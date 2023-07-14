Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
VKSAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.52 -0.1 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VKSIX) Primary A (VKSAX) Retirement (VKSRX) C (VKSCX)
VKSAX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.52 -0.1 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VKSIX) Primary A (VKSAX) Retirement (VKSRX) C (VKSCX)
VKSAX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Core Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$17.52 -0.1 -0.57%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (VKSIX) Primary A (VKSAX) Retirement (VKSRX) C (VKSCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Core Fund

VKSAX | Fund

$17.52

$1.13 B

0.00%

1.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.3%

1 yr return

20.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

Net Assets

$1.13 B

Holdings in Top 10

43.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Core Fund

VKSAX | Fund

$17.52

$1.13 B

0.00%

1.30%

VKSAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus KAR Small-Mid Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Virtus
  • Inception Date
    Mar 07, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Julie Kutasov

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies
The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in the small and medium market capitalization sectors while seeking to incur less risk than the small- and mid-cap markets. The fund invests in a select group of small and mid-market capitalization companies believed by the subadviser to be undervalued relative to their future growth potential. The investment strategy emphasizes companies the subadviser believes to have a sustainable competitive advantage, strong management and low financial risk and to be able to grow over market cycles. Although the fund invests primarily in U.S. companies, it may invest in foreign securities and depositary receipts.
Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in common stocks of small and medium market capitalization companies. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund’s subadviser considers small and medium market capitalization companies for this purpose to be those companies that, at the time of initial purchase, have market capitalizations within the range of companies included in the Russell 2500TM Index on a rolling three-year basis. On this basis, as of September 30, 2021, the total market capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2500TM Index over the past three years was $2.42 million to $40.8 billion. Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 35 securities at any given time.
Read More

VKSAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VKSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -26.9% 59.5% 40.35%
1 Yr 20.8% -43.3% 860.3% 15.37%
3 Yr 7.8%* -41.8% 41.4% 9.43%
5 Yr 11.0%* -28.3% 82.5% 2.34%
10 Yr N/A* -18.3% 13.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VKSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 12.99%
2021 8.5% -52.0% 83.9% 8.24%
2020 10.0% -17.6% 195.3% 34.91%
2019 8.5% -16.0% 9.5% 4.09%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VKSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -53.4% 55.3% 38.41%
1 Yr 20.8% -60.3% 860.3% 14.66%
3 Yr 7.8%* -41.8% 41.4% 10.58%
5 Yr 11.0%* -27.6% 82.5% 3.75%
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VKSAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -85.6% 1542.7% 13.17%
2021 8.5% -52.0% 83.9% 8.24%
2020 10.0% -17.6% 195.3% 34.91%
2019 8.5% -16.0% 9.5% 4.09%
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

VKSAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VKSAX Category Low Category High VKSAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.13 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 47.36%
Number of Holdings 32 20 3702 93.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 582 M 360 K 10.9 B 33.45%
Weighting of Top 10 43.20% 5.5% 92.1% 16.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Zebra Technologies Corp Class A 4.75%
  2. Teradyne Inc 4.72%
  3. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co A 4.69%
  4. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 4.68%
  5. WR Berkley Corp 4.55%
  6. Pool Corp 4.53%
  7. Charles River Laboratories International Inc 4.41%
  8. MSCI Inc 4.37%
  9. Bentley Systems Inc Ordinary Shares - Class B 4.36%
  10. CDW Corp 4.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VKSAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.77% 23.99% 100.52% 83.45%
Cash 		4.23% -0.52% 26.94% 14.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 49.47%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 52.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 45.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 47.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VKSAX % Rank
Technology 		29.79% 0.04% 62.17% 60.56%
Industrials 		23.93% 0.00% 38.23% 4.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.42% 0.00% 57.41% 34.33%
Healthcare 		15.06% 0.00% 43.77% 75.88%
Financial Services 		11.76% 0.00% 43.01% 23.59%
Basic Materials 		4.04% 0.00% 17.25% 21.83%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 58.45%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 88.38%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 78.52%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 92.08%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 90.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VKSAX % Rank
US 		95.77% 23.38% 100.52% 32.75%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 94.19%

VKSAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VKSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.30% 0.02% 19.28% 31.13%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 56.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.30%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.40% 55.44%

Sales Fees

VKSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.00% 5.75% 61.76%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VKSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VKSAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% 17.90%

VKSAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VKSAX Category Low Category High VKSAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 49.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VKSAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VKSAX Category Low Category High VKSAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.77% -2.24% 2.75% 65.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VKSAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VKSAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Julie Kutasov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2018

4.24

4.2%

Julie Kutasov is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization energy and financials sectors. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, she worked at Goldman Sachs in a program focused on investment management for high-net worth individuals and at Arthur Andersen as a Senior Associate leading teams that provided financial-audit and business-advisory services to a variety of clients in service-related industries. Ms. Kutasov holds a Certified Public Accountant license (currently inactive) in the state of California. She has approximately 16 years of equity research experience. Ms. Kutasov earned a B.A. in Business Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she graduated summa cum laude, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Craig Stone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2018

4.24

4.2%

Craig Stone is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization producer-durables sector. He has approximately 29 years of equity research experience. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2000, Mr. Stone was a Portfolio Manager at Doheny Asset Management. He earned a B.S. in International Business from San Francisco State University and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

Jon Christensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2018

4.24

4.2%

Jon Christensen, CFA, Portfolio Manager | Mr. Christensen is a Portfolio Manager and a Senior Research Analyst with primary research responsibilities for the small and mid-capitalization health-care sector. Before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick in 2001, Mr. Christensen was a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst for Doheny Asset Management and has approximately 18 years of equity research experience. He earned a B.S. in Mathematics/Applied Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an M.B.A. from the California State University, Long Beach. Mr. Christensen is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×