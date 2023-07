The Fund invests primarily in high-quality, short-term money market instruments. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s assets are invested in securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies and instrumentalities, including repurchase agreements that are collateralized solely by U.S. government securities or cash. Although these securities are high-quality, some of the securities held by the Fund are neither guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury nor supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. To be considered high quality, a security must be determined by Vanguard to present minimal credit risk based in part on a consideration of maturity, portfolio diversification, portfolio liquidity, and credit quality. The Fund invests more than 25% of its assets in securities issued by companies in the financial services industry, which includes, without limitation, securities issued by certain government-sponsored enterprises. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life of 120 days or less. Government money market funds are required to invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in cash, U.S. government securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized solely by U.S. government securities or cash (collectively, government securities). The Fund generally invests 100% of its assets in U.S. government securities and therefore will satisfy the 99.5% requirement for designation as a government money market fund.