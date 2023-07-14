Christopher W. Clark has been a co-portfolio manager of the Victory RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy (formerly, the RS Investments Custom Growth Strategy) of the Fund since September 2015. He has worked in investment management since 2001, has been with RS Investments since 2007, has managed investment portfolios since 2014, and has been with Victory Capital since 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a research associate at TIAA-CREF for three years, where he focused on global portfolio management and the health care sector. Prior to that, he was a research assistant at Dresdner RCM Global Investors for three years. Chris holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Virginia. Chris is a CFA Charterholder.