Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$43.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.5%
Expense Ratio 1.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|VLEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|73.27%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|62.54%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|42.51%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|52.34%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|49.49%
* Annualized
|2022
|-26.6%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|25.62%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|52.75%
|2020
|4.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|82.73%
|2019
|5.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|57.50%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|16.29%
|YTD
|13.8%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|70.62%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|58.83%
|3 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|42.86%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-27.6%
|82.5%
|56.52%
|10 Yr
|1.1%*
|-17.1%
|15.4%
|75.47%
* Annualized
|2022
|-26.6%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|25.80%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|52.75%
|2020
|4.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|82.73%
|2019
|5.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|57.50%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|37.47%
|VLEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLEQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.4 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|90.32%
|Number of Holdings
|23
|20
|3702
|99.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|24.1 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|87.15%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.52%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|7.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLEQX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.40%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|75.70%
|Cash
|3.60%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|20.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|92.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|91.37%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|92.61%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|92.96%
|Healthcare
|24.31%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|10.04%
|Technology
|24.13%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|78.52%
|Financial Services
|21.14%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|5.46%
|Industrials
|10.67%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|77.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.41%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|92.43%
|Basic Materials
|6.73%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|5.81%
|Communication Services
|5.62%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|15.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|95.60%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|98.94%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|96.48%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|99.65%
|US
|96.40%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|28.35%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|99.82%
|Expense Ratio
|1.21%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|38.10%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|64.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|72.93%
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|81.82%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|26.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|28.43%
|VLEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLEQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|93.84%
|VLEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|VLEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLEQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.32%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|26.61%
|VLEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Mr. St. Denis J. ("Sandy") Villere, III is a member of St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC and serves as a portfolio manager. As a portfolio manager, Mr. Villere is responsible for the day-to-day management of each Fund's portfolio. Mr. Villere received a business degree from Southern Methodist University in 1997. He was an institutional research analyst and equity salesman with Gerard Klauer Mattison, a Wall Street institutional equity research firm, for two years before coming to St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC. He is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2013
9.01
9.0%
Mr. George V. Young is a portfolio manager of St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC. Mr. Young graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in English in 1980. He has managed investment advisory accounts for the firm since 1986. Mr. Young is the nephew of George Villere and St. Denis Villere and the cousin of St. Denis Villere III, each of whom is a member of the firm.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2013
8.42
8.4%
Mr. Lamar G. Villere is an employee of St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC. Mr. Villere graduated from Washington & Lee University with a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications in 1997 and from Vanderbilt University in 2002 with an M.B.A. Mr. Villere received the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst in 2004. Most recently, Mr. Villere was head of Private Equity, Tennessee Pension. Other experience was head of Alternatives, Illinois Teachers’ Pension and as an equity analyst at Morgan Keegan & Co. Mr. Villere is the son of George G. Villere, nephew of St. Denis J. Villere, Sr. and cousin of George V. Young and St. Denis J. Villere III, each of whom is a member of the firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
