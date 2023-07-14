The Balanced Fund pursues its investment objective by principally investing in a combination of common stocks of domestic companies with a minimum market capitalization of $150 million at the time of purchase, as well as high quality fixed-income obligations (i.e., U.S. government and corporate bonds, notes and bills).

Under normal market conditions, the Balanced Fund invests 50% to 80% of its assets in equity securities selected primarily for their growth potential and 20% to 50% of its assets in equity and fixed-income securities selected primarily for their income potential. Additionally, the Balanced Fund may participate in securities lending arrangements with brokers, dealers and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio. In selecting investments, the Adviser places a greater emphasis on the income component of the Fund’s portfolio than might be the case for a traditional equity fund.

Of the securities selected for income potential, under normal market conditions, the Balanced Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in fixed-income securities and short-term instruments. Fixed-income securities will primarily be investment grade, with maturities generally ranging from three to ten years, with an average maturity of approximately four years. The Balanced Fund may also invest up to 10% in domestic high yield debt or “junk bonds” (higher-risk, lower-rated fixed-income securities such as those rated lower than BBB- by S&P or lower than Baa3 by Moody’s). The Balanced Fund's investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets.