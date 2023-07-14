Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-6.4%
1 yr return
-1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
Net Assets
$738 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.7%
Expense Ratio 0.78%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VMSGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.4%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|97.88%
|1 Yr
|-1.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|92.05%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|49.35%
|5 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|44.53%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|51.54%
* Annualized
|VMSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VMSGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|738 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|57.39%
|Number of Holdings
|136
|20
|3702
|14.96%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|132 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|66.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.73%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|91.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VMSGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.89%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|53.52%
|Cash
|2.11%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|44.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|44.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|47.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|39.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|41.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VMSGX % Rank
|Technology
|36.62%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|18.66%
|Healthcare
|16.21%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|65.85%
|Industrials
|15.65%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|39.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.75%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|64.08%
|Financial Services
|8.19%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|40.14%
|Real Estate
|3.37%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|34.68%
|Basic Materials
|3.37%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|31.16%
|Energy
|1.86%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|47.18%
|Communication Services
|1.05%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|75.18%
|Utilities
|0.73%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|18.84%
|Consumer Defense
|0.19%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|78.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VMSGX % Rank
|US
|90.09%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|79.23%
|Non US
|7.80%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|18.66%
|VMSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.78%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|78.89%
|Management Fee
|0.67%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|29.53%
|VMSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VMSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VMSGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|56.86%
|VMSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VMSGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|45.77%
|VMSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VMSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VMSGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|16.07%
|VMSGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 07, 2015
6.48
6.5%
Brian Demain is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for co-managing the Mid Cap Growth strategy, a position he has held since 2007. Mr. Demain joined Janus in 1999 as a research analyst, focusing on companies in the media and communications sectors. From 2004 to 2007, he led the communications sector research team. Mr. Demain received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Princeton University, where he graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. His academic achievements culminated with winning a Senior Thesis Prize. Mr. Demain holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 11, 2016
5.81
5.8%
Cody Wheaton is a Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson Investors, responsible for the Mid Cap Growth strategy. In addition to portfolio responsibilities, he serves as a Research Analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap stocks within the Financials and Consumer sectors. He joined Janus as a research analyst in 2001. Mr. Wheaton received his bachelor of arts degree in economics and government from Dartmouth College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Cunha is a senior portfolio manager and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He has portfolio-management and research responsibilities for the US Small & Mid Cap team. Mr. Cunha is also lead portfolio manager on the AllianzGI Global Space Strategy. Previously, he was a senior industrials research analyst. Mr. Cunha has more than 25 years of investment industry experience. He was previously a vice president and senior analyst at State Street Global Advisors. Before that, he was an analyst and portfolio manager in the US active quantitative strategies group at State Street. He has a B.A. in business from the University of Massachusetts and an M.B.A. from Boston University. Mr. Cunha is a CFA charterholder and a member of The Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Mr. Parker is a senior portfolio manager, a managing director and CIO Equity US with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1999. He oversees the Small Cap and Systematic Equity teams. Mr. Parker was previously head of the Growth team, and had portfolio-management responsibilities for the Large and Mid Cap Growth products. Mr. Parker has 30 years of investment industry experience. Before joining the firm, he was an assistant portfolio manager at Eagle Asset Management and a senior consultant at Andersen Consulting. Mr. Parker has a B.B.A. from University of Miami and an M.B.A. from Vanderbilt University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
