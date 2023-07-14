Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth

mutual fund
VMGRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.49 -0.15 -0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VMGRX) Primary
VMGRX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.49 -0.15 -0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VMGRX) Primary
VMGRX (Mutual Fund)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.49 -0.15 -0.66%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (VMGRX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth

VMGRX | Fund

$22.49

$3.29 B

0.22%

$0.05

0.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.6%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.6%

Net Assets

$3.29 B

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 98.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth

VMGRX | Fund

$22.49

$3.29 B

0.22%

$0.05

0.33%

VMGRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth
  • Fund Family Name
    Vanguard
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    D. Scott Tracy

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of mid-size companies. In selecting investments, each advisor invests in those mid-size companies that it believes have the best prospects for future growth. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.
Read More

VMGRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -26.9% 59.5% 19.82%
1 Yr 19.4% -43.3% 860.3% 20.32%
3 Yr -7.7%* -41.8% 41.4% 72.83%
5 Yr -5.6%* -28.3% 82.5% 72.85%
10 Yr -0.8%* -18.3% 13.6% 65.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 47.69%
2021 -10.3% -52.0% 83.9% 85.35%
2020 7.9% -17.6% 195.3% 54.46%
2019 4.5% -16.0% 9.5% 77.00%
2018 -3.3% -13.6% 24.1% 52.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VMGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.6% -53.4% 55.3% 18.76%
1 Yr 19.4% -60.3% 860.3% 19.26%
3 Yr -7.7%* -41.8% 41.4% 73.10%
5 Yr -5.6%* -27.6% 82.5% 78.26%
10 Yr -0.8%* -17.1% 15.4% 83.73%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VMGRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 47.69%
2021 -10.3% -52.0% 83.9% 85.35%
2020 7.9% -17.6% 195.3% 54.46%
2019 4.5% -16.0% 9.5% 77.00%
2018 -3.3% -13.6% 24.1% 68.43%

NAV & Total Return History

VMGRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VMGRX Category Low Category High VMGRX % Rank
Net Assets 3.29 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 24.30%
Number of Holdings 165 20 3702 12.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 832 M 360 K 10.9 B 28.87%
Weighting of Top 10 20.93% 5.5% 92.1% 76.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%
  2. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%
  3. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%
  4. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%
  5. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%
  6. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%
  7. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%
  8. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%
  9. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%
  10. Vanguard Market Liquidity Inv 5.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VMGRX % Rank
Stocks 		96.75% 23.99% 100.52% 69.89%
Cash 		3.25% -0.52% 26.94% 26.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 43.66%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 47.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 39.26%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 41.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMGRX % Rank
Technology 		36.60% 0.04% 62.17% 18.84%
Healthcare 		16.79% 0.00% 43.77% 60.92%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.79% 0.00% 57.41% 25.53%
Industrials 		12.34% 0.00% 38.23% 72.71%
Financial Services 		8.57% 0.00% 43.01% 38.03%
Communication Services 		3.97% 0.00% 18.33% 29.75%
Consumer Defense 		2.99% 0.00% 16.40% 33.10%
Energy 		0.89% 0.00% 62.10% 56.16%
Basic Materials 		0.84% 0.00% 17.25% 70.95%
Real Estate 		0.22% 0.00% 19.28% 82.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 53.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VMGRX % Rank
US 		92.67% 23.38% 100.52% 63.20%
Non US 		4.08% 0.00% 35.22% 41.02%

VMGRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VMGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.33% 0.02% 19.28% 95.35%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 1.50% 5.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

VMGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VMGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VMGRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 98.00% 0.00% 250.31% 87.84%

VMGRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VMGRX Category Low Category High VMGRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.22% 0.00% 2.33% 7.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VMGRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VMGRX Category Low Category High VMGRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.04% -2.24% 2.75% 13.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VMGRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VMGRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

D. Scott Tracy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2016

5.49

5.5%

Mr. Tracy joined RS Investments and has been a member of the RS Growth Team since 2001. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2001, he spent three years at Shoreline Investment Management, the in house asset management arm of Hewlett-Packard. He has also served as an equity analyst at Montgomery Securities. Mr. Tracy holds a B.A. in history from Trinity College and an M.B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Stephen Bishop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2016

5.49

5.5%

Stephen J. Bishop is a co-portfolio manager and analyst on the RS Growth Team. Mr. Bishop has been with Victory Capital since 2016, when Victory Capital acquired RS Investments. Mr. Bishop has been a co-portfolio manager on the RS Growth Team since 2007. He joined RS Investment Management Co. LLC in 1996 as a research analyst primarily covering the technology sector, which remains his area of focus today. Prior to joining RS, he worked as an analyst in the corporate finance department of Dean Witter Reynolds, Inc., for two years. Steve holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Notre Dame and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2016

5.49

5.5%

Melissa Chadwick-Dunn is an analyst in the RS Growth Group and a principal at RS Investments. Before joining the firm in 2001, she was an equity analyst at Putnam Investments for two years, covering international small-cap stocks. Prior to that, she spent four years in investment banking, working on corporate finance and mergers-and-acquisition transactions for Lehman Brothers and McDaniels S.A. Melissa holds a B.A. in economics and an M.A. in international relations from the University of Chicago and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business.

Christopher Clark

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 05, 2016

5.49

5.5%

Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.

Christopher Scarpa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Christopher J. Scarpa, Vice President of Frontier Capital. He has worked in investment management since 1998, has been with Frontier Capital since 2001 as an equity research analyst. Education: B.A., Tufts University; M.B.A., Harvard Business School.

Paul Leung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Paul Leung joined Victory Capital in 2016 in connection with Victory Capital’s acquisition of RS Investments. Prior to joining Victory Capital, Mr. Leung was a member of the RS Growth Team, as an analyst, since 2012. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2012, he worked as a senior investment analyst at Ashfield Capital Partners where he focused on the technology sector. Previously, he held research and financial analyst positions at Sterling Johnston Capital Management, from 2002 to 2010, and Citigroup, from 1999 to 2001. Mr. Leung is a CFA Charterholder. Paul earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and business management from Cornell University.

Timothy Manning

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2018

3.45

3.5%

Timothy Manning Equity Portfolio Manager, Senior Managing Director Education BS, Boston University, 1997 Professional Experience State Street, 1996 – 2000 John Hancock Financial Services, 2000 – 2002 RiverSource Investments, 2002 – 2007 Wellington Management, 2007 – Present

Ravi Dabas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Dabas is portfolio manager and vice president of Frontier Capital Management Company. Mr. Dabas joined Frontier in 2007 as an equity research analyst. He assumed portfolio management responsibilities for Frontier’s mid-cap growth portfolios in 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×