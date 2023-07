The Fund invests primarily in the equity securities of small-capitalization companies located in numerous countries outside the United States that an advisor believes offer the potential for capital appreciation. In doing so, each advisor considers, among other things, whether the company has the potential for above-average earnings growth, whether the company’s securities are attractively valued, and whether the company has a sustainable competitive advantage. The Fund uses multiple investment advisors. Each advisor independently selects and maintains a portfolio of common stocks for the Fund.