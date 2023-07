Under normal circumstances, the Adviser invests at least 80% of the Fund’s assets in stocks of U.S. companies with small market capitalizations (the “80% Policy”). A portion of the Fund’s assets may also be invested in stocks of U.S. mid-market capitalization companies.

The Adviser defines “stocks of U.S. companies” as companies that do business in the U.S., are organized in the U.S. or whose stock is traded on a U.S. exchange or over-the-counter market. Although there is not a universal definition of a “small market capitalization company,” the Adviser considers a company with a market capitalization of less than $8.0 billion to be a small market capitalization company. Small-growth portfolios focus on faster-growing companies whose shares are at the lower end of the market-capitalization range. These portfolios tend to favor companies in up-and-coming industries or young firms in their early growth stages. Because these businesses are fast-growing and often richly valued, their stocks tend to be volatile. A company’s categorization is based on its market capitalization at the time of investment by the Fund. The 80% Policy can be changed without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days’ prior written notice.

While the Fund is actively managed by the Adviser, the Adviser utilizes the rankings of companies by the Value Line Timeliness™ Ranking System or the Value Line Performance™ Ranking System (the “Ranking Systems”) to assist in selecting equity securities for purchase or sale. The Ranking Systems are proprietary quantitative systems that compare an estimate of the probable market performance of each stock within a universe during the next six to twelve months to that of all stocks within that universe and ranks stocks on a scale of 1 (highest) to 5 (lowest). The universe consists of approximately 1,700 stocks of large-, mid- and small-market capitalization companies for the Value Line Timeliness Ranking System and approximately 1,700 stocks of smaller and mid-sized capitalization companies for the Value Line Performance Ranking System. While the Adviser utilizes the rankings of companies by

the Ranking Systems in selecting stocks for the Fund, it has broad discretion in managing the Fund’s portfolio, including whether and which ranked stocks to include within the Fund’s portfolio, whether and when to buy or sell stocks based upon changes in their rankings, and the frequency and timing of rebalancing the Fund’s portfolio.

The Adviser will determine the percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in each stock based on the stock’s relative attractiveness taking into account the potential risk and reward of each investment. The Adviser may sell securities for a variety of reasons, such as to secure gains, limit losses or redeploy assets into more promising opportunities.