that, he also served as a Senior Vice President at El Paso Corp. and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
