The Fund invests in a variety of high-quality, short-term municipal securities. To be considered high quality, a security must be determined by Vanguard to present minimal credit risk based in part on a consideration of maturity, portfolio diversification, portfolio liquidity, and credit quality. The Fund invests in securities with effective maturities of 397 days or less, maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less, and maintains a dollar-weighted average life of 120 days or less.