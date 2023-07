To achieve the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser invests not less than 50% of the Fund’s net assets in common or preferred stocks or securities convertible into common stock which may or may not pay dividends. The balance of the Fund’s net assets are primarily invested in U.S. government securities, investment grade debt securities rated at the time of purchase by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services, LLC from the highest (AAA) to medium (BBB) quality, or by Moody’s Investor Services, Inc. from the highest (Aaa) to Medium (Baa), other fixed income securities or cash equivalents. The Fund is actively managed by the Adviser, which seeks to purchase companies that generally have strong market positions in growing industries that may enable those companies to increase future sales and earnings at an above average pace in the coming years. There are no set limitations on the sector weightings of the Fund’s investments, and the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. During the investment selection process, the Adviser performs fundamental and quantitative analysis on each company and utilizes the rankings of companies by the Value Line Timeliness™ Ranking System or the Value Line Performance™ Ranking System (the “Ranking Systems”) to assist in selecting securities for purchase or sale. The Ranking Systems are proprietary quantitative systems that compare an estimate of the probable market performance of each stock within a universe during the next six to twelve months to that of all stocks within that universe and ranks stocks on a scale of 1 (highest) to 5 (lowest). The universe consists of approximately 1,700 stocks of large-, mid- and small-market capitalization companies for the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System and approximately 2,900 stocks of smaller and mid-sized capitalization companies for the Value Line Performance Ranking System.

The Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, including when a company’s business fundamentals deteriorate or a company’s valuation has become less attractive in relationship to the company’s future growth prospects. Other reasons include to secure gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising investment opportunities.

The Adviser has discretion, including whether and which ranked stocks to include within the Fund’s portfolio, whether and when to buy or sell stocks based upon changes in their rankings, and the frequency and timing of rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser will determine the percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in each stock based on the stock’s relative attractiveness taking into account the potential risk and reward of each investment.

Incidental to its primary investment strategy, the Adviser may seek to hedge the Fund’s interest rate exposure, or to profit from anticipated movements in interest rates, by investing in futures contracts on U.S. government securities and sovereign debt (such as interest rate futures on government bonds issued by the U.S., the U.K., Japan and Germany). The Adviser is not registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as a commodity trading advisor or commodity pool operator and limits the aggregate amount of the Fund’s investments in commodity interests (such as futures contracts) to comply with an exemption from such registration. The Adviser does not intend to hedge the Fund’s foreign currency exposure associated with futures contracts on sovereign debt. Accordingly, changes in foreign currency exchange rates will affect the value of such futures contracts.