Natixis Funds Trust II Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund

mutual fund
VNVCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$18.71 -0.11 -0.58%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (VNVYX) Primary A (VNVAX) C (VNVCX) N (VNVNX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Natixis Funds Trust II Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund

VNVCX | Fund

$18.71

$318 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$318 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 71.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VNVCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Natixis Funds Trust II Vaughan Nelson Mid Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Natixis Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Wallis

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in companies that, at the time of purchase, have market capitalizations within the capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Value Index, an unmanaged index that measures the performance of companies with lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth values within the broader Russell Midcap® Index. While the market capitalization range for the Russell Midcap® Value Index fluctuates, at December 31, 2021, it was $435 million to $73.6 billion. However, the Fund may invest in companies with smaller or larger capitalizations. Equity securities may take the form of stock in corporations, limited partnership interests, interests in limited liability companies, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) or other trusts and similar securities representing direct or indirect ownership interests in business organizations. 
Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. (“Vaughan Nelson”) invests in medium-capitalization companies with a focus on those companies meeting Vaughan Nelson’s return expectations. Vaughan Nelson uses a bottom-up value oriented investment process in constructing the Fund’s portfolio. Vaughan Nelson seeks companies with the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes: 
Companies earning a positive return on capital with stable-to-improving returns. 
Companies valued at a discount to their asset value. 
Companies with an attractive and sustainable dividend level. 
In selecting investments for the Fund, Vaughan Nelson generally employs the following strategies: 
Vaughan Nelson employs a value-driven investment philosophy that selects stocks selling at a relatively low value based on business fundamentals, economic margin analysis and discounted cash flow models. Vaughan Nelson selects companies that it believes are out of favor or misunderstood. 
Vaughan Nelson uses fundamental analysis to construct a portfolio that, in the opinion of Vaughan Nelson, is made up of quality companies with the potential to provide significant increases in share price over a three year period. 
Vaughan Nelson will generally sell a security when it reaches Vaughan Nelson’s price target or when the issuer shows a change in financial condition, competitive pressures, poor management decisions or internal or external forces reducing future expected returns from those expected at the time of investment. 
The Fund may also: 
Invest in foreign securities, including emerging markets securities. 
Invest in other investment companies, to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940. 
Invest in REITs. 
Invest in securities offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and securities issued pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”). 
VNVCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -23.7% 31.6% 89.47%
1 Yr 9.9% -41.1% 28.9% 47.00%
3 Yr 1.9%* -20.8% 20.7% 77.72%
5 Yr -2.8%* -15.0% 80.6% 75.27%
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 11.3% 50.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -52.6% 20.1% 16.50%
2021 1.1% -25.0% 15.1% 86.05%
2020 -1.5% -2.9% 196.6% 99.20%
2019 6.4% -2.6% 8.3% 15.77%
2018 -5.2% -11.1% 0.0% 75.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VNVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -27.0% 31.6% 79.95%
1 Yr 9.9% -41.1% 48.6% 38.40%
3 Yr 1.9%* -20.8% 20.7% 77.78%
5 Yr -2.8%* -15.0% 80.6% 81.40%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 12.9% 85.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VNVCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.8% -52.6% 20.1% 16.50%
2021 1.1% -25.0% 15.1% 86.05%
2020 -1.5% -2.9% 196.6% 99.20%
2019 6.4% -2.6% 8.3% 15.77%
2018 -5.2% -11.1% 0.0% 85.34%

NAV & Total Return History

VNVCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VNVCX Category Low Category High VNVCX % Rank
Net Assets 318 M 481 K 145 B 57.36%
Number of Holdings 62 1 2445 68.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 44.78%
Weighting of Top 10 33.25% 2.9% 100.0% 28.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Motorola Solutions Inc 4.21%
  2. Performance Food Group Co 3.96%
  3. Skechers USA Inc Class A 3.79%
  4. Pioneer Natural Resources Co 3.53%
  5. Ameren Corp 3.37%
  6. Evergy Inc 3.35%
  7. Elanco Animal Health Inc 3.35%
  8. CMS Energy Corp 3.29%
  9. Alliant Energy Corp 3.16%
  10. Vistra Corp 3.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VNVCX % Rank
Stocks 		92.34% 0.00% 100.57% 94.53%
Cash 		7.66% -2.51% 100.00% 4.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 31.34%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 29.10%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 29.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 29.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNVCX % Rank
Utilities 		17.62% 0.00% 18.97% 1.25%
Industrials 		17.48% 0.00% 45.89% 38.90%
Technology 		12.94% 0.00% 40.65% 77.56%
Healthcare 		12.61% 0.00% 47.15% 24.94%
Financial Services 		11.49% 0.00% 46.10% 78.80%
Energy 		8.54% 0.00% 58.13% 12.22%
Basic Materials 		7.22% 0.00% 26.18% 15.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.50% 2.49% 46.48% 93.77%
Communication Services 		3.34% 0.00% 30.98% 31.17%
Consumer Defense 		1.68% 0.00% 32.18% 92.02%
Real Estate 		1.58% 0.00% 25.82% 83.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VNVCX % Rank
US 		91.80% 0.00% 100.04% 78.36%
Non US 		0.54% 0.00% 27.19% 81.09%

VNVCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VNVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.98% 0.03% 33.98% 9.90%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 68.75%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

VNVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 25.58%

Trading Fees

VNVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VNVCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 71.00% 0.00% 321.00% 82.15%

VNVCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VNVCX Category Low Category High VNVCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 50.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VNVCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VNVCX Category Low Category High VNVCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.56% -2.06% 3.38% 90.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VNVCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

VNVCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Wallis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2008

13.59

13.6%

Christopher D. Wallis, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr. Wallis received his BBA in Accounting from Baylor University in 1991 and his MBA in 1998 from Harvard Business School. Mr. Wallis holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Public Accountant for the State of Texas. Prior to joining Vaughan Nelson Investment Management in 1999, he was an Associate at Simmons & Company International.

Dennis Alff

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2008

13.59

13.6%

Mr. Alff has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2006. He began his investment career since 1997 and has also served as Vice President, Credit Arbitrage and Asset Investments at Koch Capital Markets and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.

Chad Fargason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Dr. Fargason has been a Senior Portfolio Manager at Vaughan Nelson since 2013. Before joining Vaughan Nelson, he was a Director at KKR&Co. from 2003 to 2013. Prior to that, he also served as a Senior Vice President at El Paso Corp. and Project Leader at The Boston Consulting Group.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

