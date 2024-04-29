Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This investment policy can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders. The Fund may invest

in equity securities of issuers located outside the United States, including issuers in emerging markets countries.

The Fund will invest most of its assets in equity securities of countries included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World ex US Index (the “MSCI ACWI ex US Index”) which are generally considered to have developed markets. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its assets in equity securities issued by companies in “developing countries” or “emerging markets,” including but not limited to countries or markets such as Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, China and India, which are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International’s Emerging Markets Free Index. The Adviser employs diversification by country and industry in an attempt to reduce risk.

The equity securities in which the Fund invests will primarily be common stock on established securities exchanges. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% investment policy, equity securities include common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks, such as warrants, rights, convertible bonds, debentures or convertible preferred stock. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization and may also invest in initial public offerings (“IPOs”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in at least three countries and invests at least 75% of its total assets in securities of non-U.S. companies. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. company if: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; (iii) the company is organized, conducts its principal operations, or maintains its principal place of business or principal manufacturing facilities outside of the U.S.; or (iv) the company’s securities are traded principally outside of the U.S.

The Adviser seeks to control portfolio risk by broadly aligning countries in which it invests with the MSCI ACWI ex US Index and by investing in a range of industry sectors. The Fund’s investment portfolio will generally be fully invested at all times, and comprised of approximately 40-60 equity securities. At the time of initial purchase, the maximum position size is generally 7% of the Fund’s total assets, though position size may vary in the Adviser’s discretion.

In making investment decisions, the Adviser generally uses a bottom-up stock and business analysis approach that seeks out high quality, growing companies that are sensibly priced. These

companies may exhibit qualities such as consistent operating histories and financial performance, favorable long-term economic prospects, and competent management that can be counted on to use cash flow wisely and channel successful business gains to its shareholders. The Adviser identifies an initial investable universe of a few hundred companies through a process that begins with screening for companies that meet the following main criteria: (a) free cash flow generation; (b) low or moderate debt; (c) high return on assets; (d) high return on equity; (e) high long-term rates of return on incremental capital including reinvested earnings; and (f) business and industries that are stable, transparent, understandable, and unlikely to experience major change.

The Adviser then supplements this screening process by performing an in-depth evaluation of the Adviser’s confidence of the long-term economic characteristics of each individual company and the quality of its management in terms of its ability to achieve its business goals. The Adviser seeks to identify companies whose market price is below the Adviser’s estimate of their fundamental value. To determine a company’s fundamental business value, the Adviser uses an estimate of the company’s future earnings power, which it determines by applying its own quantitative and qualitative criteria.

In deciding which portfolio securities to sell, the Adviser is guided by the target price it assigns to each company in its investable universe. The Adviser also focuses on the operating results of the portfolio companies to measure the success of an investment. In making sell decisions, the Adviser considers, among other things, whether a security’s price target has been met, whether there has been an overvaluation of the issuer by the market, whether there has been a clear deterioration of future earnings power and whether, in the Adviser’s opinion, there has been a loss of a long-term competitive advantage.

The Fund considers environmental, sustainability and governance (“ESG”) characteristics and invests in companies that the Adviser believes are well-prepared to handle financially material ESG challenges. The Adviser utilizes an ESG framework in selecting investments. The ESG framework assesses a company’s ESG practices and excludes companies that violate certain international norms (such as the UN Global Compact, UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) Guidelines on Multinational Enterprises, the principles and rights set out in the eight fundamental conventions identified in the Declaration of the International Labor

Organization (ILO) on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work, and the International Bill of Human Rights) and standards or that are involved in severe controversies, unless the Adviser identifies positive steps taken by the company to resolve the violations or controversies. The Fund excludes securities of companies with any revenue exposure to controversial weapons (e.g., anti-personnel mines, cluster munitions, chemical weapons and biological weapons).

The Fund follows an active ownership approach, which takes into account relevant ESG matters. The Adviser engages directly with companies through meetings and dialogue with management and by voting on resolutions, and indirectly in collaboration with other investors. The Adviser sees these activities as a way to support the attainment of the ESG characteristics of the Fund.

In addition, the information used for the implementation of the ESG framework, and consequently the attainment of the ESG characteristics, are reviewed on a regular basis. If a security no longer complies with the criteria, the Adviser may, but is not required to, sell the security within a reasonable time period as determined by the Adviser considering prevailing market conditions and the best interests of the shareholders.

In assessing the eligibility of a company based on ESG research, the Adviser may use information and data from third party ESG data providers and companies, as well as internal analyses. The data obtained from third-party data providers or companies may be incomplete, inaccurate, or unavailable and the assumptions or models on which internal analysis rests may have flaws which render the internal assessment incomplete or inaccurate. As a result, the Adviser does not rely solely on third-party data and assesses risks and investability based on all available information. The Adviser takes ESG considerations into account as part of a qualitative framework for assessing potential risks for every investment the fund makes. It is possible that the Fund could invest in a company with less than favorable ESG factors if the company’s overall assessment is favorable taking into consideration both ESG and non-ESG factors.