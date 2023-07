The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds issued by the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, and corporations. The Fund may invest in bonds of any maturity; however, its dollar-weighted average maturity is expected to be in the range of 7 to 20 years. At a minimum, all bonds purchased by the Fund will be rated investment-grade or, if unrated, will be considered by the advisor to be investment-grade.