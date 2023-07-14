Home
Villere Equity Fund

VLEQX
VLEQX (Mutual Fund)

VLEQX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$43.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

VLEQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Villere Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Villere
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    3594725
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Denis Villere

Fund Description

The Equity Fund strives to be fully invested at all times. Under normal market conditions, the Equity Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The Equity Fund will provide shareholders with at least 60 days notice before changing this 80% policy. The Adviser utilizes a bottom-up approach to select domestic equity securities that it believes will offer growth regardless of the economic cycle, interest rates or political climate. The Equity Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization size. The Equity Fund primarily invests in common stocks of approximately 20 to 30 companies, but may also invest in preferred stocks, rights and warrants, and may occasionally invest in initial public offerings of companies. The Equity Fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in foreign securities through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Additionally, the Equity Fund may participate in securities lending arrangements with brokers, dealers and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio. The Equity Fund's investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets.
A stock will be considered for sale by the Equity Fund when its price-to-earnings ratio substantially exceeds its growth rate or when other factors indicate to the Adviser that its competitive advantage is lost. Sales may also be made when consecutive quarterly disappointments occur, such as the company not meeting the Adviser’s goals in revenue, earnings or cash flow.
Read More

VLEQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VLEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -26.9% 59.5% 73.27%
1 Yr 11.7% -43.3% 860.3% 62.54%
3 Yr -0.9%* -41.8% 41.4% 42.51%
5 Yr -1.6%* -28.3% 82.5% 52.34%
10 Yr 1.1%* -18.3% 13.6% 49.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VLEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 25.62%
2021 -1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 52.75%
2020 4.4% -17.6% 195.3% 82.73%
2019 5.6% -16.0% 9.5% 57.50%
2018 -1.5% -13.6% 24.1% 16.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VLEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -53.4% 55.3% 70.62%
1 Yr 11.7% -60.3% 860.3% 58.83%
3 Yr -0.9%* -41.8% 41.4% 42.86%
5 Yr -1.6%* -27.6% 82.5% 56.52%
10 Yr 1.1%* -17.1% 15.4% 75.47%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VLEQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -85.6% 1542.7% 25.80%
2021 -1.3% -52.0% 83.9% 52.75%
2020 4.4% -17.6% 195.3% 82.73%
2019 5.6% -16.0% 9.5% 57.50%
2018 -1.5% -13.6% 24.1% 37.47%

NAV & Total Return History

VLEQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VLEQX Category Low Category High VLEQX % Rank
Net Assets 43.4 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 90.32%
Number of Holdings 23 20 3702 99.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.1 M 360 K 10.9 B 87.15%
Weighting of Top 10 55.52% 5.5% 92.1% 7.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ON Semiconductor Corp 7.12%
  2. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 6.48%
  3. Steris PLC 5.58%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VLEQX % Rank
Stocks 		96.40% 23.99% 100.52% 75.70%
Cash 		3.60% -0.52% 26.94% 20.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 92.61%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 91.37%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 92.61%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 92.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLEQX % Rank
Healthcare 		24.31% 0.00% 43.77% 10.04%
Technology 		24.13% 0.04% 62.17% 78.52%
Financial Services 		21.14% 0.00% 43.01% 5.46%
Industrials 		10.67% 0.00% 38.23% 77.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.41% 0.00% 57.41% 92.43%
Basic Materials 		6.73% 0.00% 17.25% 5.81%
Communication Services 		5.62% 0.00% 18.33% 15.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 95.60%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 98.94%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 96.48%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 99.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLEQX % Rank
US 		96.40% 23.38% 100.52% 28.35%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 99.82%

VLEQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VLEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.02% 19.28% 38.10%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 64.55%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 72.93%

Sales Fees

VLEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VLEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 81.82%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VLEQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 250.31% 28.43%

VLEQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VLEQX Category Low Category High VLEQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 93.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VLEQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VLEQX Category Low Category High VLEQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.32% -2.24% 2.75% 26.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VLEQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VLEQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Denis Villere

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Mr. St. Denis J. ("Sandy") Villere, III is a member of St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC and serves as a portfolio manager. As a portfolio manager, Mr. Villere is responsible for the day-to-day management of each Fund's portfolio. Mr. Villere received a business degree from Southern Methodist University in 1997. He was an institutional research analyst and equity salesman with Gerard Klauer Mattison, a Wall Street institutional equity research firm, for two years before coming to St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

George Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2013

9.01

9.0%

Mr. George V. Young is a portfolio manager of St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC. Mr. Young graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in English in 1980. He has managed investment advisory accounts for the firm since 1986. Mr. Young is the nephew of George Villere and St. Denis Villere and the cousin of St. Denis Villere III, each of whom is a member of the firm.

Lamar Villere

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Mr. Lamar G. Villere is an employee of St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC. Mr. Villere graduated from Washington & Lee University with a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications in 1997 and from Vanderbilt University in 2002 with an M.B.A. Mr. Villere received the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst in 2004. Most recently, Mr. Villere was head of Private Equity, Tennessee Pension. Other experience was head of Alternatives, Illinois Teachers’ Pension and as an equity analyst at Morgan Keegan & Co. Mr. Villere is the son of George G. Villere, nephew of St. Denis J. Villere, Sr. and cousin of George V. Young and St. Denis J. Villere III, each of whom is a member of the firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

