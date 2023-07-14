Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal securities at the time of investment. The policy stated in the foregoing sentence is a fundamental policy of the Fund and may not be changed without shareholder approval of a majority of the Fund’s outstanding voting securities, as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (1940 Act). In complying with this 80% investment requirement, the Fund may invest in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments that are counted toward the 80% investment requirement.

Under normal market conditions, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets in investment grade municipal securities. Investment grade securities are: (i) securities rated BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings (S&P) or Baa3 or higher by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (Moody’s) or an equivalent rating by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), (ii) securities with comparable short-term NRSRO ratings, or (iii) unrated securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality, each at the time of purchase. If two or more NRSROs have assigned different ratings to a security, the Adviser uses the highest rating assigned.

Municipal securities include debt obligations of states, territories or possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, the interest on which is exempt from federal income tax, at the time of issuance, in the opinion of bond counsel or other counsel to the issuers of such securities.

The principal types of municipal debt securities purchased by the Fund are revenue obligations and general obligations. To meet its investment objective, the Fund invests in different types of general obligation and revenue obligation securities, including fixed and variable rate securities, municipal notes, variable rate demand notes, municipal leases, custodial receipts, and participation certificates. The Fund may invest in these and other types of municipal securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in municipal securities classified as revenue bonds.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in municipal securities rated below investment grade and unrated municipal securities determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase. This restriction is applied at the time of purchase and the Fund may continue to hold a security whose credit rating has been downgraded or, in the case of an unrated security, after the Fund’s Adviser, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser), has changed its assessment of the security’s credit quality. As a result, credit rating downgrades or other market fluctuations may cause the Fund’s holdings of below-investment grade securities to exceed, at times significantly, this restriction for an extended period of time. These types of securities are commonly referred to

as junk bonds. With respect to such investments, the Fund has not established any limit on the percentage of its portfolio that may be invested in securities in any one rating category.

The Fund may invest more than 25% of its net assets in a segment of the municipal securities market with similar characteristics if the Adviser determines that the yields available from obligations in a particular segment justify the additional risks of a larger investment in such segment. The Fund may not, however, invest more than 25% of its net assets in industrial development revenue bonds issued for companies in the same industry.

The Fund may invest in illiquid or thinly traded investments. The Fund may invest all or a substantial portion of its assets in municipal securities that are subject to the federal alternative minimum tax. From time to time, the Fund temporarily may invest up to 10% of its net assets in tax exempt money market funds and such instruments will be treated as investments in municipal securities.

The Fund has no policy limiting its investments in municipal securities whose issuers are located in the same state. However, it is not the present intention of the Fund to invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets in issuers located in the same state.

The Fund may invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Fund’s investments may include securities that do not produce immediate cash income, such as zero coupon securities and payment-in-kind securities.

The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued and delayed delivery basis, which means that the Fund may buy or sell a security with payment and delivery taking place in the future.

The Fund can invest in inverse floating rate municipal obligations issued in connection with tender option bond programs to generate leverage. The Fund’s investments in inverse floating rate municipal obligations are included for purposes of the 80% policy described above.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including futures contracts and swap contracts.

The Fund can use futures contracts, including interest rate futures, to reduce exposure to interest rate changes and to manage duration.

The Fund can use swap contracts, including interest rate swaps, to hedge its exposure to interest rates.

The Fund can borrow money to purchase additional securities, another form of leverage. Although the amount of borrowing will vary from time to time, the amount of leveraging from borrowings will not exceed one-third of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund can invest up to 20% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in investments that generate income subject to income taxes. Taxable investments include many of the types of securities the Fund would buy for temporary defensive purposes. The Fund does not anticipate investing substantial amounts of its assets in taxable investments under normal market conditions or as part of its normal trading strategies and policies.

The Adviser actively manages the Fund’s portfolio and adjusts the average maturity of portfolio investments based upon its expectations regarding the direction of interest rates and other economic factors. The Adviser seeks to identify those securities that it believes entail reasonable credit risk considered in relation to the Fund’s investment policies. In selecting securities for investment, the Adviser uses its extensive research capabilities to assess potential investments and considers a number of factors, including general market and economic conditions and interest rate, credit and prepayment risks. Each security considered for investment is subjected to an in-depth credit analysis to evaluate the level of risk it presents.

The Fund can invest up to 25% of its total assets in tobacco settlement revenue bonds and up to 25% of its total assets in tobacco-related bonds without an appropriation pledge that make payments only from a state’s interest in the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).

In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund may invest in securities of any maturity, but seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio maturity of 3 to 10 years. In certain market conditions, however, such a portfolio may be less attractive because of differences in yield between municipal securities of different maturities due to supply and demand forces, monetary and tax policies and investor expectations. In the event of sustained market conditions that make it less desirable to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 3 to 10 years, the Adviser may change the investment policy of the Fund with respect to the dollar-weighted average life of the portfolio if approved by the Board.