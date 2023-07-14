Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Villere Balanced Fund

mutual fund
VILLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.12 -0.16 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (VILLX) Primary
VILLX (Mutual Fund)

Villere Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.12 -0.16 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (VILLX) Primary
VILLX (Mutual Fund)

Villere Balanced Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.12 -0.16 -0.79%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inv (VILLX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Villere Balanced Fund

VILLX | Fund

$20.12

$156 M

0.51%

$0.10

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.2%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$156 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Villere Balanced Fund

VILLX | Fund

$20.12

$156 M

0.51%

$0.10

0.99%

VILLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Villere Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Villere
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    7622537
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Denis Villere

Fund Description

The Balanced Fund pursues its investment objective by principally investing in a combination of common stocks of domestic companies with a minimum market capitalization of $150 million at the time of purchase, as well as high quality fixed-income obligations (i.e., U.S. government and corporate bonds, notes and bills).
Under normal market conditions, the Balanced Fund invests 50% to 80% of its assets in equity securities selected primarily for their growth potential and 20% to 50% of its assets in equity and fixed-income securities selected primarily for their income potential. Additionally, the Balanced Fund may participate in securities lending arrangements with brokers, dealers and financial institutions (but not individuals) in order to increase the return on its portfolio. In selecting investments, the Adviser places a greater emphasis on the income component of the Fund’s portfolio than might be the case for a traditional equity fund.
Of the securities selected for income potential, under normal market conditions, the Balanced Fund will invest at least 25% of its assets in fixed-income securities and short-term instruments. Fixed-income securities will primarily be investment grade, with maturities generally ranging from three to ten years, with an average maturity of approximately four years. The Balanced Fund may also invest up to 10% in domestic high yield debt or “junk bonds” (higher-risk, lower-rated fixed-income securities such as those rated lower than BBB- by S&P or lower than Baa3 by Moody’s). The Balanced Fund's investments in any one sector may exceed 25% of its net assets.
A stock will be considered for sale by the Balanced Fund when its price-to-earnings ratio substantially exceeds its growth rate or when other factors indicate to the Adviser that its competitive advantage is lost. The Adviser may sell a fixed-income security when there is perceived deterioration in the credit fundamentals of the issuer or if the Adviser believes it would be appropriate to do so in order to readjust the duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio. Sales may also be made when consecutive quarterly disappointments occur such as the company not meeting the Adviser’s goals in revenue, earnings or cash flow.
Read More

VILLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -3.2% 29.3% 35.05%
1 Yr 9.3% -12.9% 32.0% 20.26%
3 Yr -3.1%* -6.5% 13.0% 95.53%
5 Yr -4.2%* -8.2% 5.9% 88.04%
10 Yr -1.8%* -6.9% 6.0% 92.09%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -37.4% -8.2% 72.13%
2021 -2.3% -5.0% 12.0% 99.00%
2020 1.5% -5.7% 7.8% 69.61%
2019 4.9% -2.1% 6.3% 6.55%
2018 -2.6% -6.1% -0.8% 40.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period VILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.2% -14.6% 29.3% 34.73%
1 Yr 9.3% -12.9% 57.6% 20.45%
3 Yr -3.1%* -6.5% 22.1% 95.50%
5 Yr -4.2%* -7.8% 16.4% 92.34%
10 Yr -1.8%* -3.4% 8.5% 96.19%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period VILLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.8% -37.4% -8.2% 72.13%
2021 -2.3% -5.0% 12.0% 99.00%
2020 1.5% -5.7% 7.8% 69.61%
2019 4.9% -2.1% 6.3% 6.55%
2018 -2.6% -6.1% 0.1% 58.49%

NAV & Total Return History

VILLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

VILLX Category Low Category High VILLX % Rank
Net Assets 156 M 963 K 126 B 81.27%
Number of Holdings 47 4 7731 36.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 72.2 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 86.03%
Weighting of Top 10 46.38% 13.3% 100.0% 64.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Steris PLC 6.42%
  2. Steris PLC 6.42%
  3. Steris PLC 6.42%
  4. Steris PLC 6.42%
  5. Steris PLC 6.42%
  6. Steris PLC 6.42%
  7. Steris PLC 6.42%
  8. Steris PLC 6.42%
  9. Steris PLC 6.42%
  10. Steris PLC 6.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High VILLX % Rank
Stocks 		74.30% 0.19% 99.72% 59.05%
Bonds 		18.56% 0.00% 91.12% 41.90%
Cash 		5.22% -7.71% 88.33% 40.32%
Preferred Stocks 		1.93% 0.00% 26.97% 7.30%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 73.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 90.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VILLX % Rank
Healthcare 		26.26% 0.00% 36.30% 1.90%
Financial Services 		25.16% 0.28% 52.80% 4.44%
Technology 		23.33% 1.07% 52.93% 7.62%
Industrials 		10.66% 1.16% 32.55% 47.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.60% 0.00% 16.01% 81.59%
Basic Materials 		6.99% 0.00% 15.48% 7.30%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 31.67% 94.29%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 33.86% 96.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.22% 98.10%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 26.62% 96.83%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 27.24% 97.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VILLX % Rank
US 		74.30% 0.19% 96.85% 8.57%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 38.11% 99.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VILLX % Rank
Corporate 		79.70% 0.00% 100.00% 6.98%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.30% 0.00% 100.00% 46.67%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 60.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 85.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 73.97%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.71% 92.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High VILLX % Rank
US 		16.10% 0.00% 91.12% 35.24%
Non US 		2.46% 0.00% 18.39% 43.49%

VILLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

VILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 3.35% 32.34%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.25% 87.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 58.85%

Sales Fees

VILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

VILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

VILLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 4.00% 398.00% 47.96%

VILLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

VILLX Category Low Category High VILLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.51% 0.00% 7.05% 51.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

VILLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

VILLX Category Low Category High VILLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -1.12% 5.55% 85.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

VILLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

VILLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Denis Villere

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 1999

22.68

22.7%

Mr. St. Denis J. ("Sandy") Villere, III is a member of St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC and serves as a portfolio manager. As a portfolio manager, Mr. Villere is responsible for the day-to-day management of each Fund's portfolio. Mr. Villere received a business degree from Southern Methodist University in 1997. He was an institutional research analyst and equity salesman with Gerard Klauer Mattison, a Wall Street institutional equity research firm, for two years before coming to St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

George Young

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 1999

22.68

22.7%

Mr. George V. Young is a portfolio manager of St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC. Mr. Young graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in English in 1980. He has managed investment advisory accounts for the firm since 1986. Mr. Young is the nephew of George Villere and St. Denis Villere and the cousin of St. Denis Villere III, each of whom is a member of the firm.

Lamar Villere

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2013

8.42

8.4%

Mr. Lamar G. Villere is an employee of St. Denis J. Villere & Company, LLC. Mr. Villere graduated from Washington & Lee University with a B.A. in Journalism and Mass Communications in 1997 and from Vanderbilt University in 2002 with an M.B.A. Mr. Villere received the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst in 2004. Most recently, Mr. Villere was head of Private Equity, Tennessee Pension. Other experience was head of Alternatives, Illinois Teachers’ Pension and as an equity analyst at Morgan Keegan & Co. Mr. Villere is the son of George G. Villere, nephew of St. Denis J. Villere, Sr. and cousin of George V. Young and St. Denis J. Villere III, each of whom is a member of the firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×