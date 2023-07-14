Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|VLCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|97.95%
|1 Yr
|5.7%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|86.48%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|48.08%
|5 Yr
|3.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|40.49%
|10 Yr
|3.7%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|50.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|VLCGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|21.68%
|2021
|6.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|31.11%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|91.57%
|2019
|6.8%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|19.85%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|19.33%
|VLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLCGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|711 M
|189 K
|222 B
|61.11%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|2
|3509
|51.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|303 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|61.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.42%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|69.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLCGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.21%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|36.07%
|Cash
|0.79%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|60.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|36.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|41.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|32.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|31.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLCGX % Rank
|Technology
|34.67%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|55.16%
|Healthcare
|14.44%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|32.79%
|Communication Services
|11.58%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|37.70%
|Financial Services
|10.44%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|38.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.19%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|84.18%
|Consumer Defense
|9.49%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|5.00%
|Industrials
|4.76%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|64.43%
|Real Estate
|1.95%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|29.75%
|Basic Materials
|1.37%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|44.59%
|Utilities
|1.12%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|16.39%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|68.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|VLCGX % Rank
|US
|91.24%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|71.23%
|Non US
|7.97%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|19.43%
|VLCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|69.87%
|Management Fee
|0.64%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|53.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.06%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|27.32%
|VLCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|VLCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|VLCGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|27.62%
|VLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLCGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|40.86%
|VLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|VLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|VLCGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.24%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|14.99%
|VLCGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 16, 2013
8.71
8.7%
Jeffrey C. Constantino is a portfolio manager, and was an equity research analyst for 5 years until he was promoted to his current position at Massachusetts Financial Services Company in 2005. Prior to joining MFS in 2000, he was employed as a financial consultant in mergers and acquisitions for Arthur Andersen LLP. Constantino holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and Certified Public Accountant designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Mr. Skorski joined MFS in 2007 and has more than two decades of investment experience. During his tenure at the firm, he has had both equity research analyst and portfolio management responsibilities. He joined the portfolio management team of the MFS® Global Growth Equity and MFS® Global Growth Concentrated Equity strategies in 2018 and previously had portfolio management responsibilities for the firm’s Japan Equity strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
