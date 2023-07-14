The Fund seeks to meet its objective by investing, normally, at least 80% of its net assets in securities of large-cap companies. In complying with this 80% investment requirement, the Fund will invest primarily in common stocks. Generally, large-cap companies will include companies whose market capitalizations, at the time of purchase, are equal to or greater than the market capitalization of the smallest company in the Russell 1000 ® Index during the most recent 12-month period. As of May 31, 2022, the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000 ® Index was approximately $195.13 million to $2.44 trillion. The Fund’s Subadviser focuses on investing the Fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies. Growth companies tend to have stock prices that are high relative to their earnings, dividends, book value, or other financial measures. The Fund’s Subadviser uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the Fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers may also be considered. The Fund’s Subadviser may invest a significant percentage of the Fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities. In order to generate additional income, the Fund may lend portfolio securities to broker-dealers and other financial institutions provided that the value of the loaned securities does not exceed 30% of the Fund’s total assets. These loans earn income for the Fund and are collateralized by cash and securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Investors will be given at least 60 days’ written notice in advance of any change to the Fund’s 80% investment policy set forth above.