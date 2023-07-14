Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth Fund

mutual fund
VMSGX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.2 -0.07 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VMSGX) Primary
VMSGX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.2 -0.07 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VMSGX) Primary
VMSGX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$16.2 -0.07 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VMSGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth Fund

VMSGX | Fund

$16.20

$738 M

0.00%

0.78%

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.4%

1 yr return

-1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$738 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.78%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth Fund

VMSGX | Fund

$16.20

$738 M

0.00%

0.78%

VMSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Mid Cap Strategic Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Demain

Fund Description

The Subadvisers seek long-term capital growth by investing primarily in growth-oriented equity securities of domestic and foreign mid-cap companies.Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in common stocks of mid-cap companies. Generally, mid-cap companies will include companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, range from the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the Russell Midcap®Growth Index to the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May31, 2022, the largest stock by market capitalization in the Russell Midcap® Growth Index was approximately $195.13million to $67.80 billion.The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers, which may include emerging market securities. The securities in which the Fund may invest may be denominated in U.S. dollars or in currencies other than U.S. dollars. The Fund may also invest in private placements.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
Read More

VMSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.4% -26.9% 59.5% 97.88%
1 Yr -1.7% -43.3% 860.3% 92.05%
3 Yr -2.4%* -41.8% 41.4% 49.35%
5 Yr -0.2%* -28.3% 82.5% 44.53%
10 Yr 1.0%* -18.3% 13.6% 51.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 51.07%
2021 5.4% -52.0% 83.9% 17.77%
2020 8.2% -17.6% 195.3% 50.66%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 51.66%
2018 -1.9% -13.6% 24.1% 23.83%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.4% -53.4% 55.3% 93.63%
1 Yr -1.7% -60.3% 860.3% 87.99%
3 Yr -2.4%* -41.8% 41.4% 49.72%
5 Yr -0.2%* -27.6% 82.5% 49.01%
10 Yr 1.0%* -17.1% 15.4% 76.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 51.07%
2021 5.4% -52.0% 83.9% 17.77%
2020 8.2% -17.6% 195.3% 50.66%
2019 5.8% -16.0% 9.5% 51.66%
2018 -1.9% -13.6% 24.1% 46.03%

NAV & Total Return History

VMSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VMSGX Category Low Category High VMSGX % Rank
Net Assets 738 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 57.39%
Number of Holdings 136 20 3702 14.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 132 M 360 K 10.9 B 66.20%
Weighting of Top 10 16.73% 5.5% 92.1% 91.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%
  2. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%
  3. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%
  4. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%
  5. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%
  6. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%
  7. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%
  8. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%
  9. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%
  10. Airbnb Inc Class B Lockup 2.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VMSGX % Rank
Stocks 		97.89% 23.99% 100.52% 53.52%
Cash 		2.11% -0.52% 26.94% 44.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 44.19%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 47.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 39.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 41.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMSGX % Rank
Technology 		36.62% 0.04% 62.17% 18.66%
Healthcare 		16.21% 0.00% 43.77% 65.85%
Industrials 		15.65% 0.00% 38.23% 39.96%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.75% 0.00% 57.41% 64.08%
Financial Services 		8.19% 0.00% 43.01% 40.14%
Real Estate 		3.37% 0.00% 19.28% 34.68%
Basic Materials 		3.37% 0.00% 17.25% 31.16%
Energy 		1.86% 0.00% 62.10% 47.18%
Communication Services 		1.05% 0.00% 18.33% 75.18%
Utilities 		0.73% 0.00% 12.94% 18.84%
Consumer Defense 		0.19% 0.00% 16.40% 78.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMSGX % Rank
US 		90.09% 23.38% 100.52% 79.23%
Non US 		7.80% 0.00% 35.22% 18.66%

VMSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VMSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.78% 0.02% 19.28% 78.89%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.50% 39.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 0.40% 29.53%

Sales Fees

VMSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VMSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VMSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 250.31% 56.86%

VMSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VMSGX Category Low Category High VMSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 45.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VMSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VMSGX Category Low Category High VMSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.13% -2.24% 2.75% 16.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VMSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VMSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Demain

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 07, 2015

6.48

6.5%

Brian Demain is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Mid Cap Growth strategy, a position he has held since 2007. Mr. Demain joined Janus in 1999 as a research analyst, focusing on companies in the media and communications sectors. From 2004 to 2007, he led the communications sector research team. Mr. Demain received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. His academic achievements culminated with winning a Senior Thesis Prize. Mr. Demain holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Philip Cody Wheaton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 11, 2016

5.81

5.8%

Cody Wheaton is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for the Mid Cap Growth strategy. In addition to portfolio responsibilities, he serves as a Research Analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap stocks within the Financials and Consumer sectors. He joined Janus as a research analyst in 2001. Mr. Wheaton received his bachelor of arts degree in economics and government from Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Raymond Cunha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Cunha is a senior portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He has portfolio-management and research responsibilities for the US Small & Mid Cap team. Mr. Cunha is also lead portfolio manager on the AllianzGI Global Space Strategy. Previously, he was a senior industrials research analyst. Mr. Cunha has more than 25 years of investment industry experience. He was previously a vice president and senior analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Before that, he was an analyst and portfolio manager in the US active quantitative strategies group at State Street. He has a B.A. in business from the University of Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from Boston University. Mr. Cunha is a CFA charterholder and a member of The Boston Security Analysts Society.

Jeffrey Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Parker is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Equity US with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1999. He oversees the Small Cap and Systematic Equity teams. Mr. Parker was previously head of the Growth team, and had portfolio-management responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth products. Mr. Parker has 30 years of investment industry experience. Before joining the firm, he was an assistant portfolio manager at Eagle Asset Management and a senior consultant at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Parker has a B.B.A. from University of Miami and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×