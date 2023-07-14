The Equity Fund strives to be fully invested at all times. Under normal market conditions, the Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Equity Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days notice before changing this 80% policy. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up approach to select domestic equity securities that it believes will offer growth regardless of the economic cycle, interest rates or political climate. The Equity Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization size. The Equity Fund primarily invests in common stocks of approximately 20 to 30 companies, but may also invest in preferred stocks, rights and warrants, and may occasionally invest in initial public offerings of companies. The Equity Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in foreign securities through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Additionally, the Equity Fund may participate in securities lending arrangements with brokers, dealers and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio. The Equity Fund's investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets.

A stock will be considered for sale by the Equity Fund when its price-to-earnings ratio substantially exceeds its growth rate or when other factors indicate to the Adviser that its competitive advantage is lost. Sales may also be made when consecutive quarterly disappointments occur, such as the company not meeting the Adviser’s goals in revenue, earnings or cash flow.