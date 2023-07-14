Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

VALIC Company I Large Capital Growth Fund

mutual fund
VLCGX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.46 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VLCGX) Primary
VLCGX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Large Capital Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.46 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VLCGX) Primary
VLCGX (Mutual Fund)

VALIC Company I Large Capital Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$18.46 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (VLCGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Large Capital Growth Fund

VLCGX | Fund

$18.46

$711 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$711 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VALIC Company I Large Capital Growth Fund

VLCGX | Fund

$18.46

$711 M

0.00%

0.75%

VLCGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VALIC Company I Large Capital Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    VALIC
  • Inception Date
    Dec 20, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Constantino

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing, normally, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies. In complying with this 80% investment requirement, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks.Generally, large-cap companies will include companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, are equal to or greater than the market capitalization of the smallest company in the Russell 1000® Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Index was approximately $195.13million to $2.44trillion.The Fund’s Subadviser focuses on investing the Fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies. Growth companies tend to have stock prices that are high relative to their earnings, dividends, book value, or other financial measures.The Fund’s Subadviser uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered. The Fund’s Subadviser may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuersThe Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.
Read More

VLCGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -41.7% 64.0% 97.95%
1 Yr 5.7% -46.2% 77.9% 86.48%
3 Yr 1.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 48.08%
5 Yr 3.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 40.49%
10 Yr 3.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 50.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -85.9% 81.6% 21.68%
2021 6.7% -31.0% 26.7% 31.11%
2020 3.9% -13.0% 34.8% 91.57%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 19.85%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 2.0% 19.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -41.7% 64.0% 93.60%
1 Yr 5.7% -46.2% 77.9% 82.05%
3 Yr 1.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 47.92%
5 Yr 3.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 45.74%
10 Yr 3.7%* -16.9% 19.6% 78.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VLCGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.9% -85.9% 81.6% 21.68%
2021 6.7% -31.0% 26.7% 31.11%
2020 3.9% -13.0% 34.8% 91.57%
2019 6.8% -6.0% 10.6% 19.94%
2018 -0.9% -15.9% 3.1% 38.19%

NAV & Total Return History

VLCGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VLCGX Category Low Category High VLCGX % Rank
Net Assets 711 M 189 K 222 B 61.11%
Number of Holdings 61 2 3509 51.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 303 M -1.37 M 104 B 61.80%
Weighting of Top 10 42.42% 11.4% 116.5% 69.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 11.55%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.65%
  3. Apple Inc 4.95%
  4. Accenture PLC Class A 3.60%
  5. Visa Inc Class A 3.24%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 2.68%
  7. Colgate-Palmolive Co 2.53%
  8. Aon PLC Class A 2.47%
  9. Boston Scientific Corp 2.45%
  10. Church & Dwight Co Inc 2.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VLCGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.21% 50.26% 104.50% 36.07%
Cash 		0.79% -10.83% 49.73% 60.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 36.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 41.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 32.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 31.39%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLCGX % Rank
Technology 		34.67% 0.00% 65.70% 55.16%
Healthcare 		14.44% 0.00% 39.76% 32.79%
Communication Services 		11.58% 0.00% 66.40% 37.70%
Financial Services 		10.44% 0.00% 43.06% 38.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.19% 0.00% 62.57% 84.18%
Consumer Defense 		9.49% 0.00% 25.50% 5.00%
Industrials 		4.76% 0.00% 30.65% 64.43%
Real Estate 		1.95% 0.00% 16.05% 29.75%
Basic Materials 		1.37% 0.00% 18.91% 44.59%
Utilities 		1.12% 0.00% 16.07% 16.39%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 68.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VLCGX % Rank
US 		91.24% 34.69% 100.00% 71.23%
Non US 		7.97% 0.00% 54.22% 19.43%

VLCGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.01% 20.29% 69.87%
Management Fee 0.64% 0.00% 1.50% 53.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.06% 0.00% 1.02% 27.32%

Sales Fees

VLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VLCGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 0.00% 316.74% 27.62%

VLCGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VLCGX Category Low Category High VLCGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 40.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VLCGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VLCGX Category Low Category High VLCGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.24% -6.13% 1.75% 14.99%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VLCGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VLCGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Constantino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 16, 2013

8.71

8.7%

Jeffrey C. Constantino is a portfolio manager, and was an equity research analyst for 5 years until he was promoted to his current position at Massachusetts Financial Services Company in 2005. Prior to joining MFS in 2000, he was employed as a financial consultant in mergers and acquisitions for Arthur Andersen LLP. Constantino holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and Certified Public Accountant designation.

Joseph Skorski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Mr. Skorski joined MFS in 2007 and has more than two decades of investment experience. During his tenure at the firm, he has had both equity research analyst and portfolio management responsibilities. He joined the portfolio management team of the MFS® Global Growth Equity and MFS® Global Growth Concentrated Equity strategies in 2018 and previously had portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Japan Equity strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×