The Subadvisers seek long-term capital growth by

investing primarily in growth-oriented equity securities of domestic and foreign mid-cap companies.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s

net assets will be invested in common stocks of mid-cap companies. Generally, mid-cap companies will include companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, range from the market capitalization of the smallest company included in the Russell Midcap

®

Growth Index to the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Midcap

®

Growth Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May

31, 2022, the largest stock by market capitalization in the Russell Midcap

®

Growth Index was approximately $195.13

million to $67.80 billion.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in

securities of foreign issuers, which may include emerging market securities. The securities in which the Fund may invest may be denominated in U.S. dollars or in currencies other than U.S. dollars. The Fund may also invest in private placements.

In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend

portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.