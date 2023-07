The Fund has no limitations on the maturity of individual securities but is expected to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 2 to 6 years. At least 75% of the securities held by the Fund are municipal bonds in the top three credit-rating categories as determined by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) (e.g., Aaa, Aa, and A by Moody‘s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody‘s)) or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the advisor. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in medium-grade quality bonds, as determined by an NRSRO (e.g., Baa by Moody’s) or by the advisor. The remaining 5% may be invested in securities with lower credit ratings or, if unrated, determined to be of comparable quality by the advisor.